Read full article on original website
Related
Lendica Releases Embedded Finance Integrations for Shopify and Salesforce
Lendica’s embedded finance integrations are now available for Shopify and Salesforce. With these new integrations, customers can use the PayLater and FundNow products to delay payments to their vendors or speed up collection from wholesale accounts, Lendica said in a Wednesday (Feb. 1) press release. “We founded Lendica to...
Bank of America customers outraged after accounts drained without explanation
CHARLOTTE, NC. - The morning sun has barely begun to rise as a new wave of angry tweets and Facebook posts hit the internet. All across the country, Bank of America customers are waking up to discover that their accounts have been emptied or that funds have gone missing.
I'm a 24-year-old virtual assistant making $8,000 a month. Here's how I built my business and find clients.
Mary Carrasquillo launched her virtual-assistant business when she couldn't find a job in the pandemic. Here's how she built it.
'Big Short' legend Michael Burry issues a grave warning to investors with a one-word tweet: 'Sell.'
Burry made the grim pronouncement days after comparing the S&P 500's latest rebound to its short-lived rally during the dot-com crash.
The market is headed for a 'tinderbox-timebomb' that will be worse than the 1929 crash, Black Swan fund manager says
Brace for a recession and stock market crash akin to 1929, Universa Investments warned in a client note. The hedge fund is advised by author and market expert Nassim Taleb. The fund has long-predicted a financial crash, and warned that rising debt levels posed a "timebomb". Get ready for a...
There’s a wild theory that the price of Bitcoin is being propped up—and the academic who proved manipulation in 2017 suspects it may be happening again
UT Austin McCombs School of Business Finance Professor John Griffin. Courtesy of Sasha Haagensen/McCombs School of Business/The University of Texas at Austin. Back in 2017, John Griffin, a professor of finance at the University of Texas McCombs School of Business, noticed something strange. Griffin follows a totally different beat from typical business school finance profs who explore, say, how business cycles influence commodity prices or Fed policy sways the term structure of interest rates. The 6-foot-2 former high school football star views himself as a crusader for good, a moral sleuth who, as he tells Fortune, “looks to expose financial evil, to shed light on the world and expose dark things in the markets.” After the Great Financial Crisis, Griffin became a devout Christian. He has since dedicated his distinguished career to righteous forensic digging that’s unearthed abuses ranging from insider trading to mortgage fraud to the doctoring of bond ratings during the financial crisis.
Gmail creator warns Google is 'only a year or two away from total disruption' because of AI like ChatGPT
Gmail creator Paul Buchheit says AI chatbots like ChatGPT will destroy Google in the same way that the search engine killed The Yellow Pages.
An Amazon engineer asked ChatGPT interview questions for a software coding job at the company. The chatbot got them right.
This was one of many work-related ChatGPT topics discussed recently in an Amazon internal Slack channel.
Gen Z and millennials are rejecting consumer culture on TikTok and ‘de-influencing’ to protect their money
Whether they have 100 followers or 100,000, it seems like everyone on TikTok is trying to sell you something. “Get Ready With Me” videos are a staple on the platform, in which the creator provides the affiliate details of every cream and tube of mascara they use and every item of clothing they wear that day in an impressive form of brand recall. “Sunday Reset” videos are filled with mentions of vacuums, surface cleaners, and the trendiest sponge to buy to make a home sparkle—and by extension, your life better.
ffnews.com
Over 320 Million Credit Cards to Be Issued Globally by 2027 as Digital Card Issuance Platforms Expand Into New Markets
A new study from Juniper Research has found that the number of credit cards issued via digital card issuance platforms will exceed 321 million globally by 2027, from 120 million in 2023. This growth of almost 170% reflects the use of new advanced digital capabilities, such as digital loyalty schemes and instant issuance, as card issuers aim to combat competition, including buy now pay later.
freightwaves.com
Cardboard box demand plunging at rates unseen since the Great Recession
Demand and output for cardboard boxes and other packaging material fell sharply in the fourth quarter of 2022, according to data released by the American Forest & Paper Association and Fibre Box Association on Friday. It’s the latest indicator that consumer demand is eroding following the pandemic. Dwindling savings, inflation,...
Today Tesla Just Added Even More Discounts and Incentives
Tesla is increasing discounts and incentives on top of those already announced in December as Ford and Chevy begin discounting EVs too. The post Today Tesla Just Added Even More Discounts and Incentives appeared first on MotorBiscuit.
Vox
Where will all the laid-off tech workers go?
Rani Molla is a senior correspondent at Vox and has been focusing her reporting on the future of work. She has covered business and technology for more than a decade — often in charts — including at Bloomberg and the Wall Street Journal. Tech layoffs have become a...
Earn Money through Affiliate marketing
What if you could make money any time, from anywhere — even while you sleep?. This is the concept behind affiliate marketing. Affiliate marketing is the process by which an affiliate earns a commission for marketing another person’s or company’s products. The affiliate simply searches for a product they enjoy, then promotes that product and earns a piece of the profit from each sale they make. The sales are tracked via affiliate links from one website another.
Is email obsolete? Here’s what Gen-Z is using instead
While email may seem like the most popular form of communication, especially in the workplace, it appears Gen Z is choosing another way to keep in touch. Thierry Delaporte, CEO of Wipro, a technology and consulting firm that employs roughly 260,000 people around the world, revealed that 10 percent of his employees don't bother checking their email — not even once a month.
US housing market seeing ‘meaningful’ damage that’s ‘not normal,’ CEO of investment firm warns
Pulte Capital CEO Bill Pulte discusses the U.S. housing market as mortgage rates continue to fall for the fourth week in a row.
7 banks turning to a new electronic banking system similar to Apple Pay
America’s largest banks are working to compete with Apple Pay and PayPal. The post 7 banks turning to a new electronic banking system similar to Apple Pay appeared first on KYMA.
Is PayPal a Better Option Than a Traditional Bank?
Apps have changed the way people shop, connect and even work. Some apps even change the way people bank. One of the leading options, PayPal, has 429 million users in America -- according to Zippia --...
We’re in a bifurcated housing market correction—just look at these 4 charts
Speaking to clients in spring 2022, researchers at John Burns Real Estate Consulting made their case for why the red-hot U.S. housing market would soon plunge into a correction in which prices would fall by double-digits in many overheated markets. The call was bold, considering at the time Zillow economists were predicting that U.S. home values would skyrocket another 17.8% between February 2022 and February 2023.
cryptogazette.com
Bitcoin And Ethereum Forecast For 2023 Revealed By Raoul Pal
Raoul Pal is revealing a new forecast for Bitcoin and Ethereum. Check out the latest reports about all this below. Real Vision CEO Raoul Pal recently explained the fact that he believes that 2023 is going to be a positive year for crypto. In a new interview on the Overpriced...
Comments / 0