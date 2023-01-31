ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Melrose, FL

mainstreetdailynews.com

Buchholz adds to signing class

The Buchholz football program is reaping the benefits of its successful 2022 season. Following the Bobcats’ second straight state semifinal appearance, four more players signed to play college football on Wednesday. Offensive linemen Brady Barnes (University of the Cumberlands) and Taylor McGriff (Murray State), and defensive players Donny Hiebert...
GAINESVILLE, FL
Daily News

Happy Hilltoppers

Interlachen’s Allen Jr., Palatka’s Dumas both choose to play at Western Kentucky. Perhaps it was only fitting that longtime friends Reggie Allen Jr. and Chavaris Dumas would end up in the same place at the same time again. Thirty-thousand feet in the air, the two literally…
PALATKA, FL
Jacksonville Daily Record

Mayo Clinic in Florida adding 210-acre North Campus

Mayo Clinic in Florida, which opened 37 years ago in South Jacksonville, is adding a 210-acre North Campus to its San Pablo Road property. That expands its 392-acre medical center property to 602 acres. A master development plan dated Oct. 27, 2022, shows that Mayo still has land available for...
JACKSONVILLE, FL
WCJB

Gainesville woman may have largest Coke memorabilia collection

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) -A Gainesville woman is vying for a spot in the Guinness Book of World Records for a collection she started more than thirty years ago. A north Central Florida woman’s coke collection includes not only glass bottles from around the world, but toy cars, santas, Barbie and even a Cabbage Patch Doll.
GAINESVILLE, FL
First Coast News

No-show Florida lawyer's 'office' is a UPS mailbox

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — An attorney under investigation by the Florida Bar following numerous failures to appear in court may have had a more tenuous legal practice than some clients realized. First Coast News has learned that the headquarters of Benjamin Buck Law in Tampa law is actually a mail...
JACKSONVILLE, FL
Ocala Gazette

Community meeting explores ways to combat violence

Community leaders and members of the public worried about the rise in youth violence in the Ocala area recently heard of a unique program in Jacksonville that is showing a possible way forward. The Jan. 26 community meeting at New Zion Missionary Baptist Church, sponsored by the Marion County Chapter...
OCALA, FL
thejaxsonmag.com

Jacksonville's four surviving Green Book sites

Duke Ellington playing a game of in LaVilla while on tour in 1955. (Library of Congress) “There will be a day sometime in the near future when this guide will not have to be published. That is when we as a race will have equal rights and privileges in the United States.” - Victor Green.
JACKSONVILLE, FL
mycbs4.com

City of Gainesville names first Chief Climate Officer

GAINESVILLE, Fla. — The City of Gainesville has selected a person to fill the new position of Chief Climate Officer. Dan Zhu, Ph.D., is named the officer and is coming from the Department of Sustainable Development, where she has worked since January 2022, according to a press release. Zhu...
GAINESVILLE, FL

