Ja Morant’s Savage Move After Pacers' Rookie Andrew Nembhard Told His Dad To “Shut Up”
Ja Morant savagely trash-talked Pacers' rookie Andrew Nembhard after a conversation between Nembhard and Tee Morant.
Proposed 'Easy' Trade Sends Chris Paul To Los Angeles Clippers: A Big 3 With Kawhi Leonard And Paul George
Los Angeles Clippers have a real chance to land Chris Paul and create a Big 3 with Kawhi Leonard and Paul George.
4 best 2023 NBA trade deadline destinations for Nuggets youngster Bones Hyland
The Denver Nuggets are rolling at the moment, and they look every bit the part of a championship contender. With Nikola Jokic leading the way with his nightly dominance and Jamal Murray looking more like his pre-injury self with each passing game, the Nuggets have the requisite star power to compete with the best teams in the NBA.
Damian Lillard puts up 42 as Blazers topple Grizzlies
Damian Lillard recorded 42 points, 10 assists and eight rebounds to lift the visiting Portland Trail Blazers to a 122-112
Ja Morant’s legend grows with another incredible franchise record vs. Blazers
Ja Morant is suddenly on a triple-double binge. The Memphis Grizzlies superstar point guard has been channeling his inner-Russell Westbrook of late, and he’s now extended his trip-dub streak to three games after already reaching that statistical plateau within just the first three quarters of Wednesday night’s showdown against the Portland Trail Blazers at home.
Jamal Murray, Nikola Jokic make progress on separate milestones as Denver Nuggets defeat Pelicans; Michael Malone offers support to Bones Hyland
Jamal Murray and Nikola Jokic took steps toward individual milestones Tuesday but responded quite differently to their progress. “Oooooh,” Jokic said, feigning excitement after learning he was on pace to average a triple-double following his 26-point, 18-rebound and 15-assist performance in Tuesday’s 122-113 win over the Pelicans at Ball Arena.
Lakers News: Anthony Davis Snubbed as Western Conference All-Star
He deserved to be in the game.
FOX Sports
Murray, Jokic help Nuggets hold off Pelicans 122-113
DENVER (AP) — Jamal Murray scored 32 points, Nikola Jokic got his 16th triple-double of the season and the Denver Nuggets held off the reeling New Orleans Pelicans 122-113 on Tuesday night. Jokic finished with 26 points, 18 rebounds and 15 assists as the Western Conference leaders improved to...
Suns’ Devin Booker not named a 2023 NBA All-Star Game reserve
Phoenix Suns guard Devin Booker was not selected as a reserve for the 2023 NBA All-Star Game taking place on Feb. 19. It would have marked Booker’s fourth-straight All-Star appearance and fourth overall as a pro. While he missed out on being named a reserve, he could still potentially...
FOX Sports
Tatum and Boston host Durant and the Nets
Brooklyn Nets (31-19, fourth in the Eastern Conference) vs. Boston Celtics (36-15, first in the Eastern Conference) BOTTOM LINE: Jayson Tatum and Kevin Durant meet when Boston hosts Brooklyn. Tatum is fourth in the NBA averaging 31.1 points per game and Durant is seventh in the league averaging 29.7 points per game.
Yardbarker
Report: Devin Booker Potential Return Date Unveiled
The Phoenix Suns have long awaited the return of shooting guard Devin Booker. Booker's played just 29 games thus far, mostly due to a groin injury suffered back in December. He initially missed three games with the injury before making a push to come back for a big Christmas Day matchup with the Denver Nuggets, yet he strained it further just four minutes into action and has missed each game since.
Yardbarker
Pacers’ Buddy Hield to Compete in 3-Point Shootout
Hield, 30, is averaging 17.4 points and shooting about 43 percent on threes in 52 games. He also leads the NBA in made threes with 197 on 463 attempts, as Agness noted. The NBA All-Star Game will take place Feb. 19 in Salt Lake City, with the shootout and dunk contest scheduled for the previous day on All-Star Saturday.
Joel Embiid, Nikola Jokic win January Player of the Month awards
The month of January is over and now is the time for teams to move forward with the 2022-23 season. The Philadelphia 76ers had themselves a very successful month as they went 11-3 thanks to the play of Joel Embiid. The big fella averaged 34.9 points, 10.7 rebounds, and 1.6...
