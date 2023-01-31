Read full article on original website
Johnson City Press
State officials getting word out to Tennesseans about $1.2 billion in unclaimed property
State officials are taking yet another approach in connecting with Tennesseans who may be owed a share of $1.2 billion in unclaimed property. Earlier this week, the Tennessee Department of Treasury said it is sending letters to businesses across the state in hopes of connecting with their current or former employees who may be among the estimated 7 million state residents eligible for unclaimed property.
wgnsradio.com
Rep. Baum Files Legislation To Expand TennCare Eligibility
(NASHVILLE) State Rep. Charlie Baum, R-Murfreesboro, has filed legislation that would expand TennCare eligibility on a temporary and limited basis. House Bill 1087 would extend TennCare benefits on a temporary basis to Tennesseans who do not have an individual or family income that is greater than 138 percent of the federal poverty level and who are not currently eligible for medical assistance through the TennCare program.
wpln.org
Child welfare advocates ask DCS to look to previous federal oversight for a path forward
Tennessee’s Department of Children’s Services could stand to revisit federal oversight that lifted in 2017, say child welfare advocates and legal experts. The court settlement known as “Brian A” required that the state spend money on critical improvements, like having enough case managers so they didn’t handle more than 20 children at a time.
WTVCFOX
Tennessee could see per-mile driving tax under new pilot program proposal
CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. — A new per-mile usage fee pilot program may be around the corner for Tennesseans. It would charge drivers based on the number of miles they drive instead of taxing fuel. But some who live in rural areas have fears they would pay more due to their...
WTVCFOX
TennCare: Nearly 300k Tennesseans likely to lose coverage this year
NASHVILLE, Tenn. — Nearly 300,000 Tennesseans who enrolled in Medicaid during the COVID-19 pandemic are expected to lose their coverage this year now that state officials are once again allowed to bump people from the government-funded health insurance program. A spokesperson for TennCare, the state's Medicaid program, said this...
Knoxville lawyer named to Tennessee Supreme Court
Tennessee Gov. Bill Lee has announced the replacement for a Tennessee Supreme Court judge who will retire later this year.
fox17.com
'Tennessee Medical Cannabis Act' seeks to legalize medical use
NASHVILLE, Tenn.--A host of cannabis laws have been proposed in the Tennessee General Assembly already this session, most focused on decriminalizing marijuana. Now, SB1461/HB0172, otherwise known as the Tennessee Medical Cannabis Act is seeking to legalize medical marijuana in the state. The bill was introduced in the House last month by Representative Jesse Chism (D-Memphis-D85) and it was introduced in the Senate on Wednesday by Senator London Lamar (D-Memphis-D33).
Bottling Company International Opening Manufacturing and Distribution Operations in Warren County
Tennessee Gov. Bill Lee, Department of Economic and Community Development Commissioner Stuart McWhorter, and Bottling Company International (BCI) officials announced Wednesday that the company would invest $9.5 million to establish a new bottling, storage, and distribution facility in Morrison, Tennessee. As a result of the project, BCI will create 57...
Bills filed in Tennessee legislature following Tyre Nichols video, death
Newly-elected representative Justin Jones, D-Nashville, spent Wednesday watching the service for Tyre Nichols, who was beaten to death by five former Memphis Police Department officers last month.
Bill proposes changes to free breakfast and lunch programs in schools
The new proposed bill would make school breakfast programs available to all schools instead of just some schools that meet certain criteria.
Bill would allow lane splitting in traffic in Tennessee
The bill's sponsor says lane splitting increases rider safety.
Tennessee bill introduced to raise legal age to own a gun to 21
The bill itself is very simple, it would raise the age to own a gun to 21 years old. There are some exceptions that would still allow 18 to 20 years old to get a firearm.
wcyb.com
Tennessee lawmakers consider eliminating urban growth boundaries
JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WCYB) — Tennessee lawmakers are considering a proposal to eliminate urban growth boundaries. Some view them as outdated, but others are concerned about potential unintended consequences. Urban growth boundaries were first introduced in 1998 to give a sense of order to rapidly growing cities, but a...
wgnsradio.com
Rutherford County Gas Prices Between $3.25 and $3.34 Per Gallon
(Rutherford County, TN) Average gasoline prices in Tennessee have risen 13.8 cents per gallon in the last week, averaging $3.26/g on Monday, according to GasBuddy's survey of 3,821 stations in Tennessee. By Tuesday, the prices were down by a penny – averaging $3.25 per gallon. Prices in Tennessee are now 42.5 cents per gallon higher than a month ago and stand 17.9 cents per gallon higher than a year ago.
WATE
Abortion bill would allow for exceptions in Tennessee
Democrats are railing against a new bill Republicans filed to allow for abortions in cases of rape and incest. Though most Democrats are in favor of these exceptions, there are several clauses in this bill that have them upset. Abortion bill would allow for exceptions in Tennessee. Democrats are railing...
Tennessee Democrats wade into nonpartisan elections
The Tennessee Democratic Party announced on Thursday it will begin taking an active role in nonpartisan elections and will endorse candidates who run as independents in partisan races. “In the 2022 cycle, we had a lot of candidates running in nonpartisan races or running as independents we couldn’t support,” said TNDP Chair Hendrell Remus. “We […] The post Tennessee Democrats wade into nonpartisan elections appeared first on Tennessee Lookout.
wpln.org
School districts across Tennessee could decide whether employees can carry guns under new bill
In 2016, a state law allowed school districts in two Tennessee counties to choose whether teachers should carry concealed guns at school. Neither county armed employees. But a new bill would expand that option to school districts across the state. The background. When it passed, the law applied to Pickett...
tnledger.com
God’s winning in state’s license plate primary
Tennessee has had its new license plates available for a full year, and one thing is clear: God is kicking some butt. Which is to say, tags featuring “In God We Trust” are far and away the favorite of Tennessee motorists. God tags: 3,197,413. Godless tags: 2,226,408. If...
fox17.com
Tennessee lawmakers propose bill to cut funding to Music City Center
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WZTV) — FOX 17 News is working to get answers about what some Metro leaders call political retaliation. Republican state lawmakers have filed a bill to cut funding for the Music City Center downtown. The venue hosts hundreds of events each year, pumping untold millions into the local economy.
East Tennesseans recognized in cattle show for best cows, breeders
Two people from East Tennessee were named in Tennessee's Top Tier sponsored by Merck Animal Health winners held on Jan. 21 in Murfreesboro.
