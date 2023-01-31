Read full article on original website
News Channel Nebraska
Beatrice pitching ace set to head north on Highway 77 to play college ball for Nebraska
Committing to the Huskers back in 2020, pitching prospect Tucker Timmerman out of Beatrice High School is now just months away from joining the division one squad next season. Timmerman holds the Beatrice school record for combined ERA (earned run average), and gave up only 2 earned runs in 40 innings pitched last season.
News Channel Nebraska
Twelve Beatrice High athletes take part in national signing day
BEATRICE - February 1, 2023 will be a day about a dozen Beatrice High School athletes will remember of the rest of their lives…. The day they signed to play college sports at their school of choice. On Wednesday afternoon, Beatrice held their annual signing day ceremony where athletes...
News Channel Nebraska
Chinese spy balloon over Nebraska City?
NEBRASKA CITY - Amy Mincer saw a report of a Chinese spy balloon on the news Thursday night and was surprised this morning when she saw a slow-moving glow south of Nebraska City as she crossed the Missouri River bridge. Mincer: “It was a bright light hanging in the sky....
News Channel Nebraska
Beatrice splits Tuesday doubleheader with rival Titans
FIRTH - Beatrice boys and girls basketball both took on Norris in Firth on Tuesday night. The Lady Orange fell to the Titans 52-30, while the Orangemen rolled to a 55-38 win. The Lady Orange got out to a 7-1 lead in the first two minutes of the ball game, but the rest of the first half did not go the way of Beatrice. The Lady Orange 20-5 to end the first half and trailed by eight after the first sixteen minutes. Norris then used their size and zone defense to disrupt much of Beatrice's offensive flow, cruising to the win in the second half.
News Channel Nebraska
Inmate serving for charges out of central Nebraska, missing
LINCOLN, Neb. -- A 54-year-old inmate didn't return to the Community Corrections Center-Lincoln after his community job. Authorities said that George Piper went missing after not returning to the facility Thursday night. Piper started his sentenced Oct. 27, 1997. Officials said that he was sentenced to 35 to 52 years...
News Channel Nebraska
Missing inmate back in custody after Omaha accident
OMAHA, Neb. -- An inmate that went missing in November 2022 has been found and taken into custody after an accident in Omaha. Officials said 38-year-old Robert Moss was found after he was reportedly involved in a vehicle accident near 24th St. and Farnam St. He was booked into the Douglas County Correctional Center and was charged for possession of a stolen vehicle.
News Channel Nebraska
Omaha crash leaves one dead
OMAHA, Neb.-- Around 3 a.m., officers said they were dispatched for a single-vehicle personal injury crash. According to authorities, a 2007 Nissan Murano was eastbound on Z St. The vehicle left the roadway and struck a tree in front of 6115 S. 151 St. OPD said the victim, a 22-year-old...
News Channel Nebraska
Nebraska City school prepares for remote learning
NEBRASKA CITY - The Nebraska City Middle School has posted an update on remote learning online at ncms.nebcityps.org. The post says the school hopes that a boiler situation that led to school closing Monday through Wednesday will be resolved soon. Students will be allowed into the school from 10 a.m....
News Channel Nebraska
Details related to Omaha Target shooting released
OMAHA, Neb. -- The name of the Target shooter that was killed in Omaha has been released along with more details. The Omaha Police Department said the shooter was 32-year-old Joseph Jones, of Omaha. His next of kin has already been notified. Officers said Jones bought the rifle that he...
News Channel Nebraska
Woman wrongly convicted in Beatrice six case passes away
BEATRICE - A woman who was one of six people wrongly convicted in the 1985 "Beatrice Six" murder case has passed away. Kathleen "Kathy" Gonzalez of York died on January 10 while visiting Greeley, Colorado, according to her obituary. She passes away at the age of 62. "She faced adversity...
News Channel Nebraska
24-year-old Omahan pleads no contest to three felonies related to crash that killed Beemer woman
WEST POINT, Neb. – A 24-year-old Omaha man facing multiple charges related to the death of a northeast Nebraska woman has reached a plea agreement. At a pre-trial conference in Cuming County District Court on Thursday, Jacob Kenney and his attorney Stu Dornan stated that Kenney would plead no contest to motor vehicle homicide, DUI causing serious bodily injury, and theft of over $5,000. All three charges are felonies.
News Channel Nebraska
Unadilla Billie sees shadow
NEBRASKA CITY -Unadilla Billie predicted six more weeks of winter after seeing her shadow this morning. With temperatures forecast in the upper 40s on Saturday, Feb. 4, come celebrate the 35th annual Groundhog Day Celebration. Plenty of activities for the family include a vendor show, model train display and a...
News Channel Nebraska
Retired deputy passes away
PRINCETON, Neb. -- The Lancaster County Sheriff's Office announced the passing of a retired deputy on Monday. The Sheriff's Office said that Albert L. Cherry died on Monday at 79 years old after having battled cancer for several years. Cherry had been a Boone County Deputy Sheriff before going to...
News Channel Nebraska
19-year-old from Schuyler killed in Highway 15 crash near Clarkson
CLARKSON, Neb. -- A 19-year-old from Schuyler was killed in a northeast Nebraska crash Thursday afternoon. According to the Stanton County Sheriff's Office, the accident happened just before 3:00 p.m. on Highway 15 northeast of Clarkson. Sheriff Mike Unger said the crash occurred near the Stanton/Colfax County line. In a...
News Channel Nebraska
Beatrice YMCA honors donors Thursday night
BEATRICE - The Beatrice YMCA took an evening to thank its donors. Allison Leonard, head of the Beatrice Y, calls it a night to say honor those who helped transform the YMCA into a modern workout and health facility. "We're recognizing the people that made this whole thing happen," Leonard...
News Channel Nebraska
Water freezes in Middle School boiler system
NEBRASKA CITY – The Nebraska City Middle School is transitioning to remote learning Thursday and Friday due to a heating issue. A school press release says the building’s boiler pumps were not working properly during the recent cold snap, which led to water inside of the boilers to freeze.
News Channel Nebraska
OPD: West Omaha Target shooter killed by officer
OMAHA, Neb. -- Officers were dispatched to a Target store in west Omaha Tuesday after reports of shots being fired. The call came in around midday Tuesday. According to Lt. Neal Bonacci from the Omaha Police Department, an armed shooter with an AR-15 and ammunition entered the store at 178th and W. Center and fired "multiple rounds." Bonacci said an OPD officer entered the store before confronting and killing the shooter, described as a white male in his 30s.
News Channel Nebraska
Gas company quickly stops small gas leak in Columbus
COLUMBUS, Neb. -- Authorities in Columbus responded to a hit gas line on Tuesday morning. The Columbus Fire Department said a small distribution line was hit while digging to remove a fence on 23rd Ave between 17th St. and 18th St. around 10:20 a.m. There were no injuries reported. Once...
News Channel Nebraska
Target shooting suspect identified
Omaha police have identified the active shooter suspect who terrified a West Omaha Target store yesterday before police shot and killed him; no one else was hurt. According to police, 32-year-old Joseph Jones of suburban Omaha bought the AR-15 military assault style rifle just four days earlier from a Cabela’s store.
News Channel Nebraska
Cross country move for barn, underway near Pickrell
BEATRICE – It was not your typical moving day, for Justin and Emily Haxby. No moving from house to house….or packing belongings in the moving truck. Hauling a huge barn from one location to another over two days, takes some advance planning. "We're moving it back home. This is my Grandma Roy's family property. I've worked in this barn, we've thrown thousands and thousands of bales by hand and then taken them all back out by bale elevator. It's just one of those things...I've loved the barn since I was a kid and it's been in the family...so we're gonna move it back home and save it....and use it for hay storage back home."
