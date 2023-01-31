Read full article on original website
Popular restaurant chain opening new location in OklahomaKristen WaltersNorman, OK
Oklahoma is Steeped in the History of the Old WestLarry E LambertOklahoma State
Oklahoma witness uses night vision goggles to see oval-shape craftRoger MarshOklahoma State
Oklahoma witness says silent triangle-shaped object hovered just above rural roadwayRoger MarshOklahoma County, OK
The Billionaire Next Door: Who is the Richest Person in Oklahoma?Ted RiversOklahoma State
OKC VeloCity
OKC film office open for business
The Oklahoma City Office of Film and Creative Industries is officially open for business. Created through a partnership between the City of Oklahoma City and Greater Oklahoma City Chamber, the goal is to support the burgeoning industry and facilitate its further growth. Jill Simpson, a film industry veteran and former...
uncoveringoklahoma.com
The OKC Wings Episode with Apollo
Apollo Woods of OKC Black Eats guest stars as we travel to three Black-Owned restaurants in Oklahoma City. With the Super Bowl and March Madness coming soon, now is the time to sample some places before ordering big. Join us on this food journey while we show you some amazing food options featuring wings.
News On 6
OKC Spark Hosting Tryouts Before Inaugural Season
Oklahoma City's newest professional team is looking for players. The Spark will host an open try out in April, ahead of its inaugural season in June. Potential players have to meet certain requirements to tryout, and applications can be found on the team's website. Those applications are due by Feb....
Oklahoma is Steeped in the History of the Old West
One of the more interesting things about living in Oklahoma is you can still get an Old West vibe here. Of course, the Cowboy Hall of Fame is located in Oklahoma City, and is a pretty big attraction here in Oklahoma, but what I find more interesting are the back stories of some of the old towns in Oklahoma.
hughescountytribune.com
Celebrating The life and Legacy of
Christian Faith Missionary Baptist Church Oklahoma City, Oklahoma. Hillcrest Cemetery – Spencer, OK Temple Sons – Oklahoma City, OK. The “Oh So Beautiful” Mrs. Beverly Diane Golden-Gates was born on April 21, 1959, to Earnestine M. Wallace-Grayson and Alfred Golden in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma. She was the oldest of her siblings; Kenneth, Terri, Terrance, and Ali, whom she loved dearly.
KOCO
Small Oklahoma town holds rich history as one of state’s original 'All Black' towns
BOLEY, Okla. — Oklahoma is dotted with small towns, with 700 of them having a population under 1,500 people. Not all of them are the same. Some hold a history like none other, including the town of Boley, which is one of the state’s original "All Black" towns.
OKC VeloCity
Freestyle Creative moving downtown
a full-service marketing, advertising and branding agency, announced yesterday its upcoming move to a two-story office building in the heart of Oklahoma City’s Central Business District. The firm completed the acquisition of 301 N Harvey Ave. in December 2022 and plans to move into the space in the coming months.
OKC VeloCity
Urban League opens registration for diversity expo
The Urban League of Greater Oklahoma City is now accepting organization registrations for its diversity expo on April 20 from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. The expo will be held at Metro Tech Event Center and will focus on how diversity affects the employer, college and entrepreneur sectors. The Urban League is currently offering special pricing for organizations and small business exhibitors who register before March 27.
oknursingtimes.com
OKC Rehabilitation Hospital open for business
Oklahoma City and the surrounding metro area now have more inpatient rehabilitation services available for people who have debilitating illnesses and injuries such as stroke, brain injury, and other complex medical, neurological, and orthopedic diseases and injuries. Oklahoma City Rehabilitation Hospital is a 40-bed inpatient rehabilitation hospital that opened in...
‘An angel’: Vet returns wallet in chance encounter
Ann-Lisette Caveny did something perhaps we've all done in our lives: she lost her wallet.
KOCO
Third round of winter weather coming to Oklahoma after another day of freezing rain, sleet
A second round of winter weather featuring sleet and freezing rain has been moving across Oklahoma, with the biggest impact being in southern Oklahoma and heading into the eastern part of the state. Open the video player above for coverage from the KOCO 5 First Alert Weather Team. Below was...
KOCO
Oklahomans prepare for more rounds of winter weather, including homeless shelters
OKLAHOMA CITY — Oklahomans are preparing for more rounds of winter weather, including the homeless shelters. KOCO 5 spoke with the Homeless Alliance in Oklahoma City about how they’re helping people find relief from the deadly cold temperatures. "We started by encouraging folks to come and stay with...
OKC VeloCity
Show love to your city by voting on Feb. 14
Residents throughout the Oklahoma City metro will have the opportunity to vote in important municipal and school board elections on Tuesday, Feb. 14. In Oklahoma City, registered voters in Wards 2, 5, 6 and 8 will be able to vote for their City Council representative. This nonpartisan election will decide who represents those wards and districts for the next four years.
186% : Man slammed with triple digit interest rate on loan
With rising inflation more Oklahomans are having a hard time paying for basic needs. To make ends meet, many are turning to quick, online payday loans, but some of the payback terms are shocking.
OKC church hosting largest food, furniture distribution in its history
An Oklahoma church is teaming up with several organizations to help the community and celebrate Black History Month.
eufaulaindianjournal.com
University of Oklahoma offers scholarship to Checotah’s Elijah Thomas
University of Oklahoma head football coach Brent Venables stopped by Checotah High School to offer sophomore receiver Elijah Thomas a scholarship to play for the Sooners.Thomas was the McIntosh County Democrat Co-Offensive Player of the Year.The sophomore receiver/ DB and kick returner had another great season at Checotah. He led the team in receiving with 54 receptions for 951 yards and 13 touchdowns.Oklahoma’s offer makes three for Thomas as he has already received offers from the University of Arkansas and Oklahoma State Thomas is also a three sport athlete as he plays basketball and competes in track.
okcfox.com
PHOTOS: Bar K to hold grand opening in Oklahoma City on February 8
OKLAHOMA CITY (KOKH) — Pet owners across the metro will soon have a new spot to bring their furry friends and enjoy a good time. Bar K is slated to hold its grand opening on Wednesday, February 8th at 9 a.m. The establishment is located next door to Riversport Adventures in the Boathouse District.
Slick roadways lead to multiple wrecks on Oklahoma highways
The freezing rain that moved through the state overnight caused slick roads across certain parts of the Oklahoma City metro.
occc.edu
Forbes Names Oklahoma City Community College President a Top 10 Black Higher Ed CEO To Watch in 2023
OKLAHOMA CITY, Okla. (Feb. 1, 2023) — Dr. Mautra Staley Jones, President of Oklahoma City Community College, has been named by Forbes a Top 10 Black Higher Ed CEO to Watch in 2023. This annual list recognizes outstanding leaders in higher education who are making a significant impact in their respective institutions and communities. This prestigious recognition acknowledges the outstanding leadership, vision, and contributions of President Jones to the field of higher education.
OKC VeloCity
2023 Joint Legislative Agenda: Greater OKC, Tulsa Regional and State Chambers
The Chambers support retaining and strengthening the state’s economic development programs, which have proven to be critical tools in attracting new businesses, creating jobs, driving investment, and helping existing companies expand. We support tools such as the Oklahoma Incentive Evaluation Commission (IEC) to ensure accountability and cost-efficiency. Workers’ Compensation...
