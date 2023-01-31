ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Oklahoma City, OK

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
OKC VeloCity

OKC film office open for business

The Oklahoma City Office of Film and Creative Industries is officially open for business. Created through a partnership between the City of Oklahoma City and Greater Oklahoma City Chamber, the goal is to support the burgeoning industry and facilitate its further growth. Jill Simpson, a film industry veteran and former...
OKLAHOMA CITY, OK
OKC VeloCity

Freestyle Creative moving downtown

a full-service marketing, advertising and branding agency, announced yesterday its upcoming move to a two-story office building in the heart of Oklahoma City’s Central Business District. The firm completed the acquisition of 301 N Harvey Ave. in December 2022 and plans to move into the space in the coming months.
OKLAHOMA CITY, OK
OKC VeloCity

Urban League opens registration for diversity expo

The Urban League of Greater Oklahoma City is now accepting organization registrations for its diversity expo on April 20 from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. The expo will be held at Metro Tech Event Center and will focus on how diversity affects the employer, college and entrepreneur sectors. The Urban League is currently offering special pricing for organizations and small business exhibitors who register before March 27.
OKC VeloCity

Show love to your city by voting on Feb. 14

Residents throughout the Oklahoma City metro will have the opportunity to vote in important municipal and school board elections on Tuesday, Feb. 14. In Oklahoma City, registered voters in Wards 2, 5, 6 and 8 will be able to vote for their City Council representative. This nonpartisan election will decide who represents those wards and districts for the next four years.
OKLAHOMA CITY, OK

Comments / 0

Community Policy