University of Arkansas
Kaman Serving as Member of Association's Membership and Community Portfolio Committee
Tulin Kaman, an assistant professor of mathematics, has been invited to serve as a member of the Membership & Community Portfolio Committee of the Association for Women in Mathematics for a term of three years, starting this past Wednesday, Feb. 1. Kaman is the Lawrence Jesser Toll Jr. Chair in...
University of Arkansas
Rescheduled: Campus Community Invited to 75 Years of Progress: The Lasting Legacy of Silas Hunt
The following event, originally scheduled for today, Feb. 2, the 75th anniversary of Silas Hunt's enrollment at the U of A, has been delayed to Feb. 10 due to travel conditions. Join attorney Arkie Byrd for a lunchtime presentation hosted by the U of A School of Law, the Black...
University of Arkansas
School of Art Recognizes First Windgate Accelerator Grant Winners
Thanks to a more than $350,000 grant from the Windgate Foundation, nine recent undergraduate and graduate students from the U of A School of Art each received a $10,000 grant upon graduation to help them set up or expand their career creative practices. The studio art B.F.A. 2022 graduate recipients...
University of Arkansas
Jissel Esparza Saucedo Named Inaugural Mitchell Williams Legal Diversity Fellow
Dean Cynthia Nance has named Jissel Esparza Saucedo the Mitchell Williams Legal Diversity Fellow at the U of A School of Law. Esparza was selected in recognition of her consistent service, significant leadership potential and her consistent work to create an equitable playing field for minorities. "Mitchell Williams is committed...
University of Arkansas
Rental Regalia for Faculty and Staff
The University of Arkansas Bookstore is proud to announce that they have opened the portal for faculty and staff to begin ordering their rental regalia for the spring 2023 graduation ceremony. The portal will remain open until April 28, at which time it will close and no further regalia can be rented from either the site or in store. To order faculty and staff rental regalia please follow the following steps:
University of Arkansas
Teaching and Faculty Support Center Supports Teaching With Winter Teaching Symposium Event
The Winter Teaching Symposium, sponsored by the Cordes Teaching and Faculty Support Center, was held on Jan. 12 at the Arkansas Union. More than 200 professors attended the event, which was offered both in person and remotely via Zoom. The sessions were designed to bring new ideas related to teaching at the beginning of the spring term and was built around the theme of shedding light on good teaching practices.
University of Arkansas
Major Equipment Grants Workshop
The first research training workshops of the semester will go over major equipment grant-funding opportunities. This session will be at 9:30 a.m. Wednesday, Feb. 8, to go over the major equipment grant opportunities offered by several federal agencies, including NSF, NIH, NIFA, NASA and DOD. Bob Beitle, senior associate vice...
University of Arkansas
Communication Sciences and Disorders Invites Public Comment as Part of Reaccreditation Process
The Communication Sciences and Disorders Program is seeking comments from the public about the graduate program in speech-language pathology in preparation for its upcoming accreditation site visit. The CDIS program will host site visitors Feb. 27 and 28 later this year. The graduate program in the CDIS program is currently...
University of Arkansas
Taggart Architects Honors Alumnus Jerry E. Currence With Scholarship
Taggart Architects, a North Little Rock design firm, has contributed $50,000 to create an Advance Arkansas scholarship that benefits Fay Jones School of Architecture and Design students at the U of A. This endowed scholarship, called the Taggart Architects Advance Arkansas Endowed Scholarship in Memory of Jerry E. Currence, honors...
University of Arkansas
Merrill Discusses the Association Between Social Media Use, Personality Structure and Depression
This month's Short Talks from the Hill features Renae Merrill, a doctoral student in the Public Policy Program at the U of A. Merrill recently co-authored a paper published in the Journal of Affective Disorders Reports that analyzed the association between social media use, personality structure and the development of depression.
University of Arkansas
Former Horticulture and Forestry Department Chair Dies
George Bradley, 96, died Jan. 28, 2023. Bradley was the former chair of the U of A Department of Horticulture and Forestry from 1968 to 1991, when he retired. Bradley did lots of work throughout the state of Arkansas with regard to tomatoes, rice, spinach and fruit. He also served as a consultant to international governments for increased crop production in developing countries. He was an avid Razorbacks fan and held season tickets for many years to football, baseball and basketball games. George was a WWII veteran, having served in the U.S. Army in both Japan and Korea.
University of Arkansas
Undergraduate Mock Trial Closes Out the Month With Multiple Strong Showings
The U of A Mock Trial program competed at two tournaments across the country this past weekend. Team T-Rex traveled to Tuscaloosa, Alabama, for the seventh annual Crimson Classic, while Teams Triceratops, Pterodactyl and Stegosaurus competed at the Scarlet and Cream Invitational in Lincoln, Nebraska. Team T-Rex had a great...
University of Arkansas
Williams Tabbed SEC Freshman of the Week
After a stellar start to her rookie season and a record-breaking weekend, the Gymbacks' Lauren Williams has been named SEC Freshman of the Week. The honor is the first for Arkansas since 2021 and the team's first Freshman of the Week in nearly five years, the last being Sarah Shaffer on March 20, 2018.
University of Arkansas
Razorback Gymnastics 'Palace Night' Set for Friday at Bud Walton Arena
Arkansas gymnastics competition returns to Bud Walton Arena this Friday, Feb. 3, for an SEC dual against the Florida Gators at 6:45 p.m. Last season, the Gymbacks set their program attendance record at The Palace with 10,345 fans against Auburn on Jan. 14. Razorback fans are encouraged to purchase their...
