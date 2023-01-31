Read full article on original website
My Clallam County
Radioactive capsule lost in Australia could potentially be deadly with prolonged exposure, expert says
(PERTH, Australia) — The health effects of coming into contact with a radioactive capsule no bigger than a coin that is currently lost in Western Australia could potentially be severe, according to experts. Caesium-137 is a manmade fission project often used in radiological laboratories as well as in industrial...
Phys.org
Threatened species of shark are being sold as flake at some outlets across South Australia
It is a popular takeaway choice at fish and chip shops, but new research has revealed threatened species of shark are being sold as flake at some outlets across South Australia. The University of Adelaide study is the first of its kind to examine flake filets sold at South Australian...
MotorTrend Magazine
A Radioactive Capsule Fell Off a Truck in Australia and No One Knows Where It Is
According to the EPA, the average person is exposed to a small amount of radioactivity throughout the course of a year. Low levels of radiation can come from various sources like certain types of microwave ovens, the small amount of americium-241 found in some smoke detectors, even some foods like bananas and Brazil nuts. Before you freak out, you should know that the amount of radiation is minimal and spread out over a long period of time. However, what if we told you that somewhere on a public road in Australia is a small piece of material that can expose a person to a year's amount of radiation in just an hour? If that weren't bad enough, no one seems to know where that small piece of material is—because it bounced out of the back of a truck.
How do you lose a radioactive capsule? Australian investigators are wondering too
The discovery of a tiny lost radioactive capsule beside a remote highway in Western Australia raises many questions -- not least how it escaped layers of radiation-proof packaging loaded onto a moving truck.
Scientists in China Create World's First Human-Monkey Hybrid in Laboratory, Sparking Ethical Debate
The world's first human-monkey hybrid has been successfully created in a laboratory, according to shocking research from Chinese scientists. This horrifying development occurred in 2021, after a team of researchers from the United States and Spain traveled to China in order to get around regulations that forbade this kind of research in their own nations.
The Fossils of Ancient Unicorn Discovered in Scotland
The mythology and folklore of numerous ancient societies are where the concept of unicorns originates. Since the discovery of what may be an old unicorn fossil in a remote area of the Scottish Highland, there has been some speculation regarding the existence of the legendary creature and the rationale behind why it is Scotland's national animal.
This Island Appeared Out of Nowhere, With Life Forms Never Seen Before
When a new island arose from the South Pacific in 2015, it created an unprecedented opportunity not just for geologists and volcanologists, but for biologists and ecologists, too. The appearance of a new island offers a chance to learn about how ecosystems begin, starting with microbial pioneers that colonize new...
China will lose half its population by the end of the century — and the ripple effects will be catastrophic
Fewer children = fewer workers = a shrinking economy. China's declining population will have catastrophic ripple effects on the global economy.
Micro plastic particles found in human blood samples has caused scientists to urgently investigate
In the 1970's, many biologists and environmental organizations began to warn about the risks and dangers of production and use of plastic materials and how it could have profound negative effects on our planet. Since then massive amounts of plastic have been contaminating a vast majority of the world. From the peak of Mount Everest all the way down to the Mariana Trench (deepest part of ocean) plastic has tremendously polluted what were once pure and clean places.
EXCLUSIVE: A 600-Acres Cannabis Giant 'Hidden' In The Jungle Is On Its Way To Becoming EU GMP Certified, Meet Cannava
For centuries, countries in Latin America have lagged behind the world’s central economies in terms of economic growth and social inclusion. Unequal terms of exchange in imports and exports, low levels of industrialization, political unrest, socioeconomic inequality, and macroeconomic crises, are just some of the factors that sustain high unemployment levels and deepen rural uprooting.
Dead chickens and decomposing bodies: Inside South Africa's power blackout 'pandemic'
Car crashes, opportunistic criminals, rotting food, decomposing bodies, bankrupt businesses, and water shortages. Welcome to life under South Africa's power blackouts.
WATCH: 'Eerie' Blue Spiral Creates Whirlpool In Sky Over Hawaii
Next stop, The Twilight Zone.
Tonga's massive volcanic eruption wiped out unique, never-before-seen life-forms
The island was destroyed by the same volcano that formed it seven years before.
maritime-executive.com
Project Produces Hydrogen Carrier Capable of Being Shipped on Tankers
An eight-month demonstration project is launching in Australia to manufacture hydrogen in an inert carrier that is stable and easy to ship using conventional tankers and ship the product to Japan to fuel hydrogen fuel cell applications. The project which is being undertaken by Japan’s Eneos Corporation is the second step in a commercialization project which will see large quantities of green hydrogen produced from solar power and shipped to Japan to power hydrogen fuel cell cars.
Gizmodo
Astronomers Find Rare Star System That Will Trigger a Kilonova
The universe has no shortage of oddities, and researchers at the National Science Foundation’s NOIRLab have observed another one in the form of a particular binary star system. The system, called CPD-29 2176, will eventually trigger a kilonova, a celestial event in which two neutron stars collide in a massive explosion that forms heavy elements, including gold and platinum.
Green comet, visible in the night sky for first time since Stone Age, makes its closest pass by Earth
A green-hued comet has made its closest approach to Earth, wowing night sky watchers in the Northern Hemisphere who caught a glimpse of the icy celestial object as it passed through our cosmic neighborhood.
natureworldnews.com
Weird Blue Spiral Spotted in Hawaii Night Sky, Japan Observatory Explains Mysterious Sighting
A strange blue spiral that swirled quickly was seen in the night sky over Hawaii. The mysterious origins of this sighting are explained by the Japan Observatory. A strange blue "flying spiral" was spotted in Hawaii by a Japanese telescope camera. The National Astronomical Observatory of Japan's Subaru Telescope shared the bizarre video on its official YouTube channel featuring the "mysterious" spiral galaxy-shaped whirlpool of light that appeared briefly in the night sky above Mauna Kea in Hawaii, on January 18.
Albany Herald
China says it successfully cloned 3 highly productive 'super cows'
Chinese scientists have successfully cloned three "super cows" that can produce an unusually high amount of milk, state media reported, hailing it as a breakthrough for China's dairy industry to reduce its dependence on imported breeds. The three calves, bred by scientists from the Northwest University of Agricultural and Forestry...
techxplore.com
A way to produce hydrogen directly from untreated sea water
A team of engineering and materials scientists from China, Australia and the U.S. has developed a process for using sea water to produce hydrogen without having to first pretreat the water. In their paper published in the journal Nature Energy, the group describes their new process and how well it worked compared to other processes that involve pretreated water.
Nuclear Safety Agency Joins Hunt for Missing Radioactive Capsule
Australia’s nuclear safety agency on Tuesday joined the frantic search to locate a tiny radiation-emitting capsule which went missing somewhere along an 870-mile journey. The capsule, which is smaller than a penny, was part of a mining gauge which broke apart while in transit, with the dangerous capsule falling out of a truck at an unknown time and place in the vast state of Western Australia. The Australian Radiation Protection and Nuclear Safety Agency said it has now joined the massive search for the capsule, which could cause acute radiation sickness if someone was near it for long enough. Specialized detection equipment has been mounted to cars which will retrace the capsule’s route along the Great Northern Highway in the hope of finding the small metal component before anyone is hurt.Read it at Reuters
CNN
