Crazy Rich Asians' Henry Golding and Stranger Things' Cary Elwes join Henry Cavill movie
Henry Golding and Cary Elwes have joined Henry Cavill and Eiza González's new film The Ministry of Ungentlemanly Warfare. Crazy Rich Asians star Golding and Stranger Things' Elwes are joined on Guy Ritchie's war movie by Alan Ritchson, Henry Zaga, Alex Pettyfer, Hero Fiennes Tiffin, Babs Olusanmokun, and Til Schweiger.
Stranger Things' Finn Wolfhard shares reaction to Noah Schnapp's coming out video
Stranger Things actor Finn Wolfhard was "really proud" of Noah Schnapp for coming out earlier this year. Having played the monster-battling teens Mike Wheeler and Will Byers opposite each other for four seasons of the Netflix TV series – with a fifth and final run currently in development – they've essentially grown up together.
Marvel's Dominique Thorne teases a new side to her Wakanda Forever character in Ironheart series
Marvel star Dominique Thorne has teased a different side to Riri Williams in the upcoming Ironheart series. The actress made her MCU debut in last year's Black Panther: Wakanda Forever, and is due to return in her own Disney+ series this year. Speaking to Collider about the Riri that fans...
Death in Paradise boss teases surprise ending to this series
Death in Paradise series 12 still has plenty of twists and turns in store for fans. This was recently teased by executive producer Tim Key during a chat with RadioTimes, who said of the episodes yet to air: "It's going to be interesting. Everything in this series is going in directions that people won't expect. I think that's a fair thing to say."
Loki star Owen Wilson's new movie gets US release date
Owen Wilson's new movie Paint has confirmed when it will hit cinemas in the US. The film from writer and director Brit McAdams will be released on the big screen on April 7 this year instead of April 28 as previously announced (via Deadline). It will become available to stream on AMC+ later in the year.
John Cena and Zac Efron comedy coming to Prime Video
The Greatest Showman's Zac Efron and Peacemaker star John Cena have been cast in an upcoming Prime Video comedy titled Ricky Stanicky. According to Deadline, the R-rated film will follow three friends who create a fictional character to help them get out of sticky situations. However, when their significant others...
Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania's Scott Lang memoir is real and you can buy it
Scott Lang's fictional memoir from Ant-Man and The Wasp: Quantumania has been brought to life, and it's available to buy. The book, Look Out for the Little Guy, features in the upcoming film, which sees Scott Lang cashing in on his Avengers fame before being dragged into another adventure in the Quantum Realm.
The Last of Us' Nick Offerman shares why he almost turned down the role
The Last of Us episode 3 spoilers follow. The Last of Us star Nick Offerman has revealed he was nearly forced to turn down his role in the show, though some encouragement from his wife pushed him to take it. The actor appeared in this week's episode 'Long, Long Time',...
The true story behind Titans star Teagan Croft's new Netflix movie
True Spirit, out now on Netflix, tells the story of the youngest woman to sail around the world. But as with so many based-on-a-true-story movies, plenty of fact is left behind for the glossy Hollywood sheen of fiction. That being said, there are some films of true stories that hew...
Brendan Fraser's The Whale ending explained
The Whale has received heaps of critical acclaim, but is not without its detractors. Still, star Brendan Fraser has been nominated for the Best Actor Academy Award, alongside his co-star Hong Chau as Best Supporting Actor. The film, surprisingly to some, missed out on Best Picture and Best Adapted Screenplay;...
Downton Abbey star's new movie gets first trailer and release date
The Unlikely Pilgrimage of Harold Fry, the new movie starring Jim Broadbent and Downton Abbey’s Penelope Wilton, has announced its release date along with a new trailer. The film, which is based on Rachel Joyce’s 2012 novel, sees the pair play husband and wife, Harold and Maureen. The plot follows Harold, an “unremarkable man”, as he walks some 500 miles to visit a dying friend.
Octavia Spencer, Joseph Gordon-Levitt and Lucy Liu to star in new comedy
New comedy Nobody Nothing Nowhere has signed on a stellar cast. The movie, which is being described as a 'high-concept comedy', is set to star Ma's Octavia Spencer, The Dark Knight Rises' Joseph Gordon-Levitt and Elementary's Lucy Liu, Deadline reports. Nobody Nothing Nowhere is being directed by Rachel Wolther and...
The Witcher star announced for brand new crime drama series
The Witcher's Emma Appleton has signed on to lead Paramount+ crime series The Killing Kind, with shooting now underway in the UK. Consisting of six 45-minute instalments, and based on author Jane Casey's bestseller, the show will see Appleton in the role of "top-flight barrister" Ingrid Lewis, who represented a "charismatic" alleged stalker named John Webster, played by Merlin star Colin Morgan.
Neighbours reveals release date and plans for classic episodes on Freevee
Ahead of the new season launching on Freevee later this year, Amazon is set to drop some classic episodes of Neighbours. Fans were given a huge surprise late last year when it was revealed that the classic Australian soap would be back, despite being previously cancelled and wrapping up its run last summer.
Hollyoaks' Juliet Nightingale to reveal new Peri fears in cancer story
Hollyoaks spoilers follow. Hollyoaks' Juliet Nightingale is set to reveal her fears about former girlfriend Peri Lomax. Peri has been working with Juliet's family to support her cancer treatments, though it has been difficult at times because both women still clearly have feelings for one another. In upcoming Hollyoaks scenes,...
Wednesday star Emma Myers shares hopes for season 2
Wednesday star Emma Myers has shared her hopes for the show's forthcoming second series. Myers plays Wednesday's werewolf roommate Enid Sinclair on the smash hit Netflix show. With news of the season two renewal, some fans have pushed for a potential romance between Wednesday and Enid – although Myers isn't as keen on that idea.
Black Panther: Wakanda Forever exclusive bonus content revealed on Spotify playlist
Black Panther: Wakanda Forever has been given an exclusive new playlist on Spotify, which features special bonus content and a neat feature to boot. Users of the streaming service can access the playlist here, which includes the full soundtracks from both Black Panther movies, as well as Music From and Inspired By and Wakanda Remixed albums.
James Cameron admits Jack could have survived in Titanic
Titanic director James Cameron has admitted that Leonardo DiCaprio's Jack could've survived the end of the film. Ever since the classic 1997 blockbuster premiered, fans have questioned whether Jack could have successfully climbed onto the wooden panel alongside Rose – instead of staying in the water and catching hypothermia.
Blindspotting reveals season 2 release date and first-look images
Blindspotting has confirmed its season 2 premiere date for the US and Canada. The upcoming instalment of Starz's Oakland-set crime drama is due to air its first two episodes on April 14. Remaining episodes will then air weekly on Fridays (via Deadline). The spin-off of the 2018 movie of the...
Knock at the Cabin ending explained: So, was it all real or not?
Knock at the Cabin ending spoilers follow. It's the end of the world as we know it (or is it?) in M Night Shyamalan's latest thriller Knock at the Cabin. Based on Paul Tremblay's The Cabin at the End of the World, the new movie sees a young girl and her parents taken hostage by four armed strangers while they're vacationing at a remote cabin.
