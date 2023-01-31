Read full article on original website
Allentown City Council hears from residents frustrated by gun violence
ALLENTOWN, Pa. – Allentown residents are fed up with violence in the city, and they used the opportunity Wednesday night to voice their concerns to City Council. The victim was transported to a local hospital where she succumbed to her injuries. Many of the comments referred to a Jan....
Bankruptcy Judge Limits Chester City Council Powers, Calls for Change
The Chester City government is “dysfunctional” and needs to be majorly changed, according to Commonwealth Court Judge Ellen Ceisler. That’s the conclusion of her ruling on Chester’s bankruptcy case, writes Anthony R. Wood for The Philadelphia Inquirer.
Pa. GOP groups holding events with organizer of ‘Stop the Steal’ rallies in 2020
A Republican activist who organized the “Stop the Steal” rallies in Harrisburg in 2020 and has been linked to right-wing fringe groups will be headlining several Pennsylvania GOP events over the next week. Scott Presler will make stops in Delaware County on Saturday, Butler County on Feb. 6,...
Pa. judge grants Chester city receiver permission to strip elected city officials of administrative powers
Got a question about life in Philly’s suburbs? Our suburban reporters want to hear from you! Ask us a question or send an idea for a story you think we should cover. Pennsylvania Commonwealth Court Judge Ellen Ceisler has granted Chester’s state-appointed receiver Michael Doweary permission to strip the city’s elected officials of their administrative powers.
Historic but crumbling Bucks County mansion has new hope
NEW HOPE, Pa. - New Hope's Cintra Mansion is now cracked, crumbling, and standing on a prayer, a devastating site for area historian Roy Ziegler. “It's not just the house itself, but the history behind it,” he said. Built in the early 1800's by industrialist William Maris and named...
Moore Twp. sets date to render verdict on warehouse proposed for Southmoore Golf Course
MOORE TWP., Pa. – The Moore Township Zoning Hearing Board on Wednesday night concluded hearing an appeal involving a warehouse proposal for the current site of Southmoore Golf Course. The applicant, Water's Edge at Wind Gap, had challenged several township zoning officer decisions, the substantive validity of three zoning...
Statement of Community Legal Services on the 2023 Philadelphia Water Department Rate Case
Last week, Community Legal Services learned that the Philadelphia Water Department is proposing to increase water rates by $240 million over the next two years. This increase will raise water bills for Philadelphia families by more than 20%, costing them between $130 and $275 more per year. At a time when families are struggling to make ends meet due to record inflation, a rate increase will make it harder to pay their bills, risking their access to safe drinking water.
Affordable housing project by Lebanon-based construction company ranks 3rd internationally
LEBANON, Pa. (WHTM) — Lebanon County-based construction company named Arthur Funk & Sons, won third place in an international competition for an affordable housing project they constructed in southeastern Pennsylvania. The affordable housing project which won third place was the Simpson Gardens in Lansdowne, Pa. in Delaware County. According...
We looked at Philadelphia mayoral candidates' financial reports so you don't have to
Data: City of Philadelphia; Chart: Axios Visuals. Editor's note: This chart has been corrected to show that Derek Green had $440.5k cash on hand, not $246.5k, as city data initially indicated. Mayoral candidates have already raised millions of dollars ahead of the May primary. Driving the news: Annual campaign finance reports for 2022 gave us a first look at the campaign war chests of those running to become the city’s 100th mayor. The filings show the cash raised and spent by candidates, along with their donors.The open mayoral race has drawn more than a half a dozen Democratic candidates and...
ARL issues Code Blue for the City of Reading
CUMRU TOWNSHIP, P.a. - The Animal Rescue League of Berks County has enacted a Code Blue Ordinance for the City of Reading for the following periods:. Wednesday, February 1, 2023, from 7:00 PM until Thursday, February 2, 2023, at 8:00 AM. Friday, February 3, 2023, from 2:00 AM until Monday,...
Church acquires Zion's Reformed United Church of Christ in Allentown
ALLENTOWN, Pa. - A church in Allentown announced that it has acquired another property. Resurrected Life Community Church, located at 144 North Ninth Street, said it acquired Zion's Reformed United Church of Christ. "This is a historic and momentous occasion," according to a Facebook post by Resurrected Life Community Church.
Over century-old West Philadelphia rec center getting multi-million dollar renovation
PHILADELPHIA - An over century-old West Philadelphia recreation center where NBA legend Wilt Chamberlain once played as a child is getting a multi-million dollar renovation. The Shepard Recreation Center on the 5700 block of Haverford Avenue opened in 1921 and over the years has fallen into a state of disrepair that includes a sorely worn hardwood basketball floor.
Rover Community Transportation to Transition to Chester County Government
From April 1, 2023, responsibility for the majority of paratransit services currently provided by Rover in Chester County will transition to a county-run operation, overseen by the Chester County Department of Human Services.
Concern grows in Upper Darby over handling of parking tickets
UPPER DARBY, Pa. (CBS) -- There are concerns over the handling of parking tickets in Upper Darby after numerous sources say they no longer were being processed by the local courts.Parking is big business. Feed the meter and swipe your card.In Upper Darby Township, there are dozens of metered parking spaces, but something quietly changed.According to numerous interviews, sources, documents and a review of judicial records, in the spring of 2021, parking tickets and violations issued by Upper Darby Township Parking Enforcement were suddenly no longer arriving at the local district magistrates for processing.What happened?"I don't know," Constable Jack Kelly...
Shapiro selects 2nd Philly school official to join cabinet
Gov. Josh Shapiro has selected another Philadelphia school district official to join his cabinet.Reggie McNeil, the district’s chief operating officer, will serve as secretary of general services, responsible for state buildings and vehicles, as well as procurement, Shapiro announced Wednesday.Shapiro tapped the district’s chief financial officer Uri Monson to serve as his budget secretary in December. Monson stabilized the district’s finances during his nearly seven-year tenure, resulting in a significant upgrade...
Water main break affects customers in Center City Reading
READING, Pa. - Officials from the Reading Area Water Authority say a water main break is affecting service to some customers in the city. The break in the six-inch main happened Wednesday afternoon in the 200 block of N. 4th Street. The cause is unknown at this time. RAWA representative...
69 News at 5:00 - Testimony continues in trial of Bethlehem Township man charged in neighbor's shooting death
We're continuing to follow the trial of Joshua Leone, a Bethlehem Township man, who claims he was acting in self-defense when he shot and killed his neighbor nearly two years ago. Hear more about today's testimony in the case, in a full report tonight on 69 News at 5:00. Also,...
Dismissal of lawsuit over Philadelphia's Columbus Day name change upheld
A federal appeals court has upheld a lower court's dismissal of a lawsuit alleging that the mayor of Philadelphia discriminated against Italian Americans in renaming the city's Columbus Day holiday to Indigenous Peoples' Day.
Architectural marvel or symbol of police brutality? Former headquarters for Philadelphia police faces uncertain future
The city of Philadelphia is prepared to release a report detailing a months-long community engagement effort officials say will inform the fate of the Roundhouse, the unusual concrete building that served as police headquarters for more than six decades. Many of the residents who participated in that process said they...
Philly rolls out new rental assistance program to resolve landlord-tenant disputes
Philadelphia has launched a new financial assistance program to help resolve landlord-tenant disputes over back rent before they become the basis of an eviction filing. The initiative will directly support landlords and tenants participating in the city’s free and mandatory Eviction Diversion Program. Under the new program, landlords can receive a one-time payment to cover a tenant’s total rent arrears plus one month’s rent.
