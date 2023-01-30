Read full article on original website
Stranger Things' Finn Wolfhard shares reaction to Noah Schnapp's coming out video
Stranger Things actor Finn Wolfhard was "really proud" of Noah Schnapp for coming out earlier this year. Having played the monster-battling teens Mike Wheeler and Will Byers opposite each other for four seasons of the Netflix TV series – with a fifth and final run currently in development – they've essentially grown up together.
The Traitors US future revealed as season 1 gets reunion special
The Traitors US will be back at the roundtable for a new season. The US version of the hit Dutch reality format has officially been renewed by US streaming service Peacock, which locks up a houseful of Faithfuls in a stately mansion with a group of traitors. In the US...
Community's Joel McHale joins Blue Bloods star's new movie
Community star Joel McHale has joined the cast of Blue Bloods star Samuel Dunning's new movie, Tim Travers & The Time Traveler’s Paradox. According to Deadline, Dunning stars as a broke but narcissistic scientist who has spent his life desperately trying to solve the paradox of what happens to your future self when you go back in time.
John Cena and Zac Efron comedy coming to Prime Video
The Greatest Showman's Zac Efron and Peacemaker star John Cena have been cast in an upcoming Prime Video comedy titled Ricky Stanicky. According to Deadline, the R-rated film will follow three friends who create a fictional character to help them get out of sticky situations. However, when their significant others...
Loki star Owen Wilson's new movie gets US release date
Owen Wilson's new movie Paint has confirmed when it will hit cinemas in the US. The film from writer and director Brit McAdams will be released on the big screen on April 7 this year instead of April 28 as previously announced (via Deadline). It will become available to stream on AMC+ later in the year.
Coronation Street viewers alarmed over Daisy's latest stalking storyline twist
Coronation Street spoilers follow. Coronation Street viewers are alarmed over Daisy's latest stalking storyline twist. Friday's episode saw both Daisy and Daniel have disturbing interactions with her stalker Justin, though their reactions were quite different. When Daniel at first warned Justin to stay away, he eventually softened for a lengthy...
The Sims 5 team addresses whether sequel will be multiplayer
The Sims 5 developers have addressed how much of the next core game in the franchise will be multiplayer. Under development with the working title Project Rene, the sequel was officially announced in October last year, though there has been a lot of speculation on whether multiplayer will play a big part in the game, despite the franchise often traditionally seen as a single-player experience.
Hollyoaks reveals aftermath of Vicky Grant's shock collapse
Hollyoaks spoilers follow. Hollyoaks has aired new scenes in Vicky Grant's collapse storyline amidst fear for her life. In recent scenes, Vicky's friends organised a camp trip to see her off to Brighton, but things went awry when the gang partied with two older guys who shared their drugs in exchange for alcohol.
Nolly: Who was Noele Gordon?
It's a Sin creator Russell T Davies' latest series is the three-part ITVX drama Nolly, which casts a wry look at the later years of actress Noele Gordon, best known for her long-running role in the soap Crossroads in the '60s and '70s. Helena Bonham Carter stars as Noele –...
The Last of Us' Nick Offerman shares why he almost turned down the role
The Last of Us episode 3 spoilers follow. The Last of Us star Nick Offerman has revealed he was nearly forced to turn down his role in the show, though some encouragement from his wife pushed him to take it. The actor appeared in this week's episode 'Long, Long Time',...
Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania's Scott Lang memoir is real and you can buy it
Scott Lang's fictional memoir from Ant-Man and The Wasp: Quantumania has been brought to life, and it's available to buy. The book, Look Out for the Little Guy, features in the upcoming film, which sees Scott Lang cashing in on his Avengers fame before being dragged into another adventure in the Quantum Realm.
Coronation Street star Adam Little confirms exit for evil Blake
Coronation Street spoilers follow. Coronation Street star Adam Little has confirmed he has exited as Blake Myers. The actor has played the evil character since last year, first as a bully for Max Turner and now as a central element in the show's far-right storyline. Earlier this week, Blake was...
Buffy star Sarah Michelle Gellar reveals ‘steamy kiss’ with Linda Cardellini was cut from Scooby-Doo
Buffy the Vampire Slayer will always be Sarah Michelle Gellar's most famous role, but plenty of people grew up watching her as Daphne in the duo of live-action Scooby-Doo movies from the early 2000s. It's common knowledge that the first film, penned by Guardians of the Galaxy's James Gunn, was...
The Traitors US star Andie Vanacore gets emotional as they open up about shocking betrayal
The Traitors US finale spoilers follow. The Traitors US star Andie Vanacore has opened up about that shocking betrayal in the finale. The American version of the hit series recently dropped, with Andie among those who made it to the finale alongside the likes of Quentin Jiles, Arie Luyendyk Jr and Cirie Fields.
NCIS: Los Angeles' final season announces Ugly Betty star for key role
NCIS: Los Angeles is coming to an end, and it seems they're pulling out all the stops for the final season. In the latest casting news, Ugly Betty's Christopher Gorham will appear as Alex, the estranged son of Hollace Kilbride. It doesn't sound like it's going to be the happiest...
Death in Paradise boss teases surprise ending to this series
Death in Paradise series 12 still has plenty of twists and turns in store for fans. This was recently teased by executive producer Tim Key during a chat with RadioTimes, who said of the episodes yet to air: "It's going to be interesting. Everything in this series is going in directions that people won't expect. I think that's a fair thing to say."
Octavia Spencer, Joseph Gordon-Levitt and Lucy Liu to star in new comedy
New comedy Nobody Nothing Nowhere has signed on a stellar cast. The movie, which is being described as a 'high-concept comedy', is set to star Ma's Octavia Spencer, The Dark Knight Rises' Joseph Gordon-Levitt and Elementary's Lucy Liu, Deadline reports. Nobody Nothing Nowhere is being directed by Rachel Wolther and...
Black Panther: Wakanda Forever exclusive bonus content revealed on Spotify playlist
Black Panther: Wakanda Forever has been given an exclusive new playlist on Spotify, which features special bonus content and a neat feature to boot. Users of the streaming service can access the playlist here, which includes the full soundtracks from both Black Panther movies, as well as Music From and Inspired By and Wakanda Remixed albums.
Emmerdale reveals Caleb twist as he makes a mysterious phone call
Emmerdale spoilers follow. Emmerdale has confirmed Caleb is up to no good after he made a mysterious phone call. A highly-emotional episode on Thursday (February 2) saw Cain finally soften towards his brother after accompanying Charity for a visit to the grave of her abuser, Mark Bails. Having just discovered...
Hollyoaks airs new cheating twist in Sienna and Warren story
Warren's liver damage story in Hollyoaks is about to take an even darker turn. Previously, Grace Black bribed the doctor to say that Warren's mum Norma wasn't a match for her son's transplant. Shockingly, his ex-wife Sienna knew the truth but almost kept the information to herself. In scenes to...
