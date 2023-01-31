ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tennessee State

Johnson City Press

State officials getting word out to Tennesseans about $1.2 billion in unclaimed property

State officials are taking yet another approach in connecting with Tennesseans who may be owed a share of $1.2 billion in unclaimed property. Earlier this week, the Tennessee Department of Treasury said it is sending letters to businesses across the state in hopes of connecting with their current or former employees who may be among the estimated 7 million state residents eligible for unclaimed property.
wgnsradio.com

Rep. Baum Files Legislation To Expand TennCare Eligibility

(NASHVILLE) State Rep. Charlie Baum, R-Murfreesboro, has filed legislation that would expand TennCare eligibility on a temporary and limited basis. House Bill 1087 would extend TennCare benefits on a temporary basis to Tennesseans who do not have an individual or family income that is greater than 138 percent of the federal poverty level and who are not currently eligible for medical assistance through the TennCare program.
TENNESSEE STATE
WTVCFOX

TennCare: Nearly 300k Tennesseans likely to lose coverage this year

NASHVILLE, Tenn. — Nearly 300,000 Tennesseans who enrolled in Medicaid during the COVID-19 pandemic are expected to lose their coverage this year now that state officials are once again allowed to bump people from the government-funded health insurance program. A spokesperson for TennCare, the state's Medicaid program, said this...
TENNESSEE STATE
fox17.com

'Tennessee Medical Cannabis Act' seeks to legalize medical use

NASHVILLE, Tenn.--A host of cannabis laws have been proposed in the Tennessee General Assembly already this session, most focused on decriminalizing marijuana. Now, SB1461/HB0172, otherwise known as the Tennessee Medical Cannabis Act is seeking to legalize medical marijuana in the state. The bill was introduced in the House last month by Representative Jesse Chism (D-Memphis-D85) and it was introduced in the Senate on Wednesday by Senator London Lamar (D-Memphis-D33).
TENNESSEE STATE
On Target News

Bottling Company International Opening Manufacturing and Distribution Operations in Warren County

Tennessee Gov. Bill Lee, Department of Economic and Community Development Commissioner Stuart McWhorter, and Bottling Company International (BCI) officials announced Wednesday that the company would invest $9.5 million to establish a new bottling, storage, and distribution facility in Morrison, Tennessee. As a result of the project, BCI will create 57...
WARREN COUNTY, TN
wcyb.com

Tennessee lawmakers consider eliminating urban growth boundaries

JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WCYB) — Tennessee lawmakers are considering a proposal to eliminate urban growth boundaries. Some view them as outdated, but others are concerned about potential unintended consequences. Urban growth boundaries were first introduced in 1998 to give a sense of order to rapidly growing cities, but a...
TENNESSEE STATE
wgnsradio.com

Rutherford County Gas Prices Between $3.25 and $3.34 Per Gallon

(Rutherford County, TN) Average gasoline prices in Tennessee have risen 13.8 cents per gallon in the last week, averaging $3.26/g on Monday, according to GasBuddy's survey of 3,821 stations in Tennessee. By Tuesday, the prices were down by a penny – averaging $3.25 per gallon. Prices in Tennessee are now 42.5 cents per gallon higher than a month ago and stand 17.9 cents per gallon higher than a year ago.
RUTHERFORD COUNTY, TN
WATE

Abortion bill would allow for exceptions in Tennessee

Democrats are railing against a new bill Republicans filed to allow for abortions in cases of rape and incest. Though most Democrats are in favor of these exceptions, there are several clauses in this bill that have them upset. Abortion bill would allow for exceptions in Tennessee. Democrats are railing...
TENNESSEE STATE
Tennessee Lookout

Tennessee Democrats wade into nonpartisan elections

The Tennessee Democratic Party announced on Thursday it will begin taking an active role in nonpartisan elections and will endorse candidates who run as independents in partisan races.  “In the 2022 cycle, we had a lot of candidates running in nonpartisan races or running as independents we couldn’t support,” said TNDP Chair Hendrell Remus. “We […] The post Tennessee Democrats wade into nonpartisan elections appeared first on Tennessee Lookout.
TENNESSEE STATE
tnledger.com

God’s winning in state’s license plate primary

Tennessee has had its new license plates available for a full year, and one thing is clear: God is kicking some butt. Which is to say, tags featuring “In God We Trust” are far and away the favorite of Tennessee motorists. God tags: 3,197,413. Godless tags: 2,226,408. If...
TENNESSEE STATE
fox17.com

Tennessee lawmakers propose bill to cut funding to Music City Center

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WZTV) — FOX 17 News is working to get answers about what some Metro leaders call political retaliation. Republican state lawmakers have filed a bill to cut funding for the Music City Center downtown. The venue hosts hundreds of events each year, pumping untold millions into the local economy.
NASHVILLE, TN

