Lubbock, TX

Magic 106.5

YOUNG TALENT, NOT TALENTED JUNGS TO LEAD RED RAIDERS IN 2023

From 2017 to 2019 Josh Jung was a staple in the Red Raider line-up and a vacuum defensively at third base or shortstop. The future Texas Ranger would win numerous All-American awards and was even named the Big 12 player of the year back in 2019. From 2020 to 2022 little brother Jace would patrol either third or second base for Tim Tadlock’s team while again hitting near the top of the line-up. During his time in Lubbock, the future Detroit Tigers 1st round draft pick would rack up plenty of All-American awards and take home the conference player of the year award in 2021. But for the first time since 2016, there will not be a Jung in the line-up or the field for Texas Tech. So, who is the next star in the making at Texas Tech.
LUBBOCK, TX
Talk 1340

SaRodorick Thompson Is Showing His Skills to NFL Draft Scouts

Longtime Texas Tech running back SaRodorick Thompson is doing his best to impress NFL Draft scouts and he's been busy this offseason getting as many opportunities to do so as possible. First Thompson participated in the NFLPA Collegiate Bowl and had several impressive runs when he wasn't getting stuffed by...
LUBBOCK, TX
fox34.com

WBU Defensive Coordinator Marcos Hinojos named head football coach

LUBBOCK, Texas (NEWS RELEASE) - Wayland Baptist defensive coordinator Marcos Hinojos (Ee-NO-hōs) has been named head football coach of the Pioneers. “I believe Coach Hinojos will do a fantastic job. I’m very pleased with where he wants to take the football program, both on the field and in the classroom. Change begins with how a student-athlete thinks. This philosophy is very much in line with the mission of the university,” Wayland Baptist Director of Athletics Jim Giacomazzi said.
LUBBOCK, TX
KCBD

Texas Country Reporter featuring Lubbock staple Orlando’s this week

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Texas Country Reporter is highlighting Lubbock staple Orlando’s and its Tex-Italian dishes on this week’s episode. Orlando’s is the oldest full-service restaurant in Lubbock, with 58 years of rich history. David Cea, who grew up sleeping on makeshift beds in the restaurant while his parents worked, is now one of the co-owners.
LUBBOCK, TX
Talk 1340

Lubbock, We Might Be Able To See The Green Comet Tonight

Here in Lubbock, we may be able to see the green comet we've all been hearing about, no telescope is needed. Although if you do have a telescope or even binoculars, it'll certainly enhance your viewing experience, assuming you know how to operate your apparatus. According to NPR, the comet...
LUBBOCK, TX
Alina Andras

4 Amazing Burger Spots in Iowa

If you live in Iowa and you love trying new restaurants, here is a list of four amazing burger spots in Iowa that are well-known for serving absolutely delicious food, every day of the week.
IOWA STATE
Talk 1340

Feb. 1 Lubbock Area Delays and Cancelations From Expected Freeze

For the third day in a row some Lubbock area schools, businesses, and government agencies have delayed or canceled for the day. Calvary Baptist Church Preschool, Kindergarten, PDO: Closed. Children's Orchard Academy: Closed. Children's World: Closed. Christ the King Diocesan School & Early Childhood Development Center: Closed. Creative Learning Center:...
LUBBOCK, TX
Talk 1340

This Large Levelland House Is Beautiful and Affordable

While Lubbock is full of opportunities and is a great a great city to live in, there are also some great town around the Hub City that you can call home. Levelland is a great example and is only 30-45 minutes outside of Lubbock. So, if you want to get away from the city while still living close enough to commute or have access to larger stores and activities, it is a great place to call home.
LEVELLAND, TX
B100

This Is The Largest Restaurant In Iowa

The great state of Iowa has some iconic eateries. Some restaurants even have a history that can be traced back hundreds of years. Others are huge not only in size but status as well. According to "Only In Your State" The Largest Restaurant In Iowa Has 850 Seats And An...
IOWA STATE
Talk 1340

Talk 1340

Talk 1340 is where Lubbock talks Texas Tech sports, financial new along with news from KFYO and Texas State Network. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

