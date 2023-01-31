Read full article on original website
Hellmann’s mayonnaise discontinued in South Africa, not globally
CLAIM: Hellmann’s mayonnaise is discontinuing the product globally due to high inflationary import costs. AP’S ASSESSMENT: False. The popular condiment brand is only discontinuing sales of the mayonnaise in South Africa, according to a spokesperson for the brand. The confusion started when social media users misinterpreted a since-deleted post about the change on Hellmanns’ South Africa Facebook page, which didn’t specify the country.
BBC
Boy, 12, falls two storeys from East Kilbride school stairwell
A 12-year-old boy has been treated for multiple injuries after falling from the top of a two-storey stairwell in a South Lanarkshire school. The first year pupil at St Andrew's and St Bride's High in East Kilbride is believed to have fallen through the centre of the stairway on Thursday.
BBC
Tate Modern: Flat owners win viewing platform privacy case
The owners of four luxury flats overlooked by the Tate Modern in London have won a privacy bid over the use of the gallery's viewing platform. The Neo Bankside residents took legal action over the "hundreds of thousands of visitors" looking into their homes. In February 2020, the Court of...
BBC
Searches continue for Ben Nevis walker Harvey Christian
Searches have continued for a walker who went missing after setting out to walk up Ben Nevis. Harvey Christian, 42, from Cambridgeshire, was thought to have been on Britain's highest mountain on Friday. Mountain rescue teams, search dogs and a coastguard helicopter have been involved in the effort to find...
BBC
King Charles III: Warm space opens at Highgrove House
A warm space for those worried about heating their homes is opening at one of King Charles III's properties. The Orchard Tearooms at Highgrove House in Tetbury, will open every Tuesday until the middle of March. Organised by the Prince's Foundation, the Gloucestershire Winter Warmers initiative aims to help combat...
Britain's finance ministry sets out draft rules to regulate cryptoassets
LONDON, Feb 1 (Reuters) - Britain's finance ministry laid out its first set of rules to regulate cryptoassets on Wednesday, saying ongoing turbulence in the sector and the collapse of exchange FTX highlighted risks that need addressing.
BBC
Brecon Beacons: Holiday couple drowned at waterfall - inquest
The provisional cause of death for two women who died near a popular waterfall was drowning, an inquest has heard. Helen and Rachael Patching, aged 52 and 33, from Kent, were visiting Ystradfellte, Powys, in the Brecon Beacons National Park while on holiday. The alarm was raised at about 11:45...
BBC
E-bike fire warning renewed by London Fire Brigade
Firefighters have issued another safety warning about "incredibly concerning" fires involving e-bikes in London. A woman and three children escaped from a fire in a high-rise block of flats in the south-east of the capital on Friday after an e-bike caught fire. It was believed to have been caused by...
BBC
Aircraft damaged as it tried to land at Stansted in strong wind
An aircraft was severely damaged after losing control as it attempted to land in strong wind, investigators said. The Air Accidents Investigation Branch (AAIB) said the Challenger 604 was coming into land at London Stansted Airport in Essex on 31 January 2022. It said the aircraft "floated above the runway...
BBC
HS2 tunnels under the Chilterns reach halfway point
Two of HS2's longest tunnels have reached the halfway point of excavation, the rail company said. Giant tunnelling machines have been excavating the high speed rail project's route under the Chilterns in Buckinghamshire for the past 18 months. The machines are half way through the 10-mile tunnel and have excavated...
BBC
'Come clean' on impact of non-dom tax status, Labour urges
Labour has demanded the government publish internal estimates about the effect of abolishing "non-dom" tax status. The party says it wants ministers to "come clean" about the impact of keeping the "unfair" status ahead of the Budget on 15 March. It says scrapping non-dom rules would bring in £3.2bn a...
BBC
What's happening in Parliament next week?
It's a week of routine, although important, legislating in Westminster - but listen out for the backbeat. There's the personal, the rumblings around Dominic Raab and the aftershocks of Nadhim Zahawi's departure from government; the high political, with a possible but politically delicate agreement on the Northern Ireland Protocol in prospect; and, in the slightly deeper undergrowth, a Budget taking shape.
BBC
Bristol by-election: Green Party becomes largest on council
The Green Party has become the largest party on Bristol City Council after winning a by-election. Patrick McAllister was elected the new councillor for Hotwells and Harbourside after a vote on Thursday, taking the seat away from the Liberal Democrats who have held it since its creation. The Green Party...
BBC
How much should we care what the IMF thinks?
It was only on Friday that the Chancellor of the Exchequer, Jeremy Hunt, decried the forecasts of "doom" about the UK economy, taking on "the declinists" those who he said were permanently pessimistic about Britain's fate. When I pointed out to him that it was business investment and household income...
BBC
Concerns over disabled access at new Shropshire footbridge
Wheelchair users have expressed disappointment at being unable to use a revolutionary new footbridge which replaced a "high-risk" rural crossing. Network Rail has said the so-called flow bridge at Wistanstow, Shropshire, was the first of its type in the UK. The issue of disability access has been raised in comments...
BBC
Nicola Sturgeon: Rapist Isla Bryson 'almost certainly' faking trans status
A double rapist who was sent to a women's prison last week is "almost certainly" faking being trans, Nicola Sturgeon has suggested. Isla Bryson was convicted of attacking two women while known as a man called Adam Graham. One of the victims later said she was sure Bryson was pretending...
BBC
Teacher strikes: 'Deciding to close our school has been horrible'
In the Sixth Form study room, Tia is twizzling a pink fluffy pen around in her hand. She is nervous about her mock IT exam next week. "This is my one practice, and then I've got the real one," she says. On Wednesday, she will be among the only pupils...
Company insolvencies hit 13-year high in England and Wales
LONDON, Jan 31 (Reuters) - More companies suffered insolvency last year in England and Wales than any time since 2009, government figures showed on Tuesday, reflecting the end of coronavirus pandemic support that helped many smaller businesses stay afloat.
BBC
Kent woman 'left broken' by social housing repair row
A woman who was unable to return to her home for seven months because of lengthy delays to carry out repairs has said she has been "left broken". Tracey Ticehurst was forced to leave her home in Tunbridge Wells, Kent, when a leak sprung in the flat above her. Mould...
