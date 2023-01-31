Read full article on original website
Gautam Adani in talks to prepay share pledges to boost confidence – Bloomberg News
(Reuters) – Adani Group Chairman Gautam Adani is in talks with lenders to prepay and release pledged shares as he seeks to restore confidence in the financial health of his conglomerate, Bloomberg News reported on Thursday. The group hasn’t faced margin calls on these pledges and is seeking the...
Analysis-GSK gives few clues on plans to replenish medicine cabinet
LONDON (Reuters) – GSK chief executive Emma Walmsley on Wednesday made replenishing the drugmaker’s pipeline of vaccines and therapies her number-one priority. But analysts were disappointed she did not give more details on how she and her management team plan to find the company’s next set of blockbuster drugs.
ABB places second block of E-Mobility shares ahead of float
ZURICH (Reuters) – ABB has raised 325 million Swiss francs ($355 million) from selling a further part of its electric vehicle (EV) charging business to four minority investors, the Swiss engineering and technology company said on Wednesday. The investors will take a combined 12% stake in the E-Mobility business...
Citigroup technicals indicate rally may extend even as Wall Street remains wary
(Reuters) – Citigroup Inc’s shares are approaching a potential bullish technical signal which indicates that this year’s 14% rally could continue, even as some analysts remain critical of the bank’s fundamentals. The technical signal, called a “golden cross”, forms if the stock’s 50-day moving average goes...
DoubleLine’s Sherman eyes opportunities in real estate
LONDON (Reuters) – Jeffrey Sherman, Deputy CIO at DoubleLine, sees some “pockets” of opportunity in commercial real estate, including offices, after bond markets rallied this year. Sherman, who helps to manage almost $100 billion in assets, told Reuters in an interview on Thursday that U.S. commercial real-estate...
U.S., India partnership targets arms and AI to compete with China
WASHINGTON (Reuters) – The White House is launching a partnership with India on Tuesday that President Joe Biden hopes will help the countries compete against China on military equipment, semiconductors and artificial intelligence. Washington wants to deploy more Western mobile phone networks in the subcontinent to counter China’s Huawei...
Prices of some Tesla models cut in South Korea -official
SEOUL (Reuters) – Tesla Inc has cut prices of some of its car models in South Korea, a local Tesla sales official said on Friday, the second straight month the U.S. electric vehicle maker has lowered prices. The price of the basic Model 3 rear-wheel drive vehicle was listed...
Tesla sales of China-made electric vehicles up 18% in January
BEIJING (Reuters) – Tesla Inc sold 66,051 China-made electric vehicles in January, data published by the China Passenger Car Association showed on Friday. That was up 18% from December, when the U.S. electric car maker sold 55,796 China-made vehicles, and 10% higher versus January last year. Tesla’s Shanghai plant...
U.S. corporate default rate to rise in 2023 -Moody’s
(Reuters) – Moody’s Investors Service expects the U.S. corporate debt default rate to accelerate to nearly 6% by year-end from 2% in 2022, it said in a report on Tuesday. The actual rate of default could prove much higher – 17.7% in the worst-case scenario – depending on the “severity of fallout from rising interest rates, the Russia-Ukraine military conflict, China’s economic slowdown and pandemic concerns,” the report’s authors noted.
Ryanair boss says Europe entering ‘inevitable’ airline consolidation period
LISBON (Reuters) – Europe was entering an “inevitable” post-pandemic period of airline consolidation as legacy flag-carriers struggle to navigate through a competitive landscape, the chief executive of low-cost carrier Ryanair said on Wednesday. “We are definitely, post-COVID, entering a four or five-year period of consolidation,” Ryanair’s Michael...
After a joint rate surge, central banks start to see the end in sight
WASHINGTON/FRANKFURT/LONDON (Reuters) – Global central banks that raced to raise interest rates last year amid soaring inflation are now laying the groundwork in unison for a pause that, while not yet promised, is coming into view for later this year. The shift was couched in different ways when top...
Novo Nordisk expects 13-19% sales growth in 2023
COPENHAGEN (Reuters) – Danish diabetes and obesity drug developer Novo Nordisk expects to generate sales growth in local currencies of between 13% and 19% in 2023, it said on Wednesday while reporting below-forecast profits for the fourth quarter. “We are very pleased with the double-digit sales growth in 2022...
China hotel, catering job openings surge on post-COVID demand recovery – survey
BEIJING (Reuters) – Chinese hotels and restaurants are seeking employees amid demand recovery in the services sector after the end of Beijing’s zero-COVID protocols, with a survey by a leading recruiter showing a surge in job openings in the hospitality industry. During the first six days of work...
Roche flags 2023 earnings decline on slump in COVID products
BASEL (Reuters) – Roche warned of a decline in 2023 earnings, as revenue growth from new drugs including haemophilia treatment Hemlibra and multiple sclerosis drug Ocrevus would not make up for a steep demand drop for COVID treatments and diagnostic testing. Sales and core earnings per share were expected...
Peloton to report lower cash burn on bumpy road to turnaround
(Reuters) – Peloton Interactive Inc’s effort to cut costs in the latest quarter may have helped the fitness equipment maker burn less cash, but that only means one less hurdle on its road to turnaround, analysts say. The company, once a pandemic darling, is seeing a slump in...
Price cap on Russian refined fuels set to disrupt trade
(Reuters) – The European Union’s ban on imports of Russian refined oil products, including diesel and jet fuel, will disrupt global flows once it takes effect on Sunday and could hurt Moscow more than an embargo on crude oil. Although Western sanctions could force Russia to cut crude...
Novartis says operating profit to grow again in 2023
BASEL (Reuters) -Swiss drugmaker Novartis on Wednesday predicted that core operating income would grow in a “mid single digit” percentage range in 2023, following stagnation last year. Full-year core operating income was broadly flat at $16.7 billion, it said in a statement, coming in slightly below market expectations...
U.S. seeks new dispute panel over Canadian dairy imports
WASHINGTON (Reuters) – The United States on Tuesday said it was seeking a second dispute settlement panel over Canada’s dairy import quotas under the North American trade agreement, charging that Canada was still not meeting obligations to open its market to American producers. The U.S. Trade Representative’s office...
ECB set to raise rates again in May, policymakers say
VILNIUS/PRAGUE (Reuters) – The European Central Bank is likely to raise interest rates again in May after an already signalled hike in March, two policymakers said on Friday, with one arguing that the peak or “terminal” rate is at least starting to appear on the horizon. The...
Euro zone business activity returned to growth in January – PMI
LONDON (Reuters) – Business activity in the euro zone bounced back to growth in January, according to a survey which suggested the bloc’s economy might again escape a contraction this quarter and that the upturn may accelerate. In the last quarter of 2022 the euro zone eked out...
