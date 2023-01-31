Read full article on original website
Lakers Rumors: LA Among 5 Teams Linked to Versatile Big Man Ahead of Trade Deadline
Could the Lakers add this big at the deadline?
Trade Rumor: Warriors And Kings Interested In 76ers' Player?
According to Keith Pompey of The Philadelphia Inquirer, the Golden State Warriors and Sacramento Kings are interested in Matisse Thybulle.
Lakers News: Former LA Guard Signs With Chinese Professional Basketball League
Is his NBA career over?
Proposed 3-Team Blockbuster Trade Sends 3 Players To The Los Angeles Lakers
The Los Angeles Lakers could add more help around LeBron James with this proposed 3-team blockbuster trade.
NFL Coaches Refusing To Work With Star Quarterback
The Arizona Cardinals have been looking to fill their vacant head coach role, and there are loud rumblings of a key reason why it is taking so long to fill. The name that everyone brings up when discussing the issues with the team filling the coaching spot is quarterback Kyler Murray.
Philadelphia Eagles Star Arrested Just Before Super Bowl
Just days before the 2023 Super Bowl, one of the star players that is set to take the field for the game has been arrested on absolutely shocking charges. Offensive Lineman Josh Sills, who is in his rookie season for the Philadelphia Eagles, will be in court on February 16 in relation to claims that are so shocking and vile that we recommend you read for yourself here.
New Orleans Saints Trade Superstar
This offseason many teams have been looking to hire new coaches. However, out of all coaches, one stood above the rest. That coach is former Super Bowl-winning coach Sean Payton. After having it look like Sean Payton would sit out the 2023 season and remain in broadcasting for another year, we now know he will be returning to coaching.
Report: 1 Mavericks starter unlikely to remain with team
After less than eight months together, the Dallas Mavericks may be giving one player his walking papers. Morten Stig Jensen of Sports Illustrated reported on Thursday that Mavs big man Christian Wood may no longer be on the team past the trade deadline. Jensen said that he will be surprised if Wood is still on... The post Report: 1 Mavericks starter unlikely to remain with team appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
Lakers Rumors: LA Still Among Likely Landing Spots For Longtime Trade Target
He could make a massive difference in one major department.
Boston Celtics targeting bigs ahead of NBA trade deadline
As of this publishing, the Boston Celtics have the best record in the NBA, and they’re already coming off an
Top Five prospect Dylan Harper has cut his list to final five
Dylan Harper, arguably the No. 1 player in the 2024 class, has cut his list down to five finalists, he tells 247Sports. “I want to say thank you to all the coaches who recruited me," said Harper. "I wish them, their players and programs continued success. This process has been a dream come true!”
Proposed 3-Team Blockbuster Trade Sends Zach LaVine And Nikola Vucevic To The Mavericks, Ben Simmons To The Bulls
A 3-team trade could give the Brooklyn Nets, Dallas Mavericks, and Chicago Bulls the direction they need going ahead from the season.
Trail Blazers Eyeing Trade For Jazz’s Jarred Vanderbilt
The Portland Trail Blazers are one of the many teams that are in the thick of the NBA playoff race in a very congested Western Conference. Portland is currently in 11th place with a record of 25-26, but they are only 4.5 games behind the third-place Sacramento Kings. One run...
Altercation Stories Cavs’ Win vs. Ja Morant’s Grizzlies
During the Thursday night NBA slate, the Cleveland Cavaliers defeated the Memphis Grizzlies, 128-113. The emerging storyline wasn’t about the game’s outcome or a particular moment relating to basketball. Instead, Donovan Mitchell retaliating for Dillon Brooks striking him in the groin is what will steal headlines. “That’s just...
Lakers: Two Knicks Trade Pitches To Bring Youth To Los Angeles
Today's opponents have some assets.
2023 NBA Trade Deadline Trade Tracker: Live Trade Updates
The 2022-23 NBA trade deadline is on February 9 at 3 p.m. ET. Here are the latest trades around the league with live updates.
Luka Doncic’s Mavs Thwart Late Rally vs. Pelicans Despite Injury
During Thursday night’s NBA slate, Luka Doncic was injured on a hard fall after Dallas Mavericks led by 27 points. Two incorrect calls were acknowledged in the final seconds. This gave the New Orleans Pelicans their only chance to end their losing streak, reaching 10 consecutive games. By the...
Lakers Rumors: Insider Thinks LA Should Trade For Veteran Wing Without Disrupting Core
He could be a great two-way addition.
This Nuggets-Rockets Trade Sends Bones Hyland To Houston
As the NBA has evolved, there is a rethinking of what it means to be a point guard in this modern era. In my opinion, every position is being re-litigated at the moment. Nothing is sacred in this era of positionless basketball in the NBA. In spite of this, the point guard has been subjected to the same level of scrutiny as anyone else.
This Jazz-Mavs Trade Features Dorian Finney-Smith
Decisions are notoriously difficult to make. The same holds true for NBA teams. Picking a direction can make for a difficult decision. Sometimes, the path is obvious. Other times, you could really go one way or another. For example, a team in the middle of the league’s standings is often faced with difficult decisions.
