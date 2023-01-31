Read full article on original website
"He Wanted To Be A Star." He Was Found In The California Desert With All Of His Organs Missing
Ryan Singleton was a model from Atlanta, Georgia. Since he was young, he "wanted to be a star," his mother, Iris Flowers, remembers, reports WUSA 9. When Ryan was 21 years old, he left Atlanta and went to New York to pursue his dream.
Michael Jackson’s Youngest Child No Longer Goes by Blanket
“King of Pop” Michael Jackson’s family has been all over the news lately. The late pop star’s ex-wife Lisa Marie Presley passed away on Jan. 12. His daughter, Paris Jackson, attended the Los Angeles premiere of the documentary Pamela, a love story on Monday, Jan. 30. And that same day, Michael’s son Prince Jackson congratulated cousin Jaafar Jackson on his role as the “Thriller” singer in the upcoming biopic Michael. But what about Michael’s other son? Where is Blanket Jackson now?
Today’s Al Roker switches to another major show after tense spat with co-hosts Craig Melvin & Savannah Guthrie
AL Roker appeared on NBC Nightly News hours after his spat with Today co-hosts Craig Melvin and Savannah Guthrie. The beloved weatherman revealed he was at Studio 1a to film the news program on Tuesday. Al, 68, shared a video from the set of the show on Instagram. Dressed in...
The Hollywood Gossip
Catelynn Lowell's Sister Claims That Tyler Baltierra Is In Secret Gay Relationship; Tyler Responds
Prior to this week, most Teen Mom fans had probably never heard of Catelynn Lowell’s half-sister, Sarah Haviland. But these days, Sarah is an inescapable presence in the Teen Mom-centric corners of the internet. On Monday, Sarah criticized Catelynn and MTV for their treatment of her mother, April. Sarah...
TODAY.com
Tom Brady hits the red carpet with his '80 for Brady' co-stars
Tom Brady hit the red carpet for the Los Angeles premiere of “80 for Brady” Jan. 31, and he wasn’t alone. The newly retired Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback, 45, had four Hollywood legends by his side for the big event — his co-stars from the sports-comedy film, Jane Fonda, Sally Field, Lily Tomlin and Rita Moreno.
TODAY.com
Dylan looks ‘glamorous’ in red as she walks the runway for heart health awareness
The American Heart Association’s Go Red for Women initiative held its annual Red Dress Collection runway show and concert on Feb. 1, with a star-studded assortment of models — including one famous face from TODAY. Meteorologist and 3rd hour of TODAY co-host Dylan Dreyer stepped out in one...
TODAY.com
Susan Lucci talks heart health, opens up on loss of husband
Emmy-winning actor Susan Lucci, who played Erica Kane for more than four decades on “All My Children,” highlights the importance of heart health after suffering a near-fatal heart attack four years ago. Lucci also opens up on how she has been coping with the loss of her husband, Helmut Huber.Feb. 1, 2023.
TODAY.com
Al Roker, Deborah Roberts featured in People magazine Valentine’s special
TODAY's Al Roker and his wife Deborah Roberts are featured in People magazine’s Valentine’s Day special where they look back on a special moment from their wedding day.Feb. 1, 2023.
TODAY.com
Reese Witherspoon and Ashton Kutcher say they do not parent like their ‘Your Place or Mine’ characters
Reese Witherspoon and Ashton Kutcher may have polar opposite parenting styles in their new rom-com “Your Place or Mine,” but in real life, they share some similarities. The actors portray best friends, Debbie (Witherspoon) and Peter (Kutcher), who swap houses for a week. Peter (Kutcher) takes care of Debbie’s young son Jack in Los Angeles while she takes a course in New York. Debbie is an organized and overprotective mom but Peter throws out all the rules with his laid-back and easygoing attitude.
TODAY.com
Shania Twain is unrecognizable while rocking long platinum blond hair
The country superstar turned up at an event in Los Angeles, California on Wednesday and stunned everyone on the red carpet with a very different hairstyle: long, straight blond locks. Take a look:. And for those who might be thinking, "Gee, wasn't she just a pink-haired lady a minute ago?"...
TODAY.com
Great-grandma with dementia remembers a lullaby when holding newborn baby
Dementia can take so much from a person and their loved ones, making the moments when their “old selves” shine through that much more precious. That’s what happened when 89-year-old Elinor Hanson met her one-day-old great-grandson, her daughter Connie Hanson Coleman tells Today.com. A song that she’d...
TODAY.com
Watch Rob Lowe and son John Owen Lowe poke fun at their relationship while discussing their new show
Rob Lowe and his son John Owen Lowe are having a blast promoting their new Netflix comedy "Unstable" — even if the fun often comes at each other's expense. The father-son duo appear in a hilarious new promo video about the comedy, which premieres March 30. The series centers around the relationship between Ellis Dragon, a successful biotech entrepreneur who’s as eccentric as he is emotionally needy, and his estranged son, the infinitely more stable Jackson Dragon, who has no patience for his dad’s self-absorption.
TODAY.com
John Legend reveals special meaning behind newborn daughter Esti's name
The name of John Legend and Chrissy Teigen’s newborn daughter accidentally has a special family connection. The couple welcomed Esti Maxine earlier this month, and the singer said the name pays homage to his lineage. “It was Chrissy’s idea, but, then, it turns out my great-grandmother was named Esther,”...
TODAY.com
Matthew McConaughey reveals a fortune teller convinced him to do ‘How to Lose a Guy in 10 Days’
Starring in “How to Lose a Guy in 10 Days” was written in the stars for Matthew McConaughey. The actor, who played Ben in the film, says he was mulling over signing on to the 2003 romantic comedy when he got the unlikeliest of signs that he should.
TODAY.com
Harrison Ford on reuniting with Helen Mirren for ‘1923’: It’s like ‘we’ve been married for 40 years’
Over the past six decades in Hollywood, Harrison Ford has played an adventurer ("Raiders of the Lost Ark"), a space pirate ("Star Wars") and a falsely-accused doctor ("The Fugitive"). But his latest turn has taken him down a new road, into television on not one, but two series: "Yellowstone" prequel...
TODAY.com
Nick Offerman 'didn't have time' for 'The Last of Us' but wife Megan Mullally changed his mind
Fans are still recovering from the most recent installment in the new HBO series "The Last of Us." Based on the video game of the same name, the show follows a group of survivors who fight to stay alive after a fungal-driven pandemic wipes out most of humanity, leaving zombies in its wake.
TODAY.com
Kris Jenner celebrates grandson Aire’s 1st birthday with new photo
Kris Jenner's youngest grandchild turned 1 on Feb. 2!. She celebrated Aire, the son of Kylie Jenner and Travis Scott, in a picture posted to Instagram on his birthday. In the photo, they are looking out of a window together. Aire is wearing a white shirt and blue jeans while the family matriarch is wearing a multicolored trench coat and black pants.
TODAY.com
Town in 'Groundhog Day' celebrates movie's 30th anniversary
The city of Woodstock, Illinois, is celebrating the 30th anniversary of the classic Bill Murray comedy “Groundhog Day” which was filmed in the small town that is proud of its place in Hollywood history. NBC’s Maggie Vespa reports for TODAY.Feb. 2, 2023.
TODAY.com
Jessica Simpson shares juicy details about affair after Nick Lachey divorce
Jessica Simpson the author is striking again — this time with a revealing glimpse into her romantic life in the early and mid-2000s. The singer and designer, who previously published the 2020 memoir "Open Book," announced Feb. 1 on Instagram that she'd published an excerpt from a "secret journal" she'd written in her mid-20s as a standalone piece called “Movie Star: They Always Say They’re Single.” It's available on Amazon Original Stories.
TODAY.com
‘Yellowstone’ prequel ‘1923’ is renewed for a 2nd season
“1923” has lassoed a second season at Paramount+. Taylor Sheridan’s “Yellowstone” prequel stars Harrison Ford as Dutton patriarch Jacob and Helen Mirren as his Irish-born wife Cara. The series follows their generation of the Dutton family as they face pandemics, drought and the end of the Prohibition era in 1920s Montana.
