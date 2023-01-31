(Reuters) – Moody’s Investors Service expects the U.S. corporate debt default rate to accelerate to nearly 6% by year-end from 2% in 2022, it said in a report on Tuesday. The actual rate of default could prove much higher – 17.7% in the worst-case scenario – depending on the “severity of fallout from rising interest rates, the Russia-Ukraine military conflict, China’s economic slowdown and pandemic concerns,” the report’s authors noted.

