NBA Analysis Network

This Heat-Jazz Trade Sends Kelly Olynyk To Miami

First-round draft picks are regarded as one of the most valuable assets in the NBA today. They are held dear to the hearts of the teams. In addition, there may be good reasons for sending out a first-round pick as well. It is obvious that the first reason is to upgrade your roster.
MIAMI, FL
NBA Analysis Network

This Nets-Spurs Trade Features Ben Simmons

You cannot help but root for someone who is down and out when they are in need, can you? We always enjoy seeing NBA players make comebacks as well. A great deal of Hollywood movies have been based on this story. Having someone knocked down and getting back up is an inspirational story to anyone who witnesses it.
SAN ANTONIO, TX
NBA Analysis Network

Altercation Stories Cavs’ Win vs. Ja Morant’s Grizzlies

During the Thursday night NBA slate, the Cleveland Cavaliers defeated the Memphis Grizzlies, 128-113. The emerging storyline wasn’t about the game’s outcome or a particular moment relating to basketball. Instead, Donovan Mitchell retaliating for Dillon Brooks striking him in the groin is what will steal headlines. “That’s just...
MEMPHIS, TN
OnlyHomers

Philadelphia Eagles Star Arrested Just Before Super Bowl

Just days before the 2023 Super Bowl, one of the star players that is set to take the field for the game has been arrested on absolutely shocking charges. Offensive Lineman Josh Sills, who is in his rookie season for the Philadelphia Eagles, will be in court on February 16 in relation to claims that are so shocking and vile that we recommend you read for yourself here.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
OnlyHomers

NFL Coaches Refusing To Work With Star Quarterback

The Arizona Cardinals have been looking to fill their vacant head coach role, and there are loud rumblings of a key reason why it is taking so long to fill. The name that everyone brings up when discussing the issues with the team filling the coaching spot is quarterback Kyler Murray.
NBA Analysis Network

Zach LaVine Trade Rumors: Lakers, Heat, Knicks, Mavs Linked

With just a week to go until the 2023 NBA trade deadline, things have been relatively quiet around the league. There have been some rumors about teams seeking out upgrades, but no real movement has yet occurred on the trade front. This deadline is lacking star power in large part...
LOS ANGELES, CA
NBA Analysis Network

This Nuggets-Rockets Trade Sends Bones Hyland To Houston

As the NBA has evolved, there is a rethinking of what it means to be a point guard in this modern era. In my opinion, every position is being re-litigated at the moment. Nothing is sacred in this era of positionless basketball in the NBA. In spite of this, the point guard has been subjected to the same level of scrutiny as anyone else.
HOUSTON, TX
NBA Analysis Network

Jayson Tatum’s Celtics Pummel Nets In Blowout Victory

During Wednesday night’s NBA slate, Jayson Tatum scored 31 points and added nine rebounds as the Boston Celtics defeated the Brooklyn Nets 139-96. In a game the Celtics never trailed and led by 49 points, both of Boston’s stars made seven 3-pointers. On the way to its largest victory this season, Boston shot 60 percent through three quarters.
BOSTON, MA
NBA Analysis Network

LeBron James’ Lakers Cheated By NBA Officiating Failures?

Another night in the NBA, another game that is ruined because of the referees. The Los Angeles Lakers and Boston Celtics added another chapter to their rivalry on Saturday night with another overtime thriller that the Celtics won 125-121. However, the only thing anyone will remember from the game is the missed foul call on the last play of regulation.
BOSTON, MA
NBA Analysis Network

NBA Analysis Network

Dallas, TX
NBA Analysis Network provides news & analysis about all 30 teams in the NBA.

