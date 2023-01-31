Letter to the Editor: Too many Americans think they have a right to verbally abuse others

Read full article on original website
N Stark
3d ago
I agree; abusive language is rampant in online discussions. We all have the right to our opinions but some opinions are too hate filled for publishing, so an internal filter may be necessary. I sometimes get a vehement response to comments that I've posted, but don't feel compelled to engage in a fight
Reply
2
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Denver may lease Comfort Inn for homeless familiesDavid HeitzDenver, CO
Castle Rock man faces felonies after Facebook post generates leadsHeather WillardCastle Rock, CO
Denver's Music Hall of Famer Philip BaileyRick ZandDenver, CO
Escape to 5 warm-weather destinations a non-stop flight from DenverBrittany AnasDenver, CO
Denver's HOST: No concerns about Urban Peak contractsDavid HeitzDenver, CO
Related
Summit Daily News
Opinon | Susan Knopf: No one wants to be an outsider￼
Last Saturday, I taught a 6 and 7 year old how to ski. At the end of the two-hour lesson, we skied down from beginner chair seven at Loveland. Their moms looked happy and said “The kids may have been ready for the chairlift, but we weren’t!”. That’s...
Summit Daily News
Letter to the Editor: The school board’s policy on inclusion is being misunderstood
I teach my students to seek first to understand and then to be understood. I implore our community to seek the same advice. In the recent demonstrations of hatred and misunderstanding, it’s becoming apparent that the Summit School District board policy on a just and equitable education is becoming misconstrued and misunderstood.
Ukrainian children who lost parents in the war arrive in Colorado
More than a dozen children who lost parents in Ukraine will spend 14 days with Colorado host families, doing activities like tubing in Frisco, Meow Wolf and even a Nuggets game.
Herod: Colorado law would have stopped the Tyre Nichols beating
Colorado passed a sweeping bill of police reforms back in 2020 after George Floyd was killed by a police officer. A co-sponsor of that law, state Rep. Leslie Herod, joined "Colorado Point of View" this week.
Summit Daily News
Letter to the Editor: County officials’ regulations will increase costs for everyone
I fully appreciate that you believe you are doing the right thing by increasing regulations on the villain of the moment: short term rental owners. However, I have issue with you creating different classes of citizens based on current and past work histories and age. Too bad for young people with no work history in Summit County — sorry, you don’t make the cut.
cpr.org
‘They’re not gonna help you’: Why domestic violence survivors say they’re being failed by police and the ‘red flag’ law
Editor's Note: This story contains mentions of suicide and descriptions of violence. Sitting in the common room of her condo building in the Denver area, a woman recalled the moment that she decided to do something. Her partner, she said, had just threatened to take his own life — and then, chillingly, told her that he would shoot her too.
kunc.org
Greeley couple that moved to adopted home in Haiti can't return because of turmoil there
Ron Bluntschli is a 1973 graduate of Greeley West High School. He and his wife Carla have been living in Haiti for the past 37 years. They left for the Caribbean country shortly after Ron graduated from Colorado State University in 1982. "We wanted to experience a different culture and...
9News
Migrants in El Paso describe decision to travel to Denver, other destinations
Thousands of migrants have made their way to Denver. For some, it's been a stop on the journey and others want to call Denver home in the future.
Summit Daily News
Summit School District meeting sees swell of support for LGBTQ+ resolution while others remain opposed
Around 150 people gathered in-person, and more than 120 appeared online, during a Jan. 31 Summit School District meeting to voice support and opposition to a resolution passed by the district’s Board of Education in October that reaffirmed — in part — its commitment to LGBTQ+ representation and inclusion.
denverite.com
A Highlands Ranch landscaping firm denied more than $200,000 in overtime wages to temporary workers
A Denver-area landscaping company underpaid and intimidated more than a dozen employees, many of whom were temporary foreign workers, according to the U.S. Labor Department. The labor department said in a statement sent out this week that it has recovered $203,000 in back wages from Grandview Landscaping Inc. It also imposed just under $112,000 in civil penalties on the company.
Summit Daily News
Letter to the Editor: County commissioners rules for short-term rentals are flawed
I heard your comment on TV about golfers and wanted to correct you. You said golfers take their gas guzzling Suburbans to the golf course. I’m sorry, I drive a Cadillac, which is made in the good old USA, unlike your electric bicycle, which I am sure is made in China.
Summit Daily News
‘A lack of respect for the deceased’: Former Silverthorne funeral home director sentenced to jail-time in Lake County case tied to mixing of cremated remains
The former Lake County coroner — who once ran a Silverthorne funeral home — received a 6-month jail sentence Thursday, Feb. 2, in a case stemming from the cremation of a still-born baby that became mixed with other human remains. Lake County Judge Catherine Cheroutes sentenced Shannon Kent,...
Hundreds of people are missing in Colorado
There are over 500 people missing in our state, according to the Colorado Bureau of Investigation's missing persons database.
FBI Denver warns of ‘pig butchering’ crypto scam
FBI Denver is warning of cryptocurrency scams impacting Coloradans, specifically a variant of the "pig butchering" scam.
Westword
New Mayoral Administration Could Bring Massive Leadership Turnover to Denver
Mayor Michael Hancock's administration currently has 52 appointees, ranging from those who lead city departments to mayoral office staffers who report directly to him. But with a new mayor starting in July, the City of Denver could see a massive leadership turnover as the next administration gets settled. "I don't...
Colorado farm sanctuary worries backyard chicken fad could lead to more surrenders
The combination of avian influenza and new free-range egg laws in Colorado have driven business to another level as many turn to backyard chickens hoping for plentiful eggs.
Annual homeless person count uncovers the misery of cold Colorado streets
It figured that Rena Cayou’s persnickety space heater would pick Tuesday morning’s darkest, most frigid hour to spark and sputter until it was a useless lump of metal. She gathered her belongings and walked to the nearest convenience store where she thought she fixed the cranky thing. When she returned to her original spot in the hidden carport of an abandoned Englewood business, she borrowed an outdoor electrical outlet, fired the heater up and again it blew. It's often the way the world works for...
Aurora Amazon location fined for ‘serious’ violation
The Amazon fulfillment center in Aurora was fined $15,625 for a "serious" Occupational Safety and Health Administration violation.
Celebrated ‘Jew-ish’ DC-based Deli Bringing Two New Stores to Denver
Call Your Mother isn’t just an order, it’s an award-winning deli.
Summit County superintendent not backing down after backlash for LGBTQ+ curriculum plan
SUMMIT COUNTY, Colo. — Backlash over a more inclusive curriculum led to an ugly school board meeting and threats against the Summit County School District this month, but the superintendent said he won't back down in his support of the LGBTQ+ social studies standards. Public comment at January's school...
Comments / 2