Free Speech Advocate Running Outsider Campaign for Harvard Board of Overseers Will Not See Name on Ballot

Harvard Crimson
More than 100 Harvard Law School Affiliates Sign Open Letter Criticizing Low Income Protection Plan
Harvard Law School's Low Income Protection Plan program, which subsidizes loan repayments for graduates pursuing public interest jobs, is located at 5027 Wasserstein Hall. By Truong L. Nguyen. More than 100 Harvard Law School alumni and current affiliates have signed an open letter calling for changes to the school’s Low...
Harvard Crimson
Brenda Tindal Appointed Harvard FAS Inaugural Chief Campus Curator
Brenda D. Tindal, who has worked as the executive director of the Harvard Museums of Science and Culture since 2021, will be the inaugural chief campus curator for Harvard's Faculty of Arts and Sciences. By Courtesy of Kris Snibbe. Brenda D. Tindal will serve as the inaugural chief campus curator...
Harvard Crimson
“Free Merch” Isn’t Free for the Planet
Mie L. Holm ’25, a Crimson Editorial editor, is a Social Studies concentrator in Pforzheimer House. . Before my classmates and I even set foot on campus as students, we had already received an impressive collection of school merchandise: a Harvard cap, a Harvard phone pocket, a Harvard t-shirt, a page of Harvard stickers. I was thrilled to finally be a part of this community, and I appreciated Harvard’s gesture. But this also marked the beginning of something far less exciting: a seemingly never-ending barrage of free merchandise that masks environmental damage and overconsumption under the guise of school spirit.
Harvard Crimson
Harvard Corporation Members Donated Heavily to Democrats Ahead of 2022 Midterm Elections
Members of the Harvard Corporation, the University’s highest governing body, contributed more than $1.5 million in political donations to federal candidates and political action committees in 2021 and 2022. Of that number, just $12,900 went to Republican political causes. Members on the 13-person board donated overwhelmingly to Democratic causes...
Harvard Crimson
Harvard Medical School Will Integrate Climate Change Into M.D. Curriculum
Harvard Medical School will implement climate change education into its M.D. curriculum following a committee vote last month. By Jonathan G. Yuan. A Harvard Medical School committee voted last month to embed climate change into the school’s curriculum. In a meeting early last month, the HMS Educational Policy and...
Harvard Crimson
To All Those Involved in the Comaroff Walkouts
Harvard Crimson
A Reckoning on Cambridge Police: City Grapples with Police Killing of Sayed Faisal
Sayed Faisal's death by police has thrown Cambridge into an uproar, leading to protests across the city, confrontations with city officials at public meetings, and the storming of City Hall. Some have charged that his death was an incident of police brutality, racism, and Islamophobia. On the afternoon of Jan....
Harvard Crimson
Harvard IOP Spring 2023 Resident Fellows Discuss Political Polarization at Inaugural Forum
The Institute of Politics' spring 2023 resident fellows were introduced in a JFK Jr. Forum discussion moderated by IOP Interim Director Setti Warren (left). After Director Warren, from left to right: Kristin Amerling, Negah Angha, Jaime Herrera Beutler, Quentin Fulks, Matthew Raymer, and Jason Rezaian. By Addison Y. Liu. The...
Harvard Crimson
Sports Reporter and Former Harvard Crimson Editor Gwen Knapp ’83 Dies at 61
Mary “Gwen” Knapp ’83 — a former associate sports editor for The Harvard Crimson and a sports journalist — died on Jan. 20 at age 61. By Courtesy of Susan Knapp McClements. Mary “Gwen” Knapp ’83 — a sports journalist at The Harvard Crimson, the...
Harvard Crimson
Harvard-Affiliated Consulting Group to Conduct ‘Equity Audit’ of Cambridge Schools’ Budgeting Process
The Cambridge City Council and Cambridge School Committee discussed plans for an equity audit by a Harvard-affiliated consulting group at a Monday meeting. By Julian J. Giordano. The Cambridge City Council and Cambridge School Committee discussed plans for an “equity audit” by a Harvard-affiliated consulting group at a joint budget...
baystatebanner.com
Majority of Wu’s cabinet chiefs are people of color
Yawu Miller is the Banner’s senior editor. VIEW BIO. Mayor Michelle Wu began her State of the City speech by name-checking members of her administration, two-thirds of whom, she noted, are people of color. While Boston was declared a so-called majority-minority city following the 2000 U.S. Census, Wu’s administration...
Harvard Crimson
‘Believe It’: Harvard Women’s Basketball Fights Back Against Consistent Injuries
The Harvard women's basketball team celebrates after a 68-59 win over neighboring university Boston College back on November 10 at Lavietes Pavillion. The team is currently on a three-game winning streak against Ivy League teams and will take on two more league opponents this weekend. By Samuel M. Bennett. The...
cambridgeday.com
Why an exiled Chinese billionaire has protesters outside the home of a Cambridge schoolteacher
Why an exiled Chinese billionaire has protesters outside the home of a Cambridge schoolteacher. Third-grade teacher Isabelle Despins has endured months of protests outside her home from a far-right group that originated online. The protests began Nov. 20, when four Chinese nationals set up lawn chairs in front of Despins’...
arizonasuntimes.com
Nation’s Highest-Paid Teachers Are Shutting Down Schools to Demand Higher Pay
Teachers of a Massachusetts school district are striking for a second day over higher pay, according to Boston 25 News. Woburn Public School District canceled classes for a second day on Tuesday as teachers continue to strike for a 14.75% raise, an increase in salary for paraprofessionals and smaller class sizes, according to Boston 25 News. Massachusetts‘ teachers are among the highest paid teachers in the country, averaging more than $88,000 for a full time salary, according to World Population Review.
wgbh.org
City commission issues its first fines under Boston Residents Jobs Policy
A Boston commission charged with enforcing a decades-old city diversity hiring policy issued its first fines Wednesday, penalizing two construction companies a combined $20,700 for failing to file the number of hours that Boston residents, women and people of color have worked on recent projects. Wednesday’s vote to sanction the...
Harvard Crimson
Harvard Wrestling Defeats Princeton, 20-18, for the First Time in a Decade
Senior captain and Harvard heavyweight Yaraslau Slavikouski battles Princeton's senior Travis Stefanik at 285 lbs on January 21. The Belarus native defeated the Princeton wrestler, securing the Crimson's big win. By Courtesy of Tony DiMarco. After dropping the first match of their Ivy League campaign to No. 5 Cornell, the...
Mass. car dealer to pay $350k over alleged discrimination against Black, Latino customers
A car dealership company with locations in Danvers and Wellesley will pay $350,000 to settle allegations it discriminated against Black and Latino customers, the Attorney General’s Office announced Tuesday. Hometown Auto Framingham Inc., which operates Wellesley Mazda on Worcester Street and North Shore Mazda on Newbury Street in Danvers,...
Watertown News
The following announcement was provided by Boston College High School:
The following students have been inducted into the Robert J. Fulton, SJ Chapter of the National Honor Society at Boston College High School:. James O’Connor (Class of 2023) Isaac Compolongo (Class of 2024) The National Honor Society (NHS) was created by the National Association of Secondary School Principals to...
eastcoasttraveller.com
Why Is Boston Named Boston?
The first settlers in Boston were English Puritans who fled religious persecution in England. They arrived in 1630 and named their new settlement after the town of Boston in Lincolnshire, England. Boston, is one of America's most historic cities, was founded in 1630 by English Puritans who fled religious persecution....
businesswest.com
As Competition Depresses Profits, What’s Next for the Cannabis Industry?
The numbers are impressive, to be sure. Adult-use cannabis shops in Massachusetts posted close to $1.5 billion in sales in 2022, up from $1.33 billion in 2021. Since recreational sales began in late 2018, the total figure is closing in on $4 billion. That’s a big pie. The problem,...
