Denver, CO

The Denver Gazette

Jamal Murray, Nikola Jokic make progress on separate milestones as Denver Nuggets defeat Pelicans; Michael Malone offers support to Bones Hyland

Jamal Murray and Nikola Jokic took steps toward individual milestones Tuesday but responded quite differently to their progress. “Oooooh,” Jokic said, feigning excitement after learning he was on pace to average a triple-double following his 26-point, 18-rebound and 15-assist performance in Tuesday’s 122-113 win over the Pelicans at Ball Arena.
DENVER, CO
FOX Sports

Murray, Jokic help Nuggets hold off Pelicans 122-113

DENVER (AP) — Jamal Murray scored 32 points, Nikola Jokic got his 16th triple-double of the season and the Denver Nuggets held off the reeling New Orleans Pelicans 122-113 on Tuesday night. Jokic finished with 26 points, 18 rebounds and 15 assists as the Western Conference leaders improved to...
DENVER, CO
FOX Sports

Tatum and Boston host Durant and the Nets

Brooklyn Nets (31-19, fourth in the Eastern Conference) vs. Boston Celtics (36-15, first in the Eastern Conference) BOTTOM LINE: Jayson Tatum and Kevin Durant meet when Boston hosts Brooklyn. Tatum is fourth in the NBA averaging 31.1 points per game and Durant is seventh in the league averaging 29.7 points per game.
BOSTON, MA
Yardbarker

Report: Devin Booker Potential Return Date Unveiled

The Phoenix Suns have long awaited the return of shooting guard Devin Booker. Booker's played just 29 games thus far, mostly due to a groin injury suffered back in December. He initially missed three games with the injury before making a push to come back for a big Christmas Day matchup with the Denver Nuggets, yet he strained it further just four minutes into action and has missed each game since.
PHOENIX, AZ
Yardbarker

Pacers’ Buddy Hield to Compete in 3-Point Shootout

Hield, 30, is averaging 17.4 points and shooting about 43 percent on threes in 52 games. He also leads the NBA in made threes with 197 on 463 attempts, as Agness noted. The NBA All-Star Game will take place Feb. 19 in Salt Lake City, with the shootout and dunk contest scheduled for the previous day on All-Star Saturday.
INDIANAPOLIS, IN

