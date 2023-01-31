ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Harvard, MA

Free Speech Advocate Running Outsider Campaign for Harvard Board of Overseers Will Not See Name on Ballot

By Courtesy of Elsa Dorfman
Harvard Crimson
 3 days ago
Harvard Crimson

Brenda Tindal Appointed Harvard FAS Inaugural Chief Campus Curator

Brenda D. Tindal, who has worked as the executive director of the Harvard Museums of Science and Culture since 2021, will be the inaugural chief campus curator for Harvard's Faculty of Arts and Sciences. By Courtesy of Kris Snibbe. Brenda D. Tindal will serve as the inaugural chief campus curator...
HARVARD, MA
Harvard Crimson

“Free Merch” Isn’t Free for the Planet

Mie L. Holm ’25, a Crimson Editorial editor, is a Social Studies concentrator in Pforzheimer House. ​​​​​​​. Before my classmates and I even set foot on campus as students, we had already received an impressive collection of school merchandise: a Harvard cap, a Harvard phone pocket, a Harvard t-shirt, a page of Harvard stickers. I was thrilled to finally be a part of this community, and I appreciated Harvard’s gesture. But this also marked the beginning of something far less exciting: a seemingly never-ending barrage of free merchandise that masks environmental damage and overconsumption under the guise of school spirit.
HARVARD, MA
Harvard Crimson

Harvard Medical School Will Integrate Climate Change Into M.D. Curriculum

Harvard Medical School will implement climate change education into its M.D. curriculum following a committee vote last month. By Jonathan G. Yuan. A Harvard Medical School committee voted last month to embed climate change into the school’s curriculum. In a meeting early last month, the HMS Educational Policy and...
CAMBRIDGE, MA
Harvard Crimson

To All Those Involved in the Comaroff Walkouts

This staff editorial solely represents the majority view of The Crimson Editorial Board. It is the product of discussions at regular Editorial Board meetings. In order to ensure the impartiality of our journalism, Crimson editors who choose to opine and vote at these meetings are not involved in the reporting of articles on similar topics.
HARVARD, MA
Harvard Crimson

Harvard-Affiliated Consulting Group to Conduct ‘Equity Audit’ of Cambridge Schools’ Budgeting Process

The Cambridge City Council and Cambridge School Committee discussed plans for an equity audit by a Harvard-affiliated consulting group at a Monday meeting. By Julian J. Giordano. The Cambridge City Council and Cambridge School Committee discussed plans for an “equity audit” by a Harvard-affiliated consulting group at a joint budget...
CAMBRIDGE, MA
baystatebanner.com

Majority of Wu’s cabinet chiefs are people of color

Yawu Miller is the Banner’s senior editor. VIEW BIO. Mayor Michelle Wu began her State of the City speech by name-checking members of her administration, two-thirds of whom, she noted, are people of color. While Boston was declared a so-called majority-minority city following the 2000 U.S. Census, Wu’s administration...
BOSTON, MA
arizonasuntimes.com

Nation’s Highest-Paid Teachers Are Shutting Down Schools to Demand Higher Pay

Teachers of a Massachusetts school district are striking for a second day over higher pay, according to Boston 25 News. Woburn Public School District canceled classes for a second day on Tuesday as teachers continue to strike for a 14.75% raise, an increase in salary for paraprofessionals and smaller class sizes, according to Boston 25 News. Massachusetts‘ teachers are among the highest paid teachers in the country, averaging more than $88,000 for a full time salary, according to World Population Review.
WOBURN, MA
wgbh.org

City commission issues its first fines under Boston Residents Jobs Policy

A Boston commission charged with enforcing a decades-old city diversity hiring policy issued its first fines Wednesday, penalizing two construction companies a combined $20,700 for failing to file the number of hours that Boston residents, women and people of color have worked on recent projects. Wednesday’s vote to sanction the...
BOSTON, MA
Harvard Crimson

Harvard Wrestling Defeats Princeton, 20-18, for the First Time in a Decade

Senior captain and Harvard heavyweight Yaraslau Slavikouski battles Princeton's senior Travis Stefanik at 285 lbs on January 21. The Belarus native defeated the Princeton wrestler, securing the Crimson's big win. By Courtesy of Tony DiMarco. After dropping the first match of their Ivy League campaign to No. 5 Cornell, the...
CAMBRIDGE, MA
Watertown News

The following announcement was provided by Boston College High School:

The following students have been inducted into the Robert J. Fulton, SJ Chapter of the National Honor Society at Boston College High School:. James O’Connor (Class of 2023) Isaac Compolongo (Class of 2024) The National Honor Society (NHS) was created by the National Association of Secondary School Principals to...
BOSTON, MA
eastcoasttraveller.com

Why Is Boston Named Boston?

The first settlers in Boston were English Puritans who fled religious persecution in England. They arrived in 1630 and named their new settlement after the town of Boston in Lincolnshire, England. Boston, is one of America's most historic cities, was founded in 1630 by English Puritans who fled religious persecution....
BOSTON, MA

