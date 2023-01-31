Read full article on original website
Restaurant Inspections: 2 Middleburg restaurants cited for ‘vermin activity’Don JohnsonMiddleburg, FL
Green Cove Springs development will include restaurant, apartmentsJulie MorganGreen Cove Springs, FL
Green Cove Springs woman arrested for drug possession, drug trafficking chargesZoey FieldsGreen Cove Springs, FL
Clay County’s ‘Art in the Courthouse’ newest exhibit announcedZoey FieldsClay County, FL
Update: Phase 2 of First Coast Expressway underway, more construction starting this yearLauren FoxClay County, FL
mainstreetdailynews.com
Buchholz adds to signing class
The Buchholz football program is reaping the benefits of its successful 2022 season. Following the Bobcats’ second straight state semifinal appearance, four more players signed to play college football on Wednesday. Offensive linemen Brady Barnes (University of the Cumberlands) and Taylor McGriff (Murray State), and defensive players Donny Hiebert...
Florida football: Kyle Trask may be in the spotlight next season
Florida football has had its fair share of NFL stories and surprise stars, but perhaps none more significant than Kyle Trask. From being a 2-star recruit out of high school, to an injury-prone backup, to a Heisman finalist. Every Gator fan loves Trask and was excited to see him go...
Daily News
Happy Hilltoppers
Interlachen’s Allen Jr., Palatka’s Dumas both choose to play at Western Kentucky. Perhaps it was only fitting that longtime friends Reggie Allen Jr. and Chavaris Dumas would end up in the same place at the same time again. Thirty-thousand feet in the air, the two literally…
Daily News
Prep basketball: Crescent City pummels Taylor again
For the second time this season, the Crescent City Junior-Senior High School boys basketball team won by a rout over Pierson Taylor. This time at home, the Raiders got 11 points from Eric Jenkins Jr…
Former Gators QB Commit Marcus Stokes Signs With West Florida
Quarterback Marcus Stokes, a former Gators commit who had his scholarship withdrawn in November, has signed with West Florida.
wuft.org
The ground of their practice field is too hard for tackling. The Hawthorne Hornets won the state football championship anyway
An Alachua County Public Schools spokesperson says facilities county-wide will soon be reviewed. Hawthorne Middle/High didn’t wait on upgrades to win. Above: Listen to an audio version of this story, which aired on WUFT-FM. Their facilities are some of the oldest in the county. They don’t have the newest...
Florida Football: Billy Napier doesn’t trust Graham Mertz to be Gators QB
Yesterday Billy Napier spoke at a press conference giving an update on Florida football following National Signing Day. He spoke about the Jaden Rashada situation and he gave praise to incoming QB Graham Mertz. But then Napier slipped in a line during the press conference that doesnoff-season’t exactly paint a...
WESH
Florida college student had 'one in a million chance' to live after bad wreck
MAITLAND, Fla. — University of Florida student Dani Feijoo was on her trip from Gainesville to Orlando for Thanksgiving break when she and her dad were in a car accident on the Turnpike. “I couldn’t feel anything. I was looking down at my legs and it didn’t feel like...
'Sidewalks to nowhere' spark lawsuit in Jacksonville
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Sidewalks to nowhere have become a growing trend around Jacksonville, and one builder wants to see it put to an end. Jacksonville has a long history of pedestrian safety concerns - just last year, it ranked the 6th highest for pedestrian fatalities. That's prompted a more...
Jacksonville Daily Record
Mayo Clinic in Florida adding 210-acre North Campus
Mayo Clinic in Florida, which opened 37 years ago in South Jacksonville, is adding a 210-acre North Campus to its San Pablo Road property. That expands its 392-acre medical center property to 602 acres. A master development plan dated Oct. 27, 2022, shows that Mayo still has land available for...
Daily News
Column: An old rivalry that won’t see light of day anytime soon
A simple post on Twitter has dug up some old wounds it seems. When Interlachen Junior-Senior High posted a Tweet looking for a week nine football game next season, a couple of responses brought up…
Former Jacksonville teacher speaks out about decision to leave Florida over recent education laws
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — A former Duval County teacher is speaking out about his decision to leave the state out of frustration with the recent state's laws and restrictions that prevent teachers from including certain class material to students. From the 'Don't Say Gay' Law, the Stop WOKE Act, and...
WCJB
Gainesville woman may have largest Coke memorabilia collection
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) -A Gainesville woman is vying for a spot in the Guinness Book of World Records for a collection she started more than thirty years ago. A north Central Florida woman’s coke collection includes not only glass bottles from around the world, but toy cars, santas, Barbie and even a Cabbage Patch Doll.
First Coast News
No-show Florida lawyer's 'office' is a UPS mailbox
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — An attorney under investigation by the Florida Bar following numerous failures to appear in court may have had a more tenuous legal practice than some clients realized. First Coast News has learned that the headquarters of Benjamin Buck Law in Tampa law is actually a mail...
WCJB
UF Health Shands Children’s Hospital hosts event that features a Nashville recording artist
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - Nashville recording artist Cliff Dorsey is set to perform at the UF Health Shands Children’s Hospital on Wednesday. Gainesville Harley Davidson officials organized this event as part of their 30th birthday celebration. They will bring motorcycles, toys, and more, as well as host a meet...
WCJB
Hamilton County prosecutors charge Lake City activist after basketball game incident
JASPER, Fla. (WCJB) - Prosecutors in Hamilton County charged a Lake City activist with a pair of misdemeanor charges after an incident at a high school basketball game, where a deputy was seen putting his knee on the activist’s neck. According to the Hamilton County Sheriff’s Office officials, school...
Community meeting explores ways to combat violence
Community leaders and members of the public worried about the rise in youth violence in the Ocala area recently heard of a unique program in Jacksonville that is showing a possible way forward. The Jan. 26 community meeting at New Zion Missionary Baptist Church, sponsored by the Marion County Chapter...
thejaxsonmag.com
Jacksonville's four surviving Green Book sites
Duke Ellington playing a game of in LaVilla while on tour in 1955. (Library of Congress) “There will be a day sometime in the near future when this guide will not have to be published. That is when we as a race will have equal rights and privileges in the United States.” - Victor Green.
mycbs4.com
City of Gainesville names first Chief Climate Officer
GAINESVILLE, Fla. — The City of Gainesville has selected a person to fill the new position of Chief Climate Officer. Dan Zhu, Ph.D., is named the officer and is coming from the Department of Sustainable Development, where she has worked since January 2022, according to a press release. Zhu...
Students push for answers after Duval County school leaders cancel ‘Indecent’ performance
Action News Jax reached out to the school district on Wednesday asking if there were plans to change the decision on the performance. A spokesperson said in an email “there are no plans to reconsider the decision regarding the play.”
