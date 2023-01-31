ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Los Angeles, CA

Distractify

Michael Jackson’s Youngest Child No Longer Goes by Blanket

“King of Pop” Michael Jackson’s family has been all over the news lately. The late pop star’s ex-wife Lisa Marie Presley passed away on Jan. 12. His daughter, Paris Jackson, attended the Los Angeles premiere of the documentary Pamela, a love story on Monday, Jan. 30. And that same day, Michael’s son Prince Jackson congratulated cousin Jaafar Jackson on his role as the “Thriller” singer in the upcoming biopic Michael. But what about Michael’s other son? Where is Blanket Jackson now?
LOS ANGELES, CA
TODAY.com

Tom Brady hits the red carpet with his '80 for Brady' co-stars

Tom Brady hit the red carpet for the Los Angeles premiere of “80 for Brady” Jan. 31, and he wasn’t alone. The newly retired Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback, 45, had four Hollywood legends by his side for the big event — his co-stars from the sports-comedy film, Jane Fonda, Sally Field, Lily Tomlin and Rita Moreno.
LOS ANGELES, CA
TODAY.com

Susan Lucci talks heart health, opens up on loss of husband

Emmy-winning actor Susan Lucci, who played Erica Kane for more than four decades on “All My Children,” highlights the importance of heart health after suffering a near-fatal heart attack four years ago. Lucci also opens up on how she has been coping with the loss of her husband, Helmut Huber.Feb. 1, 2023.
TODAY.com

Reese Witherspoon and Ashton Kutcher say they do not parent like their ‘Your Place or Mine’ characters

Reese Witherspoon and Ashton Kutcher may have polar opposite parenting styles in their new rom-com “Your Place or Mine,” but in real life, they share some similarities. The actors portray best friends, Debbie (Witherspoon) and Peter (Kutcher), who swap houses for a week. Peter (Kutcher) takes care of Debbie’s young son Jack in Los Angeles while she takes a course in New York. Debbie is an organized and overprotective mom but Peter throws out all the rules with his laid-back and easygoing attitude.
TENNESSEE STATE
TODAY.com

Great-grandma with dementia remembers a lullaby when holding newborn baby

Dementia can take so much from a person and their loved ones, making the moments when their “old selves” shine through that much more precious. That’s what happened when 89-year-old Elinor Hanson met her one-day-old great-grandson, her daughter Connie Hanson Coleman tells Today.com. A song that she’d...
PROVIDENCE, UT
TODAY.com

Watch Rob Lowe and son John Owen Lowe poke fun at their relationship while discussing their new show

Rob Lowe and his son John Owen Lowe are having a blast promoting their new Netflix comedy "Unstable" — even if the fun often comes at each other's expense. The father-son duo appear in a hilarious new promo video about the comedy, which premieres March 30. The series centers around the relationship between Ellis Dragon, a successful biotech entrepreneur who’s as eccentric as he is emotionally needy, and his estranged son, the infinitely more stable Jackson Dragon, who has no patience for his dad’s self-absorption.
TODAY.com

John Legend reveals special meaning behind newborn daughter Esti's name

The name of John Legend and Chrissy Teigen’s newborn daughter accidentally has a special family connection. The couple welcomed Esti Maxine earlier this month, and the singer said the name pays homage to his lineage. “It was Chrissy’s idea, but, then, it turns out my great-grandmother was named Esther,”...
TODAY.com

Kris Jenner celebrates grandson Aire’s 1st birthday with new photo

Kris Jenner's youngest grandchild turned 1 on Feb. 2!. She celebrated Aire, the son of Kylie Jenner and Travis Scott, in a picture posted to Instagram on his birthday. In the photo, they are looking out of a window together. Aire is wearing a white shirt and blue jeans while the family matriarch is wearing a multicolored trench coat and black pants.
TODAY.com

Town in 'Groundhog Day' celebrates movie's 30th anniversary

The city of Woodstock, Illinois, is celebrating the 30th anniversary of the classic Bill Murray comedy “Groundhog Day” which was filmed in the small town that is proud of its place in Hollywood history. NBC’s Maggie Vespa reports for TODAY.Feb. 2, 2023.
WOODSTOCK, IL
TODAY.com

Jessica Simpson shares juicy details about affair after Nick Lachey divorce

Jessica Simpson the author is striking again — this time with a revealing glimpse into her romantic life in the early and mid-2000s. The singer and designer, who previously published the 2020 memoir "Open Book," announced Feb. 1 on Instagram that she'd published an excerpt from a "secret journal" she'd written in her mid-20s as a standalone piece called “Movie Star: They Always Say They’re Single.” It's available on Amazon Original Stories.
TODAY.com

‘Yellowstone’ prequel ‘1923’ is renewed for a 2nd season

“1923” has lassoed a second season at Paramount+. Taylor Sheridan’s “Yellowstone” prequel stars Harrison Ford as Dutton patriarch Jacob and Helen Mirren as his Irish-born wife Cara. The series follows their generation of the Dutton family as they face pandemics, drought and the end of the Prohibition era in 1920s Montana.
MONTANA STATE

