Reading, PA

WHYY

Pa. judge grants Chester city receiver permission to strip elected city officials of administrative powers

Got a question about life in Philly’s suburbs? Our suburban reporters want to hear from you! Ask us a question or send an idea for a story you think we should cover. Pennsylvania Commonwealth Court Judge Ellen Ceisler has granted Chester’s state-appointed receiver Michael Doweary permission to strip the city’s elected officials of their administrative powers.
CHESTER, PA
WFMZ-TV Online

Historic but crumbling Bucks County mansion has new hope

NEW HOPE, Pa. - New Hope's Cintra Mansion is now cracked, crumbling, and standing on a prayer, a devastating site for area historian Roy Ziegler. “It's not just the house itself, but the history behind it,” he said. Built in the early 1800's by industrialist William Maris and named...
BUCKS COUNTY, PA
clsphila.org

Statement of Community Legal Services on the 2023 Philadelphia Water Department Rate Case

Last week, Community Legal Services learned that the Philadelphia Water Department is proposing to increase water rates by $240 million over the next two years. This increase will raise water bills for Philadelphia families by more than 20%, costing them between $130 and $275 more per year. At a time when families are struggling to make ends meet due to record inflation, a rate increase will make it harder to pay their bills, risking their access to safe drinking water.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
Axios Philadelphia

We looked at Philadelphia mayoral candidates' financial reports so you don't have to

Data: City of Philadelphia; Chart: Axios Visuals. Editor's note: This chart has been corrected to show that Derek Green had $440.5k cash on hand, not $246.5k, as city data initially indicated. Mayoral candidates have already raised millions of dollars ahead of the May primary. Driving the news: Annual campaign finance reports for 2022 gave us a first look at the campaign war chests of those running to become the city’s 100th mayor. The filings show the cash raised and spent by candidates, along with their donors.The open mayoral race has drawn more than a half a dozen Democratic candidates and...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
WFMZ-TV Online

ARL issues Code Blue for the City of Reading

CUMRU TOWNSHIP, P.a. - The Animal Rescue League of Berks County has enacted a Code Blue Ordinance for the City of Reading for the following periods:. Wednesday, February 1, 2023, from 7:00 PM until Thursday, February 2, 2023, at 8:00 AM. Friday, February 3, 2023, from 2:00 AM until Monday,...
READING, PA
WFMZ-TV Online

Church acquires Zion's Reformed United Church of Christ in Allentown

ALLENTOWN, Pa. - A church in Allentown announced that it has acquired another property. Resurrected Life Community Church, located at 144 North Ninth Street, said it acquired Zion's Reformed United Church of Christ. "This is a historic and momentous occasion," according to a Facebook post by Resurrected Life Community Church.
ALLENTOWN, PA
CBS Philly

Concern grows in Upper Darby over handling of parking tickets

UPPER DARBY, Pa. (CBS) -- There are concerns over the handling of parking tickets in Upper Darby after numerous sources say they no longer were being processed by the local courts.Parking is big business. Feed the meter and swipe your card.In Upper Darby Township, there are dozens of metered parking spaces, but something quietly changed.According to numerous interviews, sources, documents and a review of judicial records, in the spring of 2021, parking tickets and violations issued by Upper Darby Township Parking Enforcement were suddenly no longer arriving at the local district magistrates for processing.What happened?"I don't know," Constable Jack Kelly...
UPPER DARBY, PA
Chalkbeat

Shapiro selects 2nd Philly school official to join cabinet

Gov. Josh Shapiro has selected another Philadelphia school district official to join his cabinet.Reggie McNeil, the district’s chief operating officer, will serve as secretary of general services, responsible for state buildings and vehicles, as well as procurement, Shapiro announced Wednesday.Shapiro tapped the district’s chief financial officer Uri Monson to serve as his budget secretary in December. Monson stabilized the district’s finances during his nearly seven-year tenure, resulting in a significant upgrade...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
WFMZ-TV Online

Water main break affects customers in Center City Reading

READING, Pa. - Officials from the Reading Area Water Authority say a water main break is affecting service to some customers in the city. The break in the six-inch main happened Wednesday afternoon in the 200 block of N. 4th Street. The cause is unknown at this time. RAWA representative...
READING, PA
WHYY

Philly rolls out new rental assistance program to resolve landlord-tenant disputes

Philadelphia has launched a new financial assistance program to help resolve landlord-tenant disputes over back rent before they become the basis of an eviction filing. The initiative will directly support landlords and tenants participating in the city’s free and mandatory Eviction Diversion Program. Under the new program, landlords can receive a one-time payment to cover a tenant’s total rent arrears plus one month’s rent.
PHILADELPHIA, PA

