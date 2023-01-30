Read full article on original website
NHL
Sergei Ovechkin poses with big-name fans during All Star weekend
Son of Alex Ovechkin was the most popular guy in Fort Lauderdale. It's never too early to start taking photos with fans. Sergei Ovechkin, 4, son of Washington Capitals captain Alex Ovechkin, took some time Friday to grab a photo with two of his fans -- his dad, and Edmonton Oilers captain Connor McDavid -- during the 2023 Honda NHL All Star Weekend.
NHL
'I'm really excited to be here and to represent the Red Wings'
So for the Red Wings captain, who will represent Detroit at the 2023 NHL All-Star Weekend on Friday and Saturday at FLA Live Arena, being referred to as a three-time All Star is an absolute honor. "I'm really excited to be here and to represent the Red Wings," said Larkin,...
NHL
Hey Heika: Has the Stars' window for a cup already opened?
Dallas is working hard to develop their players, navigate the cap, and earn points in the process. Howdy folks. The bye week seems like a good time for a Hey Heika, so let's dig in and see what's on your mind. Mike Heika: I've never been able to grow facial...
NHL
Beach Balls & Bucket Hats: Barkov, Tkachuk have fun at All-Star Skills
Isn't that what NHL All-Star Weekend in South Florida is all about?. Putting on a show for the home crowd, the Florida Panthers' All-Star duo had a blast while participating in various fun and skill-centric competitions throughout the star-studded event. "Just to be out there and see the crowd and...
NHL
Pettersson wins Hardest Shot at 103.2 mph at All-Star Skills
SUNRISE, Fla. -- Alex Ovechkin looked across the interview room inside FLA Live Arena at Elias Pettersson and began to frown. Pettersson, a forward with the Vancouver Canucks, had defeated Ovechkin and three other players in the GEICO NHL Hardest Shot event at the 2023 NHL All-Star Skills presented by DraftKings Sportsbook with a blast of 103.2 mph Friday.
NHL
Flyers All-Star Game Firsts
The distinction of being the Flyers' oldest NHL All-Star first-timer has an asterisk attached to it: At the 1995-96 All-Star Game, 37-year-old center Craig MacTavish was added to the Eastern Conference All-Star team as a "Commissioner's Selection" for Mac-T's lone appearance in the event. Here are some other notable "firsts"...
NHL
'Gren' wins EA SPORTS NHL 23 All-Star Open
FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. -- Matthew "Gren" Grenier was back in the winner's circle after the EA SPORTS NHL 23 NHL All-Star Open, held at the Truly Hard Seltzer NHL All-Star Beach Festival at Fort Lauderdale Beach on Thursday. Grenier, who represented the Dallas Stars, defeated Ben "uninsta1l" Thomson 2-0 in...
NHL
Worrell, Booth net hat tricks for Panthers during All-Star Alumni Game
Hear from Panthers alumni Brian Boyle, Roberto Luongo, Bryan McCabe, Keith Yandle, and Peter Worrell following the Alumni Game at the IceDen. As part of the "Coral Springs Hockey Festival," alumni from the NHL secured a 15-11 win over alumni from the Florida Panthers. "It was great," said Hall of...
NHL
'He's Unreal': Central Division All-Stars Weigh in on Juuse Saros
To say that Juuse Saros is valuable to the Nashville Predators is an understatement; in fact, his own teammates have described him as "the best player on our team." The 27-year-old goaltender will be representing the Predators on the Central Division roster at the NHL All-Star Game on Saturday, Feb. 4 in Sunrise, Fla., and it's safe to say that his habitual opponents are happy to have him on their team for a change.
NHL
Hughes Tackles Second All-Star Experience | FEATURE
FT. LAUDERDALE, FL - The New Jersey Devils are having a heck of a season. At the NHL All-Star break, the club sits in second place in the Metropolitan division with a record of 32-13-4. They wouldn't be there without some stellar play from their star players. Jack Hughes is...
NHL
'It never gets old': Luongo gets warm reception at NHL All-Star Skills
Former Florida Panthers goaltender and Hockey Hall of Famer Roberto Luongo talks about returning to the net for the 2023 NHL All-Star Skills. Between the pipes for the first time since retired from the NHL, the former Florida Panthers goaltender received a warm reception during NHL All-Star Skills at FLA Live Arena on Friday.
NHL
NHL All-Star 2023: Day One
Day one of NHL All-Star Weekend is off to a hot start in Sunrise, Florida. Erik Karlsson is back for his seventh All-Star appearance, but this time it's a little different. Karlsson brought his wife and kiddos along to enjoy the weekend (stay tuned for pictures). Oh, and the red carpet was casual dress!
NHL
All-Star blog: Chandler Stephenson
Vegas Golden Knights forward Chandler Stephenson will be keeping a blog throughout the 2023 Honda NHL All-Star Weekend. In his second installment, he talks about finishing third with a time of 14.197 in the Upper Deck NHL Fastest Skater competition at the 2023 NHL All-Star Skills presented by DraftKings Sportsbook on Friday and what awaits him in his first All-Star appearance at the 2023 Honda NHL All-Star Game on Saturday (3 p.m. ET; ABC, ESPN+, CBC, SN, TVAS).
NHL
Makar, Rantanen win Splash Shot at All-Star Skills
FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. -- Cale Makar and Mikko Rantanen won the Enterprise NHL Splash Shot, a special outdoor event filmed Thursday for the 2023 NHL All-Star Skills presented by DraftKings Sportsbook on Friday. The Colorado Avalanche teammates defeated New York Rangers teammates Adam Fox and Igor Shesterkin in the final....
NHL
Islanders' Nelson has dad skills on display at NHL All-Star Weekend
Forward, father of three, shows he clearly knows how to multitask. Brock Nelson has acheived dad-level expert. The New York Islanders forward and Metropolitan Division All-Star was conducting an interview along the side boards at FLA LIVE Arena during 2023 Honda NHL All-Star Weekend when he was hit up for a common parent request: a drink.
NHL
ALL-STAR: Oilers soaking in South Florida experience
FORT LAUDERDALE, FL - Sun's out, big guns out. With the breeze of the Atlantic Ocean at their backs, Connor McDavid, Leon Draisaitl, and Stuart Skinner sat down and spoke to the media on Thursday about their South Florida NHL All-Star Weekend experiences. For Skinner, who came into the season...
NHL
All-Star Weekend alumni game has unlikely hat trick, Luongo at forward
CORAL SPRINGS, Fla. -- For Peter Worrell, the Coral Springs Hockey Festival and Alumni Game can be summarized in one word. "For guys I played with, guys I played against, guys that I got to watch after I retired, it was a lot of fun to be out there," said Worrell, a forward who played six of his seven NHL seasons for the Florida Panthers from 1997 to 2003. "I thought the pace was pretty good. I'm just happy I made it through the whole game, to be honest."
NHL
'From the seagrass to the sawgrass' Cats continue All-Star in Sunrise
"It's definitely a proud moment, certainly for me and for all of our employees and players," said Panthers Chief Operating Officer Bryce Hollweg. "You see all the stuff on ESPN and the media, and when you get to say that is where you live, it is pretty special." Festivalgoers were...
NHL
Ullmark brings heat with first All Star game outfit
SUNRISE, Fla. - Linus Ullmark was selected to the NHL All-Star game for the first time in his career, so he wanted to make a statement this weekend. His suit certainly helped him do that. The Boston Bruins goaltender showed up in a light green paisley suit when he met...
NHL
CHL notebook: Predators prospect L'Heureux thriving after hernia surgery
Future NHL stars are developing in the Canadian Hockey League this season. Each week, NHL.com will highlight a few of the top NHL-affiliated prospects in the Quebec Major Junior Hockey League, the Ontario Hockey League and the Western Hockey League. Zachary L'Heureux lost a chance to compete for a spot...
