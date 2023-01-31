Read full article on original website
How 2022 Gun Sales in Missouri Compare to the Rest of the Country
Gun sales, as approximated by background checks, surged in 2020 to 39,695,315 just as the COVID-19 pandemic began. They have declined each year since, to 38,876,673 in 2021 and to 31,596,646 in 2022. Still, these numbers remain higher than pre-pandemic levels. The FBI’s National Instant Criminal Background Check System publishes a monthly list of how […]
Wisconsin governor bans popular TikTok app on state phones
Wisconsin Watch is a nonprofit and nonpartisan newsroom. Subscribe to our our newsletter to get our investigative stories and Friday news roundup. This story is published in partnership with The Associated Press. Wisconsin on Thursday became the latest state to ban the use of TikTok on state phones and other...
Washington Examiner
Here are the states increasing their minimum wage in 2023
Anyone working for minimum wage in any of these states will see bigger paychecks now that 2023 has arrived. The increase in these minimum wage rates comes as the United States continues to combat inflation. Residents of Washington, D.C., will also benefit from a boost in their minimum wage, which is now at $16.50 an hour.
decrypt.co
FTX Bankruptcy: Texas, California, and New Jersey Join Call for Independent Examiner
A growing chorus of regulators wants an independent examiner appointed to review the financial statements, or lack thereof, in the FTX bankruptcy proceedings. “Texas, among several other state and federal regulators, is currently investigating the Debtors and their related entities for violations in connection with their transaction of business in Texas and with Texas account holders,” wrote attorney Roma Desai on behalf of Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton.
Washington state ranked No. 26 in the nation for drop in unemployment claims
(The Center Square) – Washington ranked No. 26 on a list of states where unemployment claims are decreasing the most, according to a study released Thursday by WalletHub. To determine its rankings, the personal finance website compared all 50 states and the District of Columbia based on changes in unemployment claims for several key benchmark weeks, with a focus on the number of claims per 100,000 people in the labor force. ...
At least 50 children were found working in the slaughterhouse in the Midwest.
At least 50 children were found working at a Midwest slaughterhouse, according to a recent investigation by federal authorities. The children, ranging in age from 14 to 17, were discovered cleaning the facility and performing other tasks, despite being underage and not legally allowed to work in such a dangerous environment.
Montana man who took his juvenile son on 3-day road trip to the US Capitol for Jan. 6 is arrested and charged
Patrick William O'Brien and his son spent nearly 30 minutes inside the Capitol on Jan. 6, walking in hallways and waving a flag, prosecutors said.
A Bill to Prohibit Deployment of Wyoming National Guard into Active Combat Without Declaration of War Appearing in Senate Today
Today S.B. 119, the Defend the Guard Act, is scheduled to appear before committee in the Wyoming Senate. If passed, S.B. 119 (companion to H.B. 197) would prohibit the deployment of the Wyoming National Guard into active combat without a declaration of war by Congress as required by Article I, Section 8 of the U.S. Constitution.
Illinois Gov. Pritzker ripped for threatening sheriffs who vowed not to enforce assault weapons ban
Spokesmen for Gun Owners of America and the National Rifle Association joined a bounty of disgruntled Americans who pushed back against Illinois' assault weapons ban.
New study lists Arkansas, Oklahoma among worst states to retire
If you're looking to settle down in Arkansas or Oklahoma, you may want to look elsewhere as both states were listed among the bottom 10 U.S. states to retire in a new study.
Egg Shortage in United States, but listen what farmers say
The egg shortage crisis has been a major concern for farmers and consumers alike. In recent times, hundreds of egg farmers have reported that corporate feed is causing chickens to stop laying eggs. This has resulted in a significant decline in egg production and a corresponding increase in egg prices.
Marjorie Taylor Greene's Big Committee Return Went Exactly as You'd Expect
The Georgia congresswoman was previously thrown off her committee seats in 2021 for her extreme and conspiracy theorist views.
AOL Corp
In half of American states, people can now carry guns without a permit, and I’m scared
OPINION: Do you feel safe moving through a country where almost anyone may be packing?. Editor’s note: The following article is an op-ed, and the views expressed are the author’s own. opinions on theGrio. I’m scared y’all. The start of 2023 means now half of America’s states allow...
Tennessee town that used racist slur for a Native woman renamed
Big changes are being made to several areas across the country that previously included a racist term in their name. One of those places is in Tennessee.
WIBC.com
Rep. Jake Teshka Discusses Legalizing Marijuana In The Hoosier State
The legalization of marijuana has been an ongoing hot topic within the country. While medical marijuana is legal in 37 states, including the surrounding states of Indiana, it is still illegal on all fronts in the Hoosier state. Grow Indiana Together, a nonprofit that supports to legalize and tax all...
No kidding: Wyoming Senate wants to send millions to Texas
I’m sure Texas and Arizona could use $5.25 million that a Wyoming state senator wants to send them to help pay for a border wall between the U.S. and Mexico. Opinion — What a noble gesture by Sen. Larry Hicks (R-Baggs), to come to the rescue of two states that are really struggling to make ends meet!
Michigan Couple Who Lost Grandmother’s Car While Storming the Capitol Charged in Jan. 6 Attack
A Michigan couple who drove to Washington, D.C., from New York were forced to take a bus back home after losing track of their car while allegedly participating in the Jan. 6 attack on the U.S. Capitol. Isaac Thomas, 20, and Christina Legros, 22, were arrested in Michigan on multiple...
Minnesota will be the 19th state to pass the CROWN Act
Minnesota is the 19th state to pass the CROWN Act in the United States. The bill is now headed to Gov. Tim Walz’s desk to be signed into law. The CROWN Act stands for “Creating a Respectful and Open World for Natural Hair.” In 2022, The House voted 235-to-189 to prohibit discrimination based on hair texture and hairstyles like hair that is tightly coiled, curled, or worn in locs, cornrows, twists, braids, Bantu knots or Afros. Several cities, like Austin, Texas; Charlotte, N.C.; Cincinnati; and Tucson, Arizona, have passed the CROWN Act, even though their states have yet to do so. President Joe Biden has voiced support for the law.
South Dakota Gov. Kristi Noem says cell phone number hacked
PIERRE, S.D. — South Dakota Gov. Kristi Noem said Monday that her personal cell phone number has been hacked and blamed it on the release of her Social Security number amid hundreds of documents that the House Jan. 6 committee released last year.The Republican governor, who is weighing a 2024 White House bid, said in a statement that her personal cell phone number had been linked to hoax calls. She has written letters urging U.S. Attorney General Merrick Garland and Congress to investigate the release of her family's Social Security numbers after they were included in a list of personal information for thousands of people who visited the White House during then-President Donald Trump's term."Callous mishandling of personal information has real world consequences," Noem said in a statement. "If you get such a phone call from my number, know that I had no involvement."Noem said that South Dakota's Fusion Center, a state agency that compiles criminal intelligence, has been notified of the cell phone hack. Her office did not offer further evidence that the release of her personal information led to the hack.
Massachusetts is One of a Handful of States With Its Own State Dinosaur
There are plenty of things that Massachusetts can claim for its own as a state. We have our own state bird, the chickadee. The Bay State has its own state flower, which is the Mayflower (duh). Massachusetts even has its own state drink, which is cranberry juice. But did you know that the Bay State also has its own dinosaur? How many states can say that?
