Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Full House Cast Candace Cameron Bure, Jodie Sweetin, Dave Coulier & Andrea Barber To Reunite At 90s Con In HartfordFlorence CarmelaHartford, CT
4 Amazing Pizza Places in MassachusettsAlina AndrasMassachusetts State
Connecticut Restaurant 'Woke Breakfast & Coffee' was Getting Complaints on Town Forum After an Innocent MistakeZack LoveCoventry, CT
Name of new diner is a cause for concern for some town residentsAneka DuncanCoventry, CT
Alicia Silverstone, Stacey Dash and Elisa Donovan Will Reunite At 90s Con For 'Clueless' ReunionFlorence CarmelaHartford, CT
Related
MassLive.com
Trinity Health Of New England Hosts “Topping Off” Ceremony for S. Prestley and Helen Blake Ambulatory Care Center in Enfield
"Topping Off” ceremony for S. Prestley and Helen Blake Ambulatory Care Center. Trinity Health of New England hosted a "topping off" ceremony for their new S. Prestley and Helen Blake Ambulatory Care Center at Johnson Memorial Hospital’s Enfield, Connecticut campus. (Don Treeger / The Republican) 2/2/2023Get Photo. 2...
These Holyoke businesses should not serve or sell alcohol, pending inspections
The City of Holyoke issued an advisory to several establishments that should not be selling or serving alcohol until their liquor license is addressed.
Springfield City Councilor and mayoral challenger Justin Hurst calls out police superintendent for suburban address
SPRINGFIELD — City Councilor and mayoral challenger Justin Hurst called out the police superintendent for writing a campaign donation check to Mayor Domenic J. Sarno linked to a suburban address, when the top cop is required by law to live in the city. Police Superintendent Cheryl Clapprood made a...
Eastfield Mall changes push forward as talks continue
Changes are expected for the Eastfield Mall in Springfield. Mayor Domenic Sarno told 22News on Thursday night that additional retail shops are coming for that property on Boston Road as talks continue.
thereminder.com
Lake Thompson residents outraged by tax inflation in Palmer
PALMER – Lake Thompson residents are looking for answers after some have experienced an inflated tax assessment of nearly double last year. Palmer resident and Vice President of the Lake Thompson Civic Association (LTCA) Ed Santini is one of several who has seen an increase in his taxes. He explained that he and a group of concerned neighbors have contacted the town’s Assessor’s Office along with sending out letters to Town Manager Ryan McNutt, state Rep. Todd Smola, state Sen. Jake Oliveira and more.
Removed by mayor, former Holyoke Historical Commission chair explores legal options
HOLYOKE — After a recent 90-minute hearing, Mayor Joshua A. Garcia dismissed Paola Ferrario from the Holyoke Historical Commission on Jan. 27. Paola Ferrario’s time as the commission’s chair ended with a single line: “I hereby remove you from the Historical Commission effective immediately.”. Ferrario’s three-year...
The Largest Massachusetts City with the Cheapest Rent is in the Berkshires
Inflation is everywhere! There's no secret that prices have been going up globally, so of course it affects nearly everything in our every day life. Prices on everything are higher and it can definitely be an adjustment for everyone. This includes our cost of living. Of course, the biggest expense in our cost of living is for our place of residence. For renters, it just so happens that the biggest city in Massachusetts that has the cheapest rent is right here in the Berkshires.
Garbage Truck Dumps Flaming Trash: South Windsor Fire Caused By Flammable Item
A pile of flaming trash disrupted a quiet residential neighborhood in South Windsor after a flammable item caused a blaze inside a garbage truck. The incident happened on Wednesday, Feb. 1 around 10:30 a.m. when an All American Waste large garbage truck picked up someone's trash that had a flammable item in it, according to the South Windsor Fire Department.
thereminder.com
Couple opens second interior design shop to showcase possibilities
EAST LONGMEADOW – “Dream. Design. Build.” That is the motto Alexandra and Joseph Tremblay have used for their interior design business, Tremblay Maison, since opening in 2008. That same motto is the inspiration for their business’s second location, Twin Meadow Home. Joseph said that, while successful,...
westernmassnews.com
Family of Molly Bish reacts to new evidence announced in Holly Piirainen case
SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) - A potential new clue has been announced in a 30-year-old cold case surrounding the murder of a 10-year-old girl whose body was found dumped in western Massachusetts. The clue has highlighted a remarkable connection between this case and another cold case involving the abduction and murder...
This Place Has, By Far, the Creepiest Name For Anywhere in Massachusetts
Throughout the state of Massachusetts, we have plenty of cities, towns, and villages with some strange names. However, there is one place throughout the state that has a name you would never expect would be anywhere. Of course, it's not a city, it's not a town, but it is a village...sort of.
Hampden County DA to release new evidence on slaying of Holly Piirainen of Grafton
Hampden County District Attorney Anthony D. Gulluni will release evidence to the public relating to the 1993 slaying of 10-year-old Holly Piirainen of Grafton in a press conference in Springfield on Wednesday. According to a notice from Gulluni's office, he will share recent developments concerning the investigation into Holly's death. ...
Fire breaks out at Waterford’s Crystal Mall
WATERFORD, Conn. (WTNH) — Waterford fire officials responded to a blaze at the Crystal Mall Thursday morning. According to the Waterford Professional Firefighters Association, the department was dispatched to the mall for smoke in the food court around 10:40 a.m. At the scene, officials encountered smoke visible from the roof. Five Waterford companies, as well […]
Daycare facility asking for donations after massive fire in Springfield
That massive fire in the North End of Springfield on Saturday night forced a childcare facility to relocate.
Massachusetts Will See Something This Weekend We Haven’t Seen Since 2016–What Is It?
If you're anything like me, Berkshire County residents, you probably have trouble remembering things that took place over a week ago or so. Is there any chance that you remember anything specific from the winter of 2016?. More specifically, right around Valentine's Day 2016? Something happened right around the so-called...
westernmassnews.com
Crews locate man reported missing in Granville State Forest
GRANVILLE, MA (WGGB/WSHM) - Emergency crews have located a missing man that had been reported missing in the Granville State Forest. Mass. State Police told Western Mass News that around 6:15 p.m. Thursday, they were called to the area of West Hartland Road for a man in his early 70′s who was reported missing by his wife.
Shots fired on Main Street outside Worcester Courthouse
Shots were fired near the Worcester Trial Courthouse at 225 Main St. late Thursday morning, police said. Police blocked an area of sidewalk with yellow tape and interviewed witnesses next to Armsby Abbey, a Main Street restaurant, a block from the courthouse. Witnesses at the scene said they heard three to six gunshots.
Occupational Health Safety
Connecticut Contractor Faces Willful Violations After OSHA Finds Trenching Violations
OSHA also proposed $375K in penalties. OSHA said that a contractor’s lack of safeguards played a part in a worker's death last year, and now the company is facing about $375K in proposed penalties. According to a news release, in July 2022, a worker was in an eight-foot-deep trench...
$75 gift cards for Covid-19 vaccinations in Springfield
There will be a Covid-19 vaccination clinic taking place at Tower Square in Springfield on Wednesday.
Trench Collapse Death: CT Contractor Must Pay Over $375K In OSHA Fines
A Manchester-based contractor faces over $375,000 in penalties for failing to protect a worker who died in a trench collapse on a construction site. The penalty was assigned to Botticello Inc. in connection to the July 22, 2022 death of East Windsor resident Dennis Slater, age 56, who was…
Comments / 1