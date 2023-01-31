Read full article on original website
Dorothy Gilliam
3d ago
Who knows how many innocent people they threw charges on and put in jail they need to go check all their arrests to see how many more lies they have told arresting these other people could have innocent people in jail for their lies also.
Reply
3
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
This Tennessee City Made it Onto the Top 10 Rudest Cities in America ListTravel MavenMemphis, TN
Ohio Mother Desperate After Both Of Her Sons Vanished Without A TraceThe Vivid Faces of the VanishedCincinnati, OH
Tyre Nichols: As prosecutors consider more charges, Vice President Kamala Harris will attend the burial.Sherif SaadMemphis, TN
Law enforcement community, local leaders reacts to Tyre Nichols footage2UrbanGirlsMemphis, TN
VP Kamala Harris will attend the burial while prosecutors consider more charges.Malek SherifMemphis, TN
Related
Attorney in Tyre Nichols’ case says unreleased footage could help ‘connect all the dots’
Civil rights attorney Ben Crump said on Thursday that additional, unreleased footage related to Memphis police officers beating Tyre Nichols could “connect all the dots” related to the incident. Memphis officials last week released the graphic video of a group of law enforcement officers beating Nichols during a traffic stop earlier this month. The video…
District attorneys general joint initiative aims to disrupt drug trafficking between Detroit, East Tennessee
District attorneys general from around East Tennessee including Knox County District Attorney General Charme Allen are holding a press conference in Knoxville to announce a new joint initiative.
Culture within law enforcement cuts across all racial lines says Georgia NAACP President
The death of Tyre Nichols and others at the hands of police, is not a black or white thing, but rather about “accountability among the people who wear blue,” according to Gerald Griggs, president of the Georgia NAACP.
Nobody knows who's running for governor
Political elections in Tennessee aren't doing so well, a local 2022 study finds. Bill Lee became Tennessee’s 50th governor in January 2019. He’s an alt-right Republican, a legacy business owner, and a proud Christian. He has passed the most anti-choice legislation in the country, helped to criminalize homelessness, and has allowed anti-LGBTQIA+ legislation to remain prominent in the state. He has served as our governor for nearly four years, and yet many East Tennessean locals did not know his name when interviewed last November.
tnledger.com
God’s winning in state’s license plate primary
Tennessee has had its new license plates available for a full year, and one thing is clear: God is kicking some butt. Which is to say, tags featuring “In God We Trust” are far and away the favorite of Tennessee motorists. God tags: 3,197,413. Godless tags: 2,226,408. If...
Tennessee Democrats wade into nonpartisan elections
The Tennessee Democratic Party announced on Thursday it will begin taking an active role in nonpartisan elections and will endorse candidates who run as independents in partisan races. “In the 2022 cycle, we had a lot of candidates running in nonpartisan races or running as independents we couldn’t support,” said TNDP Chair Hendrell Remus. “We […] The post Tennessee Democrats wade into nonpartisan elections appeared first on Tennessee Lookout.
localmemphis.com
'We want to get this right | state lawmakers proposing new police reform measures after the death of Tyre Nichols
MEMPHIS, Tenn — Following the death of Tyre Nichols, state lawmakers representing the Memphis area are moving forward with new proposed legislation to reform police practices in Tennessee. Senate bill 1380, according to Senator Raumesh Akbari, passed after the death of George Floyd already does a lot, but needs...
arizonasuntimes.com
Michael Patrick Leahy on Bannon’s WarRoom: Memphis Police Department Statement on Rumors Tyre Nichols Was Targeted for Personal Reasons Sounds Like A Non-Denial Denial
Thursday morning on WarRoom: Battleground, Stephen K. Bannon welcomed The Star News Network’s CEO and Editor and Chief, Michael Patrick Leahy to the show to discuss the Memphis Police Department’s lack of information surrounding the alleged murder of Tyre Nichols. Bannon: Hey, Michael. You sent me an article,...
Tennessee bill introduced to raise legal age to own a gun to 21
The bill itself is very simple, it would raise the age to own a gun to 21 years old. There are some exceptions that would still allow 18 to 20 years old to get a firearm.
Bill would allow lane splitting in traffic in Tennessee
The bill's sponsor says lane splitting increases rider safety.
Jezebel
Tennessee Bill Would Imprison People for 3 Years If They 'Lie' About Rape to Get an Abortion
Republican lawmakers in Tennessee introduced a bill this week that would add a rape exception to the state’s near-total abortion ban—with the caveat that those who “lie” about being raped to access abortion care could be sentenced to up to three years in prison. The bill, which Jessica Valenti first surfaced in her abortion news newsletter on Tuesday, would also require rape victims who do receive abortion care (which they can only get after an invasive forensic exam) to preserve and submit “a sample of the embryonic or fetal tissue extracted during the abortion” to the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation for “investigation into the offense.”
Shelby County Clerk Offices to reopen, return to call-in system
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — All Shelby County Clerk Offices will reopen on Feb. 3 following this week’s icy conditions, officials say. The clerk’s office said they will return to their sign-in/call-back system so customers can reserve spots in line and wait in their cars until called. Motor vehicle registration and title services at the Washington Avenue […]
Two Lawmakers introduce bills to have In God We Trust placed on State Seal
Two state lawmakers from Northeast Tennessee have sponsored bills that would incorporate the language “In God We Trust” into the Tennessee state seal. State Senator Rusty Crowe and State Representative John Holsclaw introduced Senate Bill 0420 and House Bill 0771, respectively. The Senate bill was filed for an introduction on Jan. 24, and the house bill was introduced on Jan. 30. If passed, the bills would request that Tennessee Governor Bill Lee submit a new design to the seal by July 1, 2025.
Tyre Nichols Funeral Updates: Service Filled With Tearful Tributes, Calls for Justice
Tyre Nichols was laid to rest during a funeral service Wednesday afternoon in Memphis, Tennessee.
fox17.com
Tennessee lawmakers propose bill to cut funding to Music City Center
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WZTV) — FOX 17 News is working to get answers about what some Metro leaders call political retaliation. Republican state lawmakers have filed a bill to cut funding for the Music City Center downtown. The venue hosts hundreds of events each year, pumping untold millions into the local economy.
wpln.org
School districts across Tennessee could decide whether employees can carry guns under new bill
In 2016, a state law allowed school districts in two Tennessee counties to choose whether teachers should carry concealed guns at school. Neither county armed employees. But a new bill would expand that option to school districts across the state. The background. When it passed, the law applied to Pickett...
MPD requests five fired officers in Tyre Nichols case be decertified
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WREG) — WREG Investigators have confirmed the Memphis Police Department has requested the five former officers terminated after the beating and death of Tyre Nichols be decertified. The decertification request from MPD was submitted to the Tennessee Peace Officer Standards & Training Commission (P.O.S.T.) a spokesperson with the state confirmed. POST handles certification, […]
Kingsport Times-News
Advocates say cockfighting bust in East Tennessee calls attention to 'weak' state law
Animal welfare advocates say a weekend raid of a cockfight in Union County is the latest example of why state lawmakers need to make the penalty for fighting game roosters a felony in Tennessee. Wayne Pacelle, president of Animal Wellness Action and the Center for a Humane Economy, said 98...
Memphis city council chairman gets emotional over Nichols video, recounts being stopped by police
Memphis City Council Chairman Martavius Jones, a Black man, says he was overcome with emotion after seeing the brutal beating of Tyre Nichols at the hands of Memphis police. In a , Jones broke down on air when asked about the Nichols video. He told Yahoo News that he was emotional because he experienced a frightening encounter with law enforcement decades ago.
At Nichols’ funeral, Black America’s grief on public display
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (AP) — The sound of the djembe drums started as a low tremble and grew more distinct as the musicians drew closer to the hundreds gathered inside the Memphis church. “We love you, Tyre,” the drummers chanted, referring to Tyre Nichols, a 29-year-old Black man whose beating...
Comments / 7