Charlotte, NC

OnlyHomers

NFL Coaches Refusing To Work With Star Quarterback

The Arizona Cardinals have been looking to fill their vacant head coach role, and there are loud rumblings of a key reason why it is taking so long to fill. The name that everyone brings up when discussing the issues with the team filling the coaching spot is quarterback Kyler Murray.
OnlyHomers

Philadelphia Eagles Star Arrested Just Before Super Bowl

Just days before the 2023 Super Bowl, one of the star players that is set to take the field for the game has been arrested on absolutely shocking charges. Offensive Lineman Josh Sills, who is in his rookie season for the Philadelphia Eagles, will be in court on February 16 in relation to claims that are so shocking and vile that we recommend you read for yourself here.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
OnlyHomers

New Orleans Saints Trade Superstar

This offseason many teams have been looking to hire new coaches. However, out of all coaches, one stood above the rest. That coach is former Super Bowl-winning coach Sean Payton. After having it look like Sean Payton would sit out the 2023 season and remain in broadcasting for another year, we now know he will be returning to coaching.
DENVER, CO
Larry Brown Sports

Report: 1 Mavericks starter unlikely to remain with team

After less than eight months together, the Dallas Mavericks may be giving one player his walking papers. Morten Stig Jensen of Sports Illustrated reported on Thursday that Mavs big man Christian Wood may no longer be on the team past the trade deadline. Jensen said that he will be surprised if Wood is still on... The post Report: 1 Mavericks starter unlikely to remain with team appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
DALLAS, TX
NBA Analysis Network

Altercation Stories Cavs’ Win vs. Ja Morant’s Grizzlies

During the Thursday night NBA slate, the Cleveland Cavaliers defeated the Memphis Grizzlies, 128-113. The emerging storyline wasn’t about the game’s outcome or a particular moment relating to basketball. Instead, Donovan Mitchell retaliating for Dillon Brooks striking him in the groin is what will steal headlines. “That’s just...
MEMPHIS, TN
NBA Analysis Network

This Nuggets-Rockets Trade Sends Bones Hyland To Houston

As the NBA has evolved, there is a rethinking of what it means to be a point guard in this modern era. In my opinion, every position is being re-litigated at the moment. Nothing is sacred in this era of positionless basketball in the NBA. In spite of this, the point guard has been subjected to the same level of scrutiny as anyone else.
HOUSTON, TX
NBA Analysis Network

This Jazz-Mavs Trade Features Dorian Finney-Smith

Decisions are notoriously difficult to make. The same holds true for NBA teams. Picking a direction can make for a difficult decision. Sometimes, the path is obvious. Other times, you could really go one way or another. For example, a team in the middle of the league’s standings is often faced with difficult decisions.
DALLAS, TX
Dallas, TX
