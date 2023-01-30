ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Orlando, FL

Markelle Fultz reacts to Philly return after Magic knock off Sixers

By Ky Carlin
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0P9qts_0kWydbvP00
Bill Streicher-USA TODAY Sports

PHILADELPHIA–On Monday, Orlando Magic guard Markelle Fultz played in his first game at the Wells Fargo Center since he was traded to the Magic at the 2019 deadline. The 2017 No. 1 overall pick only played in 33 games over the course of two seasons with the Sixers.

After dealing with other injuries and more adversity in Orlando, Fultz had yet to play a game in Philadelphia after the trade four years ago. On Monday, he finally had that opportunity, and he had 12 points and 10 assists in a 119-109 comeback win over the Sixers.

Afterward, he gave his reaction to his first game back in Philadelphia since the trade and how the Magic were able to respond.

“Amazing man, it was so fun,” said Fultz. “Obviously, the best thing about it is getting the win, but just the energy of being out there, going against the crowd, and having fun. I think that was the best thing so I’m very excited. I’m glad I got it over with now and get ready for the next one. I’m just glad we got the dub for sure.”

When Fultz was introduced to the crowd, he did receive some boos. He received some cheers as well, but there were certainly some boos from the Wells Fargo Center crowd after everything that went done during his time in Philadelphia.

Fultz wasn’t surprised by that.

“Not really,” he said. “I always felt like I had love here. Philly is always gonna go against the opposite team so I kinda had a feeling that that was gonna happen, too, but again, it’s very exciting whether you’re on this team or an opposing team to being here and just embrace the fans here and embrace the city.”

Fultz has had a wild journey in the NBA. Philadelphia was a bit of a disaster for him, but he now has been able to get himself moving forward again and Monday was another example of that.

“It’s a very unique situation,” he said. “I was just taking it all in whether they were happy or not. Just taking it as a game and enjoying it.”

USA TODAY Sports Media Group

USA TODAY Sports Media Group

