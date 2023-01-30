Read full article on original website
Indian Billionaire Adani Pulling 'Largest Con In Corporate History,' Says Short Seller: 'Companies Have 85% Downside' On Fundamentals
After being red-flagged for over-leveraged expansion, the Adani Group is again in controversy. What Happened: Hindenburg Research, a short seller and forensic financial research group, has accused Adani of engaging in a "brazen stock manipulation and accounting fraud scheme over the course of decades." Adani Group did not immediately respond...
SB Financial Group (SBFG) Declares $0.12 Dividend
SB Financial Group said on January 24, 2023 that its board of directors declared a regular quarterly dividend of $0.12 per share ($0.50 annualized). Shareholders of record as of February 9, 2023 will receive the payment on February 24, 2023. Previously, the company paid $0.12 per share. At the current...
Oil Giant Shell Posts Highest-Ever Annual Profit of $40 Billion
Shell reported adjusted earnings of $39.9 billion for the full-year 2022. This comfortably surpasses the $28.4 billion in 2008 which Shell said was the firm's previous annual record and is more than double the firm's full-year 2021 profit of $19.29 billion. Shell announced a $4 billion share buyback program, which...
Invesco Cuts Stake in Magellan Midstream Partners (MMP)
Fintel reports that Invesco has filed a 13G/A form with the SEC disclosing ownership of 7.92MM shares of Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. (MMP). This represents 3.9% of the company. In their previous filing dated February 14, 2022 they reported 10.72MM shares and 5.00% of the company, a decrease in shares...
LightShed Partners Initiates Coverage of Meta Platforms (META) with Buy Recommendation
On January 31, 2023, LightShed Partners initiated coverage of Meta Platforms with a Buy recommendation. As of February 1, 2023, the average one-year price target for Meta Platforms is $156.99. The forecasts range from a low of $80.80 to a high of $411.60. The average price target represents an increase of 5.38% from its latest reported closing price of $148.97.
Bill Ackman Lauds Hindenburg's Scathing Report On India's Adani As 'Highly Credible' — But Adds This Caveat
Billionaire investor Bill Ackman was all praise for U.S. short-seller Hindenburg Research’s report on Indian conglomerate Adani Group, calling it "highly credible" and "extremely well researched." Hindenburg’s report on Wednesday accused the conglomerate of improper use of offshore tax havens and stated it held short positions in the company...
Swimming in cash, Chevron plans a $75 billion slap in the face to drivers
While many blue-chip companies reported lower profits last year, Big Oil was having a moment. Crude prices surged, thanks in part to high demand and reduced supply. All of that helped make Chevron the top-performing Dow stock of last year, with shares surging more than 50%.
Bill Ackman says banks involved in the Adani Group's $2.5 billion share sale face 'too much liability exposure' and should do more due diligence
Bill Ackman says bankers involved in the Adani Group's $2.5 billion share sale, saying they should do more due diligence on the Indian conglomerate.
‘The world should be worried’: Saudi Aramco — the world’s largest oil producer — issued a dire warning over 'extremely low' capacity. Here are 3 oil stocks for protection
The global oil market remains tight according to Saudi Aramco, the largest oil producer in the world. And that does not bode well for a world that still relies heavily on fossil fuels. Disclaimer: We adhere to strict standards of editorial integrity to help you make decisions with confidence. All...
Battery darling Our Next Energy lands massive $300M Series B to build gigafactory
The new round values the company at $1.2 billion post-money, marking a stunning rise for the two-and-a-half-year-old company, which closed a $25 million Series A in October 2021 and a $65 million Series A1 in March 2022. Founded by Mujeeb Ijaz — a veteran of Ford, A123 Systems and Apple’s...
BlackRock Increases Position in UFP Technologies (UFPT)
Fintel reports that BlackRock has filed a 13G/A form with the SEC disclosing ownership of 0.46MM shares of UFP Technologies, Inc. (UFPT). This represents 6.1% of the company. In their previous filing dated February 1, 2022 they reported 0.45MM shares and 6.00% of the company, an increase in shares of 2.38% and an increase in total ownership of 0.10% (calculated as current - previous percent ownership).
Struggling Billionaire Gautam Adani Scores Crucial Victory
The empire of Asia's richest man's is facing fraud allegations from a short-seller. These caused a market rout of the shares of the group's entities.
Voya Financial (VOYA) Declares $0.20 Dividend
Voya Financial said on January 26, 2023 that its board of directors declared a regular quarterly dividend of $0.20 per share ($0.80 annualized). Shareholders of record as of February 23, 2023 will receive the payment on March 29, 2023. Previously, the company paid $0.20 per share. At the current share...
Crane Holdings, Co. (CR) Declares $0.47 Dividend
Crane Holdings, Co. said on January 23, 2023 that its board of directors declared a regular quarterly dividend of $0.47 per share ($1.88 annualized). Shareholders of record as of February 27, 2023 will receive the payment on March 8, 2023. Previously, the company paid $0.47 per share. At the current...
Macatawa Bank (MCBC) Declares $0.08 Dividend
Macatawa Bank said on January 26, 2023 that its board of directors declared a regular quarterly dividend of $0.08 per share ($0.32 annualized). Shareholders of record as of February 10, 2023 will receive the payment on February 28, 2023. Previously, the company paid $0.08 per share. At the current share...
BTIG Upgrades New Fortress Energy (NFE)
On January 31, 2023, BTIG upgraded their outlook for New Fortress Energy from Neutral to Buy. As of February 1, 2023, the average one-year price target for New Fortress Energy is $70.83. The forecasts range from a low of $53.53 to a high of $99.75. The average price target represents an increase of 82.61% from its latest reported closing price of $38.79.
Big Oil Saw Record $199Bn Profits In 2022 But 2023 Will Be Different
ExxonMobil, Chevron, Shell, TotalEnergies, and BP reaped almost $200 billion collectively last year but the outlook for 2023 does not look so bright. — ExxonMobil, Chevron, Shell, TotalEnergies, and BP reaped almost $200 billion collectively last year but fears of an economic slowdown, plunging natural gas prices, cost inflation and uncertainty over China’s re-opening are dimming the outlook for 2023.
BlackRock Cuts Stake in Celsius Holdings (CELH)
Fintel reports that BlackRock has filed a 13G/A form with the SEC disclosing ownership of 5.20MM shares of Celsius Holdings, Inc. (CELH). This represents 6.8% of the company. In their previous filing dated February 4, 2022 they reported 6.38MM shares and 8.50% of the company, a decrease in shares of 18.43% and a decrease in total ownership of 1.70% (calculated as current - previous percent ownership).
UBS Group Discloses Position in MNP / Western Asset Municipal Partners Fnd
There are 59 funds or institutions reporting positions in Western Asset Municipal Partners Fnd. This is a decrease of 3 owner(s) or 4.84%. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to US:MNP is 0.0869%, a decrease of 14.5126%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 4.60% to 3,336K shares.
Adani firms lose $65 billion in value as U.S. short-seller battle escalates
NEW DELHI, Jan 30 (Reuters) - Most Adani Group shares fell sharply on Monday as the Indian conglomerate's rebuttal of a U.S. short-seller's criticism failed to pacify investors, deepening a market rout that has now led to losses of $65 billion in the group's stock values.
