Southwest, Other Airlines Cancel Over 1,000 Flights Due to Winter Storm in Midwest

A Southwest Airlines Boeing 737-800 plane is seen at Los Angeles International Airport (LAX) in the Greater Los Angeles Area, California, U.S., April 10, 2017. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson

More than 1,000 Monday flights into or out of the United States have been canceled due to a severe winter storm in the Midwest, with about half of those operated by Southwest Airlines.

A total of 1,019 flights were canceled as of 3 p.m. Pacific Time, according to flight-tracking service FlightAware.

Low-cost carrier Southwest earlier this month faced U.S. government backlash for canceling 16,700 flights over the holidays as it grappled with bad weather and outdated technology.

The company has scrapped about 12% of its Monday schedule, while American Airlines has canceled 6%, or 200 flights.

The airports hit hardest were Dallas Love Field, Dallas-Fort Worth International, Austin Bergstrom International and Houston Bush International, all in Texas. Las Vegas’ Harry Reid International and Colorado’s Denver International were also experiencing significant delays.

For Tuesday so far, 797 flights are scheduled to be canceled into or out of the United States.

The arrivals board at San Diego International Airport showed numerous evening delays and cancellations, but only four morning departures through 8:15 a.m. on Tuesday were listed as cancelled.

Southwest and other major U.S. airlines have issued winter weather waivers. A waiver allows customers to change their itinerary with no fare differences if they remain in the same cabin as originally booked.

Reuters contributed to this article.