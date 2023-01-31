Read full article on original website
NCAA Basketball: Baylor at Texas Tech
No. 11 Baylor will look for a bounce-back win by knocking off visiting Texas Tech for the second time in a little more than two weeks on Saturday in Waco, Texas.
YOUNG TALENT, NOT TALENTED JUNGS TO LEAD RED RAIDERS IN 2023
From 2017 to 2019 Josh Jung was a staple in the Red Raider line-up and a vacuum defensively at third base or shortstop. The future Texas Ranger would win numerous All-American awards and was even named the Big 12 player of the year back in 2019. From 2020 to 2022 little brother Jace would patrol either third or second base for Tim Tadlock’s team while again hitting near the top of the line-up. During his time in Lubbock, the future Detroit Tigers 1st round draft pick would rack up plenty of All-American awards and take home the conference player of the year award in 2021. But for the first time since 2016, there will not be a Jung in the line-up or the field for Texas Tech. So, who is the next star in the making at Texas Tech.
SaRodorick Thompson Is Showing His Skills to NFL Draft Scouts
Longtime Texas Tech running back SaRodorick Thompson is doing his best to impress NFL Draft scouts and he's been busy this offseason getting as many opportunities to do so as possible. First Thompson participated in the NFLPA Collegiate Bowl and had several impressive runs when he wasn't getting stuffed by...
Don’t Miss Out On These Exclusive Dallas Mavericks & Texas Tech Hats
Do you love the Dallas Mavericks and Texas Tech? You don't want to miss out on these exclusive hats coming. The Dallas Mavericks are hosting Texas Tech Spirit Night like they do every year but this year they are adding something new. They will be offering an exclusive co-branded hat.
WBU Defensive Coordinator Marcos Hinojos named head football coach
LUBBOCK, Texas (NEWS RELEASE) - Wayland Baptist defensive coordinator Marcos Hinojos (Ee-NO-hōs) has been named head football coach of the Pioneers. “I believe Coach Hinojos will do a fantastic job. I’m very pleased with where he wants to take the football program, both on the field and in the classroom. Change begins with how a student-athlete thinks. This philosophy is very much in line with the mission of the university,” Wayland Baptist Director of Athletics Jim Giacomazzi said.
Breaking down Texas Tech's recruiting class | National Signing Day
247Sports' Blair Angulo and Andrew Ivins take a look at how the Red Raiders faired in the 2023 recruiting cycle.
Texas Country Reporter featuring Lubbock staple Orlando’s this week
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Texas Country Reporter is highlighting Lubbock staple Orlando’s and its Tex-Italian dishes on this week’s episode. Orlando’s is the oldest full-service restaurant in Lubbock, with 58 years of rich history. David Cea, who grew up sleeping on makeshift beds in the restaurant while his parents worked, is now one of the co-owners.
Lubbock, We Might Be Able To See The Green Comet Tonight
Here in Lubbock, we may be able to see the green comet we've all been hearing about, no telescope is needed. Although if you do have a telescope or even binoculars, it'll certainly enhance your viewing experience, assuming you know how to operate your apparatus. According to NPR, the comet...
4 Amazing Burger Spots in Iowa
If you live in Iowa and you love trying new restaurants, here is a list of four amazing burger spots in Iowa that are well-known for serving absolutely delicious food, every day of the week.
Braum’s Announces Exciting Limited-Time Menu Additions Coming to Texas
When looking at Texas’ favorite fast-food places, there are three that come to mind. The first, and all-time favorite, is Whataburger, the second is Chick-fil-A, and the third is Braum’s. I remember when Bram’s first made its way to Lubbock, Texas, and everyone was so excited. There was...
You’re Not Crazy, The Cost Of Rent Is Headed Up In Lubbock
Lubbock used to be cheap, but now it's getting a little less cheap. The cost of rent in Lubbock continues to go up, even though it's going down nationally. In addition rent in Lubbock is pacing over the Texas average. This is according to data compiled by Apartmentlist.com. Rents in...
Feb. 2 School and Other Delays in Lubbock and Surrounding Areas
For the fourth day in a row in Lubbock County and surrounding areas there are more delays. A complete list of school, business, and government office delays will be found below and be updated as that information becomes readily available. Abernathy ISD: 10 a.m. start. Anton ISD: 10 a.m. start.
Feb. 1 Lubbock Area Delays and Cancelations From Expected Freeze
For the third day in a row some Lubbock area schools, businesses, and government agencies have delayed or canceled for the day. Calvary Baptist Church Preschool, Kindergarten, PDO: Closed. Children's Orchard Academy: Closed. Children's World: Closed. Christ the King Diocesan School & Early Childhood Development Center: Closed. Creative Learning Center:...
Are Lubbock Prairie Dogs Any Good At Predicting Weather On Groundhog Day?
So, old CM Punxsutawney Phil made his annual appearance this morning in a small Pennsylvanian Town that literally has nothing else going for it, and with laser focused determination...villagers ceremoniously yanked an innocent groundhog out of his warm, toasty burrow, and checked to see if a shadow appeared under the confused rodent.
This Large Levelland House Is Beautiful and Affordable
While Lubbock is full of opportunities and is a great a great city to live in, there are also some great town around the Hub City that you can call home. Levelland is a great example and is only 30-45 minutes outside of Lubbock. So, if you want to get away from the city while still living close enough to commute or have access to larger stores and activities, it is a great place to call home.
This Is The Largest Restaurant In Iowa
The great state of Iowa has some iconic eateries. Some restaurants even have a history that can be traced back hundreds of years. Others are huge not only in size but status as well. According to "Only In Your State" The Largest Restaurant In Iowa Has 850 Seats And An...
Gallery: 10 Super Cute Homes For Sale In Lubbock For $200k Or Less
Lately, I've been flirting with the idea of buying a house in Lubbock. I used to worry that if I actually bought a home here, I would end up stuck here forever or something, but after spending an exorbitant amount of money on rent for the past couple of years, a low mortgage payment doesn't sound too bad.
