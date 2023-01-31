ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Suffield, CT

MassLive.com

Trinity Health Of New England Hosts “Topping Off” Ceremony for S. Prestley and Helen Blake Ambulatory Care Center in Enfield

"Topping Off” ceremony for S. Prestley and Helen Blake Ambulatory Care Center. Trinity Health of New England hosted a "topping off" ceremony for their new S. Prestley and Helen Blake Ambulatory Care Center at Johnson Memorial Hospital’s Enfield, Connecticut campus. (Don Treeger / The Republican) 2/2/2023Get Photo. 2...
ENFIELD, CT
thereminder.com

Lake Thompson residents outraged by tax inflation in Palmer

PALMER – Lake Thompson residents are looking for answers after some have experienced an inflated tax assessment of nearly double last year. Palmer resident and Vice President of the Lake Thompson Civic Association (LTCA) Ed Santini is one of several who has seen an increase in his taxes. He explained that he and a group of concerned neighbors have contacted the town’s Assessor’s Office along with sending out letters to Town Manager Ryan McNutt, state Rep. Todd Smola, state Sen. Jake Oliveira and more.
PALMER, MA
WSBS

The Largest Massachusetts City with the Cheapest Rent is in the Berkshires

Inflation is everywhere! There's no secret that prices have been going up globally, so of course it affects nearly everything in our every day life. Prices on everything are higher and it can definitely be an adjustment for everyone. This includes our cost of living. Of course, the biggest expense in our cost of living is for our place of residence. For renters, it just so happens that the biggest city in Massachusetts that has the cheapest rent is right here in the Berkshires.
PITTSFIELD, MA
thereminder.com

Couple opens second interior design shop to showcase possibilities

EAST LONGMEADOW – “Dream. Design. Build.” That is the motto Alexandra and Joseph Tremblay have used for their interior design business, Tremblay Maison, since opening in 2008. That same motto is the inspiration for their business’s second location, Twin Meadow Home. Joseph said that, while successful,...
EAST LONGMEADOW, MA
westernmassnews.com

Family of Molly Bish reacts to new evidence announced in Holly Piirainen case

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) - A potential new clue has been announced in a 30-year-old cold case surrounding the murder of a 10-year-old girl whose body was found dumped in western Massachusetts. The clue has highlighted a remarkable connection between this case and another cold case involving the abduction and murder...
WARREN, MA
WTNH

Fire breaks out at Waterford’s Crystal Mall

WATERFORD, Conn. (WTNH) — Waterford fire officials responded to a blaze at the Crystal Mall Thursday morning. According to the Waterford Professional Firefighters Association, the department was dispatched to the mall for smoke in the food court around 10:40 a.m. At the scene, officials encountered smoke visible from the roof. Five Waterford companies, as well […]
WATERFORD, CT
westernmassnews.com

Crews locate man reported missing in Granville State Forest

GRANVILLE, MA (WGGB/WSHM) - Emergency crews have located a missing man that had been reported missing in the Granville State Forest. Mass. State Police told Western Mass News that around 6:15 p.m. Thursday, they were called to the area of West Hartland Road for a man in his early 70′s who was reported missing by his wife.
GRANVILLE, MA
MassLive.com

Shots fired on Main Street outside Worcester Courthouse

Shots were fired near the Worcester Trial Courthouse at 225 Main St. late Thursday morning, police said. Police blocked an area of sidewalk with yellow tape and interviewed witnesses next to Armsby Abbey, a Main Street restaurant, a block from the courthouse. Witnesses at the scene said they heard three to six gunshots.
WORCESTER, MA

