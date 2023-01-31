ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Reuters

UBS flags uncertain year ahead after profit beats forecasts

By Noele Illien
Reuters
Reuters
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0EwU7L_0kWyhrNH00

ZURICH, Jan 31 (Reuters) - UBS (UBSG.S), Switzerland's biggest bank, forecast an uncertain year ahead due to the war in Ukraine and sagging client confidence on Tuesday, despite trumping expectations for 2022 with a $7.6 billion net profit.

The world's largest wealth manager kicked off a round of business results for Europe's banks, after Wall Street embarked on job cutting in the face of fading economic growth.

Shares in UBS slipped close to 4% after it cautioned that inflation and the war in Ukraine were clouding the future, dampening the mood among its wealthy clients. It said that lower asset prices and weaker confidence could affect its business, although it would also gain from higher interest rates.

The Zurich-based bank reported a 23% rise in net profit attributable to shareholders of $1.7 billion for the quarter just ended, helped by a fall in costs, despite a drop in financial markets. That compared with the $1.3 billion average of 21 analyst estimates in a UBS-conducted poll.

Full-year net profit reached $7.6 billion, compared with the consensus estimate of $7.3 billion.

A fall in income from fees and commissions linked to lower client activity was partly offset by a rise in net interest income, including a 35% gain in global wealth management.

"While the macroeconomic outlook remains uncertain, our operational resilience ... put us in a great position to serve our clients, fund growth and deliver strong capital returns," UBS Chief Executive Ralph Hamers said.

"We are starting 2023 from a position of strength".

Analysts gave the results a lukewarm welcome. Zuercher Kantonalbank analyst Michael Klien said UBS had benefited from one-offs, including a lower than expected tax rate. Jefferies analysts said the same, describing the results as 'mixed'.

Credit Suisse (CSGN.S), the bank's cross-town rival, will report on Feb. 9 having flagged a quarterly pre-tax loss of as much as 1.5 billion francs ($1.6 billion) after hefty client withdrawals in the wake of a string of scandals and losses.

SLOWDOWN

UBS said it gained $23.3 billion in net new fee generating assets in wealth management, with a strong Swiss performance.

The bank's home turf saw net new deposits of $8 billion in the fourth quarter from corporate clients and global wealth management, compared with $9 billion for the full year.

As expected, investment banking was hit hard, with revenues in its global banking division, which advises on M&A deals and IPOs, driven down 52% by lower capital markets revenues.

But revenues in the investment bank's global markets tumbled 11%, which was more than analysts had predicted, due to lower income from services linked to derivatives and solutions, as well as execution services.

UBS made its guarded prediction for the future, shortly after Germany announced that its economy, Europe's largest, had unexpectedly shrank in the fourth quarter.

The International Monetary Fund has predicted that the U.S. economic output will grow at a steady but slower pace than in 2022, while euro zone countries would grow only modestly and Britain would enter a recession.

UBS announced plans to buy back more than $5 billion worth of shares this year after repurchasing $5.5 billion in 2022.

It has also proposed a dividend hike to $0.55 per share for last year from $0.51 for 2021.

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

Comments / 0

Related
Reuters

Amazon's outlook disappoints as customer budgets stay tight

Feb 2 (Reuters) - Amazon.com Inc (AMZN.O) on Thursday said its operating profit could fall to zero in the current quarter as savings from layoffs do not make up for the financial impact of consumers and cloud customers clamping down on spending.
Markets Insider

The dollar's worst tumble in 12 years could be just the beginning — and the Fed ending rate hikes will fuel 'ongoing weakness', a UBS strategist says

The dollar's recent slump will extend through 2023, according to UBS Global Wealth Management's Dominic Schnider. "Ongoing dollar weakness – that's the main narrative," he said Friday. The greenback started 2023 on a weak footing, after the biggest quarterly loss since 2010 in the three months through December. The...
The Independent

Amazon beats Q4 revenue estimates, but profits slump

Amazon on Thursday reported worse-than-expected profits, but its revenue beat expectations boosted by sales in North America businesses and the cloud-computing unit AWS. Amazon said it made $300 million in profits, or 3 cents per share, falling below the $2.03 billion analysts surveyed by FactSet had been expecting. The company said its profits were dented by a $2.3 billion write-down of the value of its stock investment in electric vehicle start-up Rivian Automotive. The company's fourth quarter profits represent a significant drop from the $14.3 billion it posted during the same period in 2021, when the company had a...
NBC Chicago

Meta Shares Soar Almost 20% on Fourth-Quarter Revenue Beat

Meta exceeded estimates for revenue in its fourth-quarter earnings report. The company provided a forecast for the first quarter, suggesting that revenue could rise from a year earlier should results come in at the top of the range. The stock soared in extended trading. Meta shares popped in extended trading...
Reuters

Telenor's shares spike on profit, growth outlook

OSLO, Feb 2 (Reuters) - Telenor's (TEL.OL) fourth-quarter earnings slightly beat expectations on Thursday as the Norwegian telecoms operator forecast continued growth in 2023 in service revenue and core profit in its Nordic business.
kalkinemedia.com

Ford quarterly profit falls, shares drop after bell

DETROIT (Reuters) -Ford Motor Co on Thursday reported fourth-quarter profit fell from a year earlier, and the automaker blamed supply chain issues and production "instabilities" that raised costs and lower-than-expected volumes. Full-year profit was short of expectations and Ford shares dropped more than 6% in after-market trading. "We should have...
rigzone.com

Shell Posts Record 2022 Profit

Shell Plc posted a fourth-quarter profit that was well ahead of expectations as its natural gas business thrived, lifting the oil major to a record performance in 2022 fueled by soaring energy prices. After a bumpy ride earlier in the year amid volatile markets, Shell’s integrated gas unit was firing...
NASDAQ

EMERGING MARKETS-Asian currencies muted, stocks rise ahead of Fed meeting

Feb 1 (Reuters) - Stocks across emerging Asia advanced on Wednesday, while currencies were muted as investors awaited the Federal Reserve's policy decision to gauge whether the U.S. central bank is nearing the end of its interest rate-hike cycle. The Philippine peso PHP appreciated 0.3% and led gains among regional...
The Independent

FTSE in the red ahead of Bank rates decision

The FTSE 100 closed down again on Wednesday as it continued a recent retreat from its four-year highs in mid-January.The index fell by 10.59 points, ending the day at 7,761.11, a drop of a little over 0.1% which was influenced by pharma giant AstraZeneca and some of the biggest mining companies in the world.The falls came as traders look towards interest rates decisions from the US Federal Reserve, and the Bank of England, which reports at midday on Thursday.The Bank is widely expected to raise its base rate to 4%, from 3.5% currently, although many think this could be one...
Reuters

Tech earnings hit pause button on market rally

Feb 3 (Reuters) - Big Tech led U.S. markets on a sharp rebound to kick off 2023. The message from their earnings on Thursday: not so fast. Apple Inc (AAPL.O), Google parent Alphabet (GOOGL.O) and Amazon.com (AMZN.O) all posted results for the end-of-year quarter that left a sour taste in investors' mouths. The reports renewed questions about global economic demand, the effect of higher interest rates and whether the market's January rally got ahead of itself.
GEORGIA STATE
freightwaves.com

Ocean Network Express’ quarterly profit plunges

Ocean Network Express said it saw a “significant deterioration” in profit — a 50% drop quarter over quarter. ONE reported that its fiscal year 2022 third-quarter profit was $2.76 billion, a $2.75 billion plunge from the $5.52 billion reported in the second quarter and a $2.12 billion drop from $4.88 billion in the year-ago period.
CALIFORNIA STATE
Reuters

Reuters

689K+
Followers
377K+
Post
327M+
Views
ABOUT

Reuters provides award-winning coverage of the day's most important topics, including breaking news, business, finance, politics, sports, and entertainment.

Comments / 0

Community Policy