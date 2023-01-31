ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Suffield, CT

westernmassnews.com

Westfield Public Schools to pay veterans to patrol schools, increase security

WESTFIELD, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) - Something new is coming to Westfield Public Schools – volunteer patrols to add an extra level of security during the school day. Westfield Public Schools will implement a new program to keep kids safe by recruiting voluntary veterans to patrol the inside and outside of schools, using their military expertise to identify any potential threats.
WESTFIELD, MA
MassLive.com

Hot lunch program for Springfield’s older adults returns

SPRINGFIELD — The city’s hot lunch program for older adults in Springfield will resume Wednesday. Because of the COVID-19 pandemic, the program was discontinued when senior centers were forced to close. In response to the closing of the senior centers, Mayor Domenic J. Sarno developed a meal distribution program for older adults who were registered with the Department of Elder Affairs.
SPRINGFIELD, MA
MassLive.com

Johnson Memorial, Mercy Medical Center top off Enfield surgery building named for Friendly’s founder S. Prestley Blake and wife Helen

ENFIELD — For the late S. Prestley Blake, topping off often meant the ice cream at the end of a Friendly’s meal — the cherry on a sundae. On Thursday, Johnson Memorial Hospital in Stafford, Mercy Medical Center in Springfield and their corporate parent Trinity Health Of New England hosted a topping-off ceremony for the S. Prestley and Helen Blake Ambulatory Care Center.
ENFIELD, CT
Eyewitness News

Manchester Fire Department makes history with all female crew

MANCHESTER, CT (WFSB) - A group of Manchester firefighters aren’t just saving lives, they’re writing the history books. The Manchester Fire Department is stomping out stereotypes, proving women can do anything men can. “There’s not an easier test, there’s not a lighter weight, your gear doesn’t change whether...
MANCHESTER, CT
New Britain Herald

Local legend has passed on

A local legend, avid golfer and U.S. Marine veteran of the Vietnam War has passed on. Family, friends and local residents are grieving the loss of New Britain native Armen “Cookie” Bayram, who died Jan. 8 at age 77.
NEW BRITAIN, CT
spectrumnews1.com

Chicopee to announce next superintendent of schools Tuesday

CHICOPEE, Mass. - The city of Chicopee is set to announce its new superintendent of schools Tuesday and school leaders are hopeful the new permanent leader will address the district’s academic needs. The city has had an interim superintendent since last spring. Former superintendent Lynn Clarke was charged with...
CHICOPEE, MA
thereminder.com

Chicopee author highlights history of Mount Tom playhouse

CHICOPEE – Author, playwright and historian Jacqueline T. Lynch is highlighting her historical deep dive on the history of Mount Tom’s former playhouse in a presentation on Feb. 7 at the South Hadley Senior Center at 5:30 p.m. The Chicopee-based writer will showcase an informational talk on her 2017 book “Comedy and Tragedy on the Mountain: 70 years of Summer Theatre on Mt. Tom, Holyoke, Massachusetts.”
CHICOPEE, MA
Eyewitness News

We’re Hiring Wednesday: Town of West Hartford

WEST HARTFORD, Conn. (WFSB) - Come join our Town of West Hartford team! This is a dynamic work environment which embraces diversity, equity, inclusion and belonging. Right now, we have some exciting opportunities available…. Are you looking for career opportunities where you can expand your talents and be part of...
WEST HARTFORD, CT

