George Bradley, 96, died Jan. 28, 2023. Bradley was the former chair of the U of A Department of Horticulture and Forestry from 1968 to 1991, when he retired. Bradley did lots of work throughout the state of Arkansas with regard to tomatoes, rice, spinach and fruit. He also served as a consultant to international governments for increased crop production in developing countries. He was an avid Razorbacks fan and held season tickets for many years to football, baseball and basketball games. George was a WWII veteran, having served in the U.S. Army in both Japan and Korea.

FAYETTEVILLE, AR ・ 2 DAYS AGO