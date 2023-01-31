Read full article on original website
Related
Donald Trump Prophet Predicts Death of Democrats: 'You Will See Many Die'
Explaining what she was told by God, pastor Julie Green said individuals will be hauled out of government buildings in handcuffs in the future.
AOC to GOP: Don't tell me you're condemning antisemitism when a Republican 'who has talked about Jewish space lasers' gets a plum committee assignment
"This is about targeting women of color in the United States of America," she says of the vote to remove Rep. Ilhan Omar from the foreign affairs committee.
Mitch McConnell May Have Just Pulled The Ultimate Revenge On 2 Rival Senators
The Senate minority leader previously said he had no hard feelings toward the men, but his actions said otherwise.
Biden Grabs Female Reporter's Hand, Gets Inches From Her Face When Asked About Why the U.S. Health Emergency Will End
On Tuesday, President Joe Biden displayed another instance of questionable behavior. A reporter asked him a question about the end of the U.S. state of emergency, which is set for May 11th.
Democratic House Rep. Maxine Waters Under Fire For Paying Daughter Over $192k In Campaign Funds To Run 'Slate Mailer' Operation
Democratic House Rep. Maxine Waters came under fire this week after it was revealed her daughter was paid more than $192k in campaign funds to run the congresswoman’s “slate mailer” operation, RadarOnline.com has learned.Waters’ daughter Karen reportedly earned $192,300 between January 2021 and December 2022 for running her mother’s operation that sees the 84-year-old California congresswoman endorse candidates and ballot measures via political advertisements that are then mailed en masse to residents throughout the state.According to Daily Mail, Waters also received payments for appearing on the slate mailers and her daughter has reportedly collected more than $1.2 million since the...
2 House Republicans caught saying Ilhan Omar removal was the 'stupidest vote in world' before begging reporters to not tell GOP leadership what they said
Two House Republicans blurted out what they really thought about Thursday's vote to oust Democratic Rep. Ilhan Omar in what they thought was private.
Another Top Republican Is Running Against Trump in 2024
The race for the 2024 Republican nomination for president has been slow going since former President Donald Trump became the first candidate to officially throw his hat into the ring back in November, but we are likely to see another major candidate announce their intention to run in the coming weeks.
Fact check: Trump donated portions of presidential salary to agencies, contrary to viral claim
Multiple federal agencies told USA TODAY that Trump did donate his presidential salary, though that is not reflected in his tax returns.
Melania Trump's Hairstylist Was Paid $132K for ‘Strategy Consulting’ Out of Donald Trump's Election Fund
With Donald Trump running for president for the third time, all eyes are on his Save America Political Action Committee and how they are spending those funds. One curious line item that was noted involves not the 45th president, but former First Lady Melania Trump. The PAC’s 2022 financial filing had eight payments ranging between $6,000 to $18,000 to hairstylist Hervé Pierre Braillard for “strategy consulting,” totaling $132,0000, according to documents obtained by Fox News Digital. It’s an astronomical sum to do one head of hair, especially when it flouts Federal Election Commission regulations. The FEC “does not allow candidate committees,...
MSNBC
Maxine Waters takes GOP lawmaker to school over bogus 'socialism' claims
Tuesday was a monumental day in right-wing contradiction. As one set of House Republicans railed against DirecTV for cutting ties with their favorite disinformation network, another on the House Rules Committee held a hearing to debate a nonbinding resolution that would broadly condemn "socialism." It’s illogical. Don’t strain your brain...
MSNBC
Why Tom Fitton's misguided advice to Trump matters
On Thursday, Tom Fitton, the president of conservative activist group Judicial Watch and an informal adviser to former President Donald Trump, was seen by NBC News entering a federal courthouse in Washington, D.C. That courthouse is where the grand juries under special counsel Jack Smith’s purview meet — and at...
MSNBC
Jamie Raskin on why Trump charges are ‘almost inevitable’
I’m excited to report that I had the chance to interview Rep. Jamie Raskin, D-Md., on Friday. During our call, I asked the former House Jan. 6 committee member about the insurrection, Donald Trump’s legal troubles, the Supreme Court and the fate of democracy. While those are all technically distinct subjects, I think our conversation shows that they’re really all one thread.
MSNBC
After calling Trump 'crazy,' Republican says he'd still support him in '24
Republican Gov. Chris Sununu of New Hampshire would support Donald Trump if Trump secures the 2024 GOP nomination despite saying the former president was 'crazy'. Gov. Sununu later backtracked by saying he was joking. The Morning Joe panel discusses.Feb. 3, 2023.
MSNBC
In the GOP’s crisis, Rick Scott tries to pass the buck to Biden
During their original debt ceiling crisis in 2011, GOP leaders routinely argued that it was the Democratic White House, and not Republican lawmakers, that wanted to extend the nation’s borrowing authority. As such, they argued, it was up to the Democratic president and his congressional allies to work out a solution that satisfied the GOP.
MSNBC
Joe: Trump is so deplorable for trying to attack to Capitol officers over Jan. 6
Former president Donald Trump stated on his social media he 'totally' disagrees with Speaker Kevin McCarthy that the Capitol Police officer who shot Ashli Babbitt on January 6 was doing his job. Speaker McCarthy was commenting after asked by a reporter recent comments by Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene, R-Ga., that Babbitt was 'murdered' by Capitol Police. Joe Scarborough shares his thoughts.Feb. 3, 2023.
MSNBC
Rep. Mike Gallagher: I don't think China would hesitate to shoot down a U.S. asset in their airspace
Secretary of State Blinken has abruptly postponed his planned trip to Beijing because of the Chinese spy balloon hovering over the U.S., which the U.S. considers a violation of American sovereignty. Representative Mike Gallagher (R-WI), Chairman of the Select Committee on China and member of the Intelligence and Armed Services Committees, joins Andrea Mitchell to weigh in. “I don't think the Chinese Communist Party would hesitate to shoot down an American asset that was in their airspace,” says Gallagher. Feb. 3, 2023.
MSNBC
Mitch McConnell boots Rick Scott from key committee
Sen. Mitch McConnell, R-Ky., has pulled rival Sen. Rick Scott, R-Fla., from the Senate Commerce Committee. Sen. Scott said he learned of the move in a text message. The Morning Joe panel discusses.Feb. 2, 2023.
MSNBC
Lawrence: McCarthy votes to 'defund the police' as Democrats push for police reform
MSNBC's Lawrence O'Donnell highlights House Speaker Kevin McCarthy's top priorities: defunding the IRS “tax police,” which the Congressional Budget Office estimates would raise the deficit by $114 billion and removing Democrats from their committee assignments. Meanwhile, the Congressional Black Caucus met with President Biden to talk federal police reform in the aftermath of the police beating of Tyre Nichols.Feb. 3, 2023.
MSNBC
Rep. Sheila Jackson Lee on Biden meeting: We hope to collaborate with Republicans on police reform
President Biden meeting with the Congressional Black Caucus on police reform is discussed by Rep. Sheila Jackson Lee, who attended the Thursday meeting. "We're really starting to generate and hopefully collaborate with Republicans that understand that all Americans deserve public safety and all Americans deserve to have the confidence that they won't lose their loved ones beaten to death on the streets of America," she tells The ReidOut.Feb. 3, 2023.
MSNBC
Biden, McCarthy hold first debt ceiling talks
President Biden and House Speaker Kevin McCarthy hold their first one-on-one meeting over the impending debt crisis. Meantime, no classified documents were found during a search at Biden’s Delaware beach house. Plus, the FBI is investigating George Santos’ alleged role in a service dog charity scheme. Feb. 2, 2023.
