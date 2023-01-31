Read full article on original website
Related
University of Arkansas
New Program to Help Faculty Achieve Their Academic Writing and Publication Goals
Are the demands of teaching, research and administration getting in the way of your publication goals? If so, studies suggest that you are not alone: many faculty feel frustration as they strive to make time for writing articles, books and other academic publications. Beyond personal publication goals, faculty also shoulder...
University of Arkansas
Kaman Serving as Member of Association's Membership and Community Portfolio Committee
Tulin Kaman, an assistant professor of mathematics, has been invited to serve as a member of the Membership & Community Portfolio Committee of the Association for Women in Mathematics for a term of three years, starting this past Wednesday, Feb. 1. Kaman is the Lawrence Jesser Toll Jr. Chair in...
University of Arkansas
Jissel Esparza Saucedo Named Inaugural Mitchell Williams Legal Diversity Fellow
Dean Cynthia Nance has named Jissel Esparza Saucedo the Mitchell Williams Legal Diversity Fellow at the U of A School of Law. Esparza was selected in recognition of her consistent service, significant leadership potential and her consistent work to create an equitable playing field for minorities. "Mitchell Williams is committed...
University of Arkansas
Students Can Provide Feedback About U of A for 'Top Colleges' Survey
Current students and recent graduates of the U of A have an opportunity to share their voice about their experience at the U of A with the Wall Street Journal. Those interested are encouraged to fill out a short survey from the publication providing feedback that will go towards an annual college ranking.
University of Arkansas
School of Art Recognizes First Windgate Accelerator Grant Winners
Thanks to a more than $350,000 grant from the Windgate Foundation, nine recent undergraduate and graduate students from the U of A School of Art each received a $10,000 grant upon graduation to help them set up or expand their career creative practices. The studio art B.F.A. 2022 graduate recipients...
University of Arkansas
Kegley Recipient of Animal Science Society Distinguished Service Award
Beth Kegley, a U of A professor in the Department of Animal Science, has been named recipient of the 2023 Southern Section Animal Science Distinguished Service Award by the American Society of Animal Science. She will be presented the award at meetings in Raleigh, North Carolina, later this month. Kegley...
University of Arkansas
Rental Regalia for Faculty and Staff
The University of Arkansas Bookstore is proud to announce that they have opened the portal for faculty and staff to begin ordering their rental regalia for the spring 2023 graduation ceremony. The portal will remain open until April 28, at which time it will close and no further regalia can be rented from either the site or in store. To order faculty and staff rental regalia please follow the following steps:
University of Arkansas
Communication Sciences and Disorders Invites Public Comment as Part of Reaccreditation Process
The Communication Sciences and Disorders Program is seeking comments from the public about the graduate program in speech-language pathology in preparation for its upcoming accreditation site visit. The CDIS program will host site visitors Feb. 27 and 28 later this year. The graduate program in the CDIS program is currently...
University of Arkansas
New U of A Initiative Promotes Community Learning
If your New Year's resolution consists of learning something new, meeting new people and advancing your knowledge and skills, we've got a class for you. Learning, community and career development are on the rise in Northwest Arkansas. U of A Professional and Workforce Development, in the Global Campus, introduces you...
University of Arkansas
Former Horticulture and Forestry Department Chair Dies
George Bradley, 96, died Jan. 28, 2023. Bradley was the former chair of the U of A Department of Horticulture and Forestry from 1968 to 1991, when he retired. Bradley did lots of work throughout the state of Arkansas with regard to tomatoes, rice, spinach and fruit. He also served as a consultant to international governments for increased crop production in developing countries. He was an avid Razorbacks fan and held season tickets for many years to football, baseball and basketball games. George was a WWII veteran, having served in the U.S. Army in both Japan and Korea.
University of Arkansas
Undergraduate Mock Trial Closes Out the Month With Multiple Strong Showings
The U of A Mock Trial program competed at two tournaments across the country this past weekend. Team T-Rex traveled to Tuscaloosa, Alabama, for the seventh annual Crimson Classic, while Teams Triceratops, Pterodactyl and Stegosaurus competed at the Scarlet and Cream Invitational in Lincoln, Nebraska. Team T-Rex had a great...
University of Arkansas
Williams Tabbed SEC Freshman of the Week
After a stellar start to her rookie season and a record-breaking weekend, the Gymbacks' Lauren Williams has been named SEC Freshman of the Week. The honor is the first for Arkansas since 2021 and the team's first Freshman of the Week in nearly five years, the last being Sarah Shaffer on March 20, 2018.
