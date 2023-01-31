ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Memphis, TN

Comments / 7

Dorothy Gilliam
3d ago

Who knows how many innocent people they threw charges on and put in jail they need to go check all their arrests to see how many more lies they have told arresting these other people could have innocent people in jail for their lies also.

Reply
3
 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Lauren Barton

Nobody knows who's running for governor

Political elections in Tennessee aren't doing so well, a local 2022 study finds. Bill Lee became Tennessee’s 50th governor in January 2019. He’s an alt-right Republican, a legacy business owner, and a proud Christian. He has passed the most anti-choice legislation in the country, helped to criminalize homelessness, and has allowed anti-LGBTQIA+ legislation to remain prominent in the state. He has served as our governor for nearly four years, and yet many East Tennessean locals did not know his name when interviewed last November.
TENNESSEE STATE
tnledger.com

God’s winning in state’s license plate primary

Tennessee has had its new license plates available for a full year, and one thing is clear: God is kicking some butt. Which is to say, tags featuring “In God We Trust” are far and away the favorite of Tennessee motorists. God tags: 3,197,413. Godless tags: 2,226,408. If...
TENNESSEE STATE
Tennessee Lookout

Tennessee Democrats wade into nonpartisan elections

The Tennessee Democratic Party announced on Thursday it will begin taking an active role in nonpartisan elections and will endorse candidates who run as independents in partisan races.  “In the 2022 cycle, we had a lot of candidates running in nonpartisan races or running as independents we couldn’t support,” said TNDP Chair Hendrell Remus. “We […] The post Tennessee Democrats wade into nonpartisan elections appeared first on Tennessee Lookout.
TENNESSEE STATE
arizonasuntimes.com

Michael Patrick Leahy on Bannon’s WarRoom: Memphis Police Department Statement on Rumors Tyre Nichols Was Targeted for Personal Reasons Sounds Like A Non-Denial Denial

Thursday morning on WarRoom: Battleground, Stephen K. Bannon welcomed The Star News Network’s CEO and Editor and Chief, Michael Patrick Leahy to the show to discuss the Memphis Police Department’s lack of information surrounding the alleged murder of Tyre Nichols. Bannon: Hey, Michael. You sent me an article,...
MEMPHIS, TN
Jezebel

Tennessee Bill Would Imprison People for 3 Years If They 'Lie' About Rape to Get an Abortion

Republican lawmakers in Tennessee introduced a bill this week that would add a rape exception to the state’s near-total abortion ban—with the caveat that those who “lie” about being raped to access abortion care could be sentenced to up to three years in prison. The bill, which Jessica Valenti first surfaced in her abortion news newsletter on Tuesday, would also require rape victims who do receive abortion care (which they can only get after an invasive forensic exam) to preserve and submit “a sample of the embryonic or fetal tissue extracted during the abortion” to the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation for “investigation into the offense.”
TENNESSEE STATE
WREG

Shelby County Clerk Offices to reopen, return to call-in system

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — All Shelby County Clerk Offices will reopen on Feb. 3 following this week’s icy conditions, officials say. The clerk’s office said they will return to their sign-in/call-back system so customers can reserve spots in line and wait in their cars until called. Motor vehicle registration and title services at the Washington Avenue […]
MEMPHIS, TN
On Target News

Two Lawmakers introduce bills to have In God We Trust placed on State Seal

Two state lawmakers from Northeast Tennessee have sponsored bills that would incorporate the language “In God We Trust” into the Tennessee state seal. State Senator Rusty Crowe and State Representative John Holsclaw introduced Senate Bill 0420 and House Bill 0771, respectively. The Senate bill was filed for an introduction on Jan. 24, and the house bill was introduced on Jan. 30. If passed, the bills would request that Tennessee Governor Bill Lee submit a new design to the seal by July 1, 2025.
TENNESSEE STATE
fox17.com

Tennessee lawmakers propose bill to cut funding to Music City Center

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WZTV) — FOX 17 News is working to get answers about what some Metro leaders call political retaliation. Republican state lawmakers have filed a bill to cut funding for the Music City Center downtown. The venue hosts hundreds of events each year, pumping untold millions into the local economy.
NASHVILLE, TN
WREG

MPD requests five fired officers in Tyre Nichols case be decertified

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WREG) — WREG Investigators have confirmed the Memphis Police Department has requested the five former officers terminated after the beating and death of Tyre Nichols be decertified. The decertification request from MPD was submitted to the Tennessee Peace Officer Standards & Training Commission (P.O.S.T.) a spokesperson with the state confirmed. POST handles certification, […]
MEMPHIS, TN
960 The Ref

Memphis city council chairman gets emotional over Nichols video, recounts being stopped by police

Memphis City Council Chairman Martavius Jones, a Black man, says he was overcome with emotion after seeing the brutal beating of Tyre Nichols at the hands of Memphis police. In a , Jones broke down on air when asked about the Nichols video. He told Yahoo News that he was emotional because he experienced a frightening encounter with law enforcement decades ago.
MEMPHIS, TN

Comments / 0

Community Policy