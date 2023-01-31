Read full article on original website
Full House Cast Candace Cameron Bure, Jodie Sweetin, Dave Coulier & Andrea Barber To Reunite At 90s Con In HartfordFlorence CarmelaHartford, CT
4 Amazing Pizza Places in MassachusettsAlina AndrasMassachusetts State
Connecticut Restaurant 'Woke Breakfast & Coffee' was Getting Complaints on Town Forum After an Innocent MistakeZack LoveCoventry, CT
Name of new diner is a cause for concern for some town residentsAneka DuncanCoventry, CT
Alicia Silverstone, Stacey Dash and Elisa Donovan Will Reunite At 90s Con For 'Clueless' ReunionFlorence CarmelaHartford, CT
Black residents encouraged to celebrate, acknowledge their history at Springfield flag raising ceremony
SPRINGFIELD — During the flag raising ceremony Wednesday morning to commemorate the start of Black History Month, keynote speaker the Rev. Dayhige Wright, encouraged those in attendance to be proud of the history and accomplishments Black Americans have made thus far. Wright acknowledged the discrimination and obstacles Black Americans...
Greater Springfield NAACP president Bishop Talbert Swan II speaks at Tyre Nichols press conference in Memphis
Standing in the Memphis church where the Rev. Martin Luther King Jr. in his last address said he saw the promised land, Bishop Talbert W. Swan II, the current president of the Greater Springfield NAACP, said the death of Tyre Nichols shows the country is far from King’s vision.
Chicopee students, community rally to support family displaced by fire
After a fire heavily damaged the home of a Chicopee family on Tuesday, the local community has rallied to its side, offering to prepare meals and raise money to help family members recover. Helping lead the charge is a group of elementary school students, classmates of one member of the...
Westfield Public Schools to pay veterans to patrol schools, increase security
WESTFIELD, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) - Something new is coming to Westfield Public Schools – volunteer patrols to add an extra level of security during the school day. Westfield Public Schools will implement a new program to keep kids safe by recruiting voluntary veterans to patrol the inside and outside of schools, using their military expertise to identify any potential threats.
Free meals good for students, families, says Westfield Food Services director
WESTFIELD — As the governor proposes funding to keep school meals free until the summer, Rachel Kania said the free school meals program Westfield EATS has been good for students, families, and for the schools. “It’s going swimmingly. The participation is extremely healthy, with more kids participating than expected,”...
Hot lunch program for Springfield’s older adults returns
SPRINGFIELD — The city’s hot lunch program for older adults in Springfield will resume Wednesday. Because of the COVID-19 pandemic, the program was discontinued when senior centers were forced to close. In response to the closing of the senior centers, Mayor Domenic J. Sarno developed a meal distribution program for older adults who were registered with the Department of Elder Affairs.
Johnson Memorial, Mercy Medical Center top off Enfield surgery building named for Friendly’s founder S. Prestley Blake and wife Helen
ENFIELD — For the late S. Prestley Blake, topping off often meant the ice cream at the end of a Friendly’s meal — the cherry on a sundae. On Thursday, Johnson Memorial Hospital in Stafford, Mercy Medical Center in Springfield and their corporate parent Trinity Health Of New England hosted a topping-off ceremony for the S. Prestley and Helen Blake Ambulatory Care Center.
Manchester Fire Department makes history with all female crew
MANCHESTER, CT (WFSB) - A group of Manchester firefighters aren’t just saving lives, they’re writing the history books. The Manchester Fire Department is stomping out stereotypes, proving women can do anything men can. “There’s not an easier test, there’s not a lighter weight, your gear doesn’t change whether...
Local legend has passed on
A local legend, avid golfer and U.S. Marine veteran of the Vietnam War has passed on. Family, friends and local residents are grieving the loss of New Britain native Armen “Cookie” Bayram, who died Jan. 8 at age 77.
Topping off ceremony held for Ambulatory Care Center in Enfield
A good Omen for improved health care in Western Massachusetts and Northern Connecticut. The topping off ceremony of a new Ambulatory Care Center at Johnson Memorial Hospital's Enfield campus was held on Thursday.
Chicopee to announce next superintendent of schools Tuesday
CHICOPEE, Mass. - The city of Chicopee is set to announce its new superintendent of schools Tuesday and school leaders are hopeful the new permanent leader will address the district’s academic needs. The city has had an interim superintendent since last spring. Former superintendent Lynn Clarke was charged with...
School districts making cancelation decisions ahead of expected frigid cold
SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) - Schools in Massachusetts are canceling classes ahead of the artic blast. In western Massachusetts, more than a dozen schools have already called off school for Friday. “They use to cancel school if it was too cold, but I wasn’t expecting them to cancel school until everybody...
Chicopee author highlights history of Mount Tom playhouse
CHICOPEE – Author, playwright and historian Jacqueline T. Lynch is highlighting her historical deep dive on the history of Mount Tom’s former playhouse in a presentation on Feb. 7 at the South Hadley Senior Center at 5:30 p.m. The Chicopee-based writer will showcase an informational talk on her 2017 book “Comedy and Tragedy on the Mountain: 70 years of Summer Theatre on Mt. Tom, Holyoke, Massachusetts.”
Eastfield Mall changes push forward as talks continue
Changes are expected for the Eastfield Mall in Springfield. Mayor Domenic Sarno told 22News on Thursday night that additional retail shops are coming for that property on Boston Road as talks continue.
Full house fed, entertained at Westfield Tech’s 1st monthly Veterans Lunch
WESTFIELD — Westfield Technical Academy’s Tiger’s Pride hosted the first of its free Veterans Lunches on Wednesday. Veterans Services Director Julie Barnes said the lunches were organized through her office with WTA culinary arts program chef Eric Rogers, and filled up quickly, with 60 veterans and spouses in attendance.
We’re Hiring Wednesday: Town of West Hartford
WEST HARTFORD, Conn. (WFSB) - Come join our Town of West Hartford team! This is a dynamic work environment which embraces diversity, equity, inclusion and belonging. Right now, we have some exciting opportunities available…. Are you looking for career opportunities where you can expand your talents and be part of...
Springfield Public Schools looking to help reduce litter in the city
Springfield Public Schools are looking to help reduce the growing amounts of litter in the city.
$75 gift cards for Covid-19 vaccinations in Springfield
There will be a Covid-19 vaccination clinic taking place at Tower Square in Springfield on Wednesday.
Springfield City Councilor and mayoral challenger Justin Hurst calls out police superintendent for suburban address
SPRINGFIELD — City Councilor and mayoral challenger Justin Hurst called out the police superintendent for writing a campaign donation check to Mayor Domenic J. Sarno linked to a suburban address, when the top cop is required by law to live in the city. Police Superintendent Cheryl Clapprood made a...
5 New England restaurants named among Yelp’s top 100 places to eat in America in 2023
Are you hungry? New England is home to 5 of the top 100 places to eat in the U.S., according to a new ranking released by Yelp.
