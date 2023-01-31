Read full article on original website
Full House Cast Candace Cameron Bure, Jodie Sweetin, Dave Coulier & Andrea Barber To Reunite At 90s Con In HartfordFlorence CarmelaHartford, CT
4 Amazing Pizza Places in MassachusettsAlina AndrasMassachusetts State
Connecticut Restaurant 'Woke Breakfast & Coffee' was Getting Complaints on Town Forum After an Innocent MistakeZack LoveCoventry, CT
Name of new diner is a cause for concern for some town residentsAneka DuncanCoventry, CT
Alicia Silverstone, Stacey Dash and Elisa Donovan Will Reunite At 90s Con For 'Clueless' ReunionFlorence CarmelaHartford, CT
Trinity Health Of New England Hosts “Topping Off” Ceremony for S. Prestley and Helen Blake Ambulatory Care Center in Enfield
"Topping Off” ceremony for S. Prestley and Helen Blake Ambulatory Care Center. Trinity Health of New England hosted a "topping off" ceremony for their new S. Prestley and Helen Blake Ambulatory Care Center at Johnson Memorial Hospital’s Enfield, Connecticut campus. (Don Treeger / The Republican) 2/2/2023Get Photo. 2...
Johnson Memorial, Mercy Medical Center top off Enfield surgery building named for Friendly’s founder S. Prestley Blake and wife Helen
ENFIELD — For the late S. Prestley Blake, topping off often meant the ice cream at the end of a Friendly’s meal — the cherry on a sundae. On Thursday, Johnson Memorial Hospital in Stafford, Mercy Medical Center in Springfield and their corporate parent Trinity Health Of New England hosted a topping-off ceremony for the S. Prestley and Helen Blake Ambulatory Care Center.
200-pound Shrek sculpture goes missing in Western Mass.
HATFIELD - Keep an eye out for a green ogre in Western Mass.A 200-pound "Shrek" sculpture has gone missing from his swamp, authorities in the small town of Hatfield say. According to police, the cement statue isn't where it's supposed to be on Mountain Road."If you have any information of his current whereabouts please reach out to our department or return him in the condition you found him," the department said.
hk-now.com
Putting Higganum on the Map!
(February 1, 2023) — What would put Higganum on the map? Perhaps, aliens landing on the green might do it. What has put Higganum on the map is a cozy small town breakfast restaurant. Jack’s Country Restaurant has been voted the Best Breakfast Restaurant in Connecticut in the Connecticut Magazine’s Readers’ Choice Awards for 2023.
‘Our friend, someone’s father and someone’s husband’: GoFundMe seeks to support family of bystander killed in Holyoke Mall shooting
"Trung (Michael) was a hardworking, lovely employee, who always made sure not only his customers but his coworkers were ok." A Holyoke Mall business has launched a GoFundMe to support funeral costs for its 33-year-old employee who was reportedly killed as an innocent bystander during a shooting at the shopping center Saturday night.
Eyewitness News
12 wineries participate in CT Winter Wine Trail
(WFSB) – The Connecticut Wine Trail announced the 12 local wineries competing in this year’s Winter Wine Trail. Those who participate can pick up a free passport at one of the participating wineries, the wine trail said. Participants who check off all 12 wineries before April 2 will...
westernmassnews.com
Family of Molly Bish reacts to new evidence announced in Holly Piirainen case
SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) - A potential new clue has been announced in a 30-year-old cold case surrounding the murder of a 10-year-old girl whose body was found dumped in western Massachusetts. The clue has highlighted a remarkable connection between this case and another cold case involving the abduction and murder...
5 New England restaurants named among Yelp’s top 100 places to eat in America in 2023
Are you hungry? New England is home to 5 of the top 100 places to eat in the U.S., according to a new ranking released by Yelp.
Seniors learn options of selling their home and moving
WEST SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – Selling homes and moving into a retirement community is among the many important decisions older couples have to make. West Springfield Council on Aging director Sarah Long knows what’s on the minds of her people and she acts accordingly inviting speakers on the issues. Realtor Laura Kuhnel explained the somewhat […]
Nyberg – Army’s Legacy helps pets find forever homes
BRISTOL, Conn. (WTNH) – A nonprofit rescue organization in Bristol helps animals who have been abused or left behind to find their forever homes. Founder Amanda Armstrong sat down with News 8 to discuss the nonprofit organization on Tuesday night. Army’s Legacy works with animal foster families across the state to house the pets until […]
Husband, wife dead in apparent murder-suicide in Bethel
Police are investigating an apparent murder-suicide after a husband and wife were found shot inside a home late Tuesday night in Bethel.
tourcounsel.com
Crystal Mall | Shopping mall in Waterford, Connecticut
Crystal Mall is an enclosed, two-level regional mall in Waterford, Connecticut. It is situated in a central retail area off the Hartford Turnpike (Route 85), across from a smaller, open-air shopping center, Waterford Commons. The mall covers a gross leaseable area of 782,786 sq ft (72,723 m2), making it Connecticut's ninth largest mall, boasting 110 shops.
Bristol Press
Nonna's Italian Market offers traditional Italian food
BRISTOL - Nonna's Italian Market is growing in popularity after recently opening at 467 Farmington Ave. Nonna's Italian Market opened for business about two months ago. It is owned by Fernando Amato, who moved to America in 1991 and now wishes to share authentic Italian food with the community.
nepm.org
Shady Glen Diner: On the Road from Turners Falls
When Turners Falls resident Chuck Garbiel purchased the Shady Glen diner in 2012, it was certainly a “local boy makes good” type story. But recreating the success this eatery had enjoyed for over 40 years would be a steep hill to climb, as the restaurant had gone through three different owners in the last ten years before he bought it.
tourcounsel.com
Connecticut Post Mall | Shopping mall in Milford, Connecticut
Connecticut Post Mall (formerly known as Westfield Connecticut Post) is a shopping mall, located on the Boston Post Road (Route 1) in Milford, Connecticut. It is currently the largest mall in the state of Connecticut and is partially owned and operated by Centennial Properties. The original, open-air mall was built...
thereminder.com
Chicopee author highlights history of Mount Tom playhouse
CHICOPEE – Author, playwright and historian Jacqueline T. Lynch is highlighting her historical deep dive on the history of Mount Tom’s former playhouse in a presentation on Feb. 7 at the South Hadley Senior Center at 5:30 p.m. The Chicopee-based writer will showcase an informational talk on her 2017 book “Comedy and Tragedy on the Mountain: 70 years of Summer Theatre on Mt. Tom, Holyoke, Massachusetts.”
DoingItLocal
Milford News: Fight At Parsons Center
On January 29, 2023, officers were dispatched to the Parsons Center Gymnasium for a fight. The victim stated that they were at a youth basketball game when a woman from an opposing team began using profanity and yelling very loudly. The victim asked the woman not to use offensive language and moved away from the.
thereminder.com
Couple opens second interior design shop to showcase possibilities
EAST LONGMEADOW – “Dream. Design. Build.” That is the motto Alexandra and Joseph Tremblay have used for their interior design business, Tremblay Maison, since opening in 2008. That same motto is the inspiration for their business’s second location, Twin Meadow Home. Joseph said that, while successful,...
New Britain Herald
Local legend has passed on
A local legend, avid golfer and U.S. Marine veteran of the Vietnam War has passed on. Family, friends and local residents are grieving the loss of New Britain native Armen “Cookie” Bayram, who died Jan. 8 at age 77.
