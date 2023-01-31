Read full article on original website
Former Miami Heat Nemesis Danny Green Expected To Make Return Tonight For Memphis Grizzlies
Green hasn't played since May 12, 2022 against the Heat
NBA Twitter reacts to James Harden, Sixers knocking off Magic at home
The Philadelphia 76ers were able to bounce back from a tough loss on Monday by knocking off the Orlando Magic in a rematch on Wednesday 105-94. The Magic trailed by as many as 14 points and they cut the deficit to one early in the fourth quarter, but the Sixers went on a big run in the fourth in order to get the job done.
Proposed 3-Team Blockbuster Trade Sends Zach LaVine And Nikola Vucevic To The Mavericks, Ben Simmons To The Bulls
A 3-team trade could give the Brooklyn Nets, Dallas Mavericks, and Chicago Bulls the direction they need going ahead from the season.
Philadelphia Eagles Star Arrested Just Before Super Bowl
Just days before the 2023 Super Bowl, one of the star players that is set to take the field for the game has been arrested on absolutely shocking charges. Offensive Lineman Josh Sills, who is in his rookie season for the Philadelphia Eagles, will be in court on February 16 in relation to claims that are so shocking and vile that we recommend you read for yourself here.
Sixers’ Joel Embiid Named Eastern Conference Player of the Month
Joel Embiid collects another monthly accolade.
The Best Active NBA Players That Played For The Oklahoma City Thunder
The Oklahoma City Thunder have been the home of many NBA superstars such as Kevin Durant, Russell Westbrook, Chris Paul, and Carmelo Anthony.
Yardbarker
Report: Indiana Pacers closely monitoring Charlotte Hornets forward Jalen McDaniels
According to a report from Shams Charania of The Athletic, the Indiana Pacers are one of a few teams "closely monitoring" Charlotte Hornets forward Jalen McDaniels ahead of the February 9 trade deadline. McDaniels, who turned 25 yesterday, was drafted by the Hornets late in the second round of 2019....
NBA
Nikola Jokic, Joel Embiid named Kia Players of the Month
Denver Nuggets center Nikola Jokic and Philadelphia 76ers center Joel Embiid have been named the Kia NBA Western and Eastern Conference Players of the Month, respectively, for games played in January. Check out their highlights from the past month. Nikola Jokic | Denver Nuggets. Jokic wins the monthly award for...
NBA Analysis Network
Zach LaVine Trade Rumors: Lakers, Heat, Knicks, Mavs Linked
With just a week to go until the 2023 NBA trade deadline, things have been relatively quiet around the league. There have been some rumors about teams seeking out upgrades, but no real movement has yet occurred on the trade front. This deadline is lacking star power in large part...
FOX Sports
Milwaukee plays Miami after Antetokounmpo's 54-point performance
Miami Heat (29-24, sixth in the Eastern Conference) vs. Milwaukee Bucks (35-17, second in the Eastern Conference) BOTTOM LINE: Milwaukee plays the Miami Heat after Giannis Antetokounmpo scored 54 points in the Milwaukee Bucks' 106-105 victory over the Los Angeles Clippers. The Bucks are 20-13 in conference matchups. Milwaukee averages...
Trade Rumors: Celtics And Heat Are Interested In Kelly Olynyk
Kelly Olynyk has commanded some trade interest ahead of the deadline.
Heat’s Bam Adebayo named East All-Star reserve. But Jimmy Butler not selected
The Miami Heat will be represented by Bam Adebayo in this year’s NBA All-Star Game. But Jimmy Butler was not selected as an All-Star.
FOX Sports
Markkanen, Conley power Jazz to 131-128 win over Raptors
SALT LAKE CITY (AP) — Lauri Markkanen had 28 points and 13 rebounds and Mike Conley added a three-point play and two clutch free throws in the closing minutes to lift the Utah Jazz to a 131-128 win over the Toronto Raptors on Wednesday night. Toronto's Fred VanVleet had...
A look at how Mario Cristobal has stacked talent in his first two cycles at Miami
The first two recruiting cycles of the Mario Cristobal era are officially in for the Miami Hurricanes football program. In a short amount of time, Cristobal has impacted UM’s talent acquisition ceiling as he looks to build the program back to relevance. During the 2022 transition recruiting class Cristobal...
No Chages For Former Heat Player Amar'e Stoudemire
He was arrested in December on allegations he punched his daughter.
RJ Barrett (30 points), Knicks withstand Heat’s late comeback
RJ Barrett collected 30 points and eight rebounds and Julius Randle added 23 and 10, respectively, to fuel the host
Miami Heat Fans Named As The Most Negative Fanbase In The NBA: "Sounds About Right"
According to some research conducted on Twitter, Miami Heat fans are the most negative followed by New York Knicks fans and Golden State Warriors fans.
Middlebrooks leads Miami High on Senior Night
MIAMI, FLORIDA – Senior guard Joshua Middlebrooks scored 31 points and dished out eight assists as the Miami High Stingarees earned a 70-41 victory over the North Miami Beach Chargers on Senior Night. The Stingarees pushed a 12-point halftime lead into a 21-point advantage after three quarters ...
