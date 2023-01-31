Read full article on original website
Not in Kansas Anymore ;)
Bella Fontleroy got the start today and also scored the first points in the game following a charge taken by Caitlin Bickle. The Lady Bears held Kansas scoreless until they drew a foul and drained two free throws almost five minutes into the quarter. Kansas went on a slight run to end the quarter, ending with an 8-12 lead.
WBB Preview: Kansas
Tonight at 7PM is the series finale between the Kansas Jayhawks and Baylor Bears. Now that we’re going through the second matchup with most opponents, we have a better idea about what to expect going into these games. Last Time. The Bears last matchup with the Jayhawks was back...
DBR: Thursday, February 2nd, 2023
Women’s basketball earned another win over Kansas last night, sweeping the series. The Ferrell Center was pretty empty because of icy weather, but the fans that were able to make it were rowdy as the Bears won 77-73. Baylor on Top in NCATA Preseason Poll. No surprise here, but...
DBR: Wednesday, February 1st, 2023
Pour one out for our favorite judge, Lady. Four home games in a row to start the season! Take that opportunity and show up to support your Bears. LET’S GO!!!. Our ladies match up with the Kansas Jayhawks today. If you can, drive safe and make it out to support!
