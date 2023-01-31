Rob Lowe and his son John Owen Lowe are having a blast promoting their new Netflix comedy "Unstable" — even if the fun often comes at each other's expense. The father-son duo appear in a hilarious new promo video about the comedy, which premieres March 30. The series centers around the relationship between Ellis Dragon, a successful biotech entrepreneur who’s as eccentric as he is emotionally needy, and his estranged son, the infinitely more stable Jackson Dragon, who has no patience for his dad’s self-absorption.

3 HOURS AGO