Related
Washington Examiner

Sen. Elizabeth Warren's debt limit whopper

The latest episode in the Democrats’ popular series “Let’s turn things on their heads” features Sen. Elizabeth Warren. This week, the Massachusetts Democrat tweeted , “If Republicans hadn’t spent nearly $2 trillion on the Trump tax cuts, and if they hadn’t made it easier for rich people to cheat on their taxes, the US wouldn’t need a debt ceiling increase this year. Or next year.”
RadarOnline

Democratic House Rep. Maxine Waters Under Fire For Paying Daughter Over $192k In Campaign Funds To Run 'Slate Mailer' Operation

Democratic House Rep. Maxine Waters came under fire this week after it was revealed her daughter was paid more than $192k in campaign funds to run the congresswoman’s “slate mailer” operation, RadarOnline.com has learned.Waters’ daughter Karen reportedly earned $192,300 between January 2021 and December 2022 for running her mother’s operation that sees the 84-year-old California congresswoman endorse candidates and ballot measures via political advertisements that are then mailed en masse to residents throughout the state.According to Daily Mail, Waters also received payments for appearing on the slate mailers and her daughter has reportedly collected more than $1.2 million since the...
CNN

Former Trump aide on 2024: 'The last thing any American wants to see is Trump versus Biden again'

On CNN's State of the Union, former Democratic Congressman Mondaire Jones, CNN Political Commentator David Urban, Democratic strategist Karen Finney and former Trump White House Communications Director Alyssa Farah Griffin join Dana Bash to discuss the latest set of classified documents found at President Biden's home and who may run in the Republican presidential primary in 2024.
The Independent

Voices: Why Republicans really want to impeach Biden

The Republican House has finally, after 15 votes, managed to elect Kevin McCarthy as speaker. That means they can get on to their main business: impeaching Joe Biden for something. Or for anything.Of course, Democrats control the other chamber of Congress. The chance of a frivolous House impeachment getting the 60 votes in the Senate for removal is somewhere between zero and zilch. So why are Republicans so obsessed with taking a nonsense vote on a nonsense issue that will result in nothing?I think the answer is that the nonsense is the point. Republicans want to impeach Biden in a...
Louisiana Illuminator

Biden, McCarthy hold ‘productive’ and ‘frank’ debt limit talks as fiscal cliffs loom

WASHINGTON — President Joe Biden and U.S. House Speaker Kevin McCarthy huddled behind closed doors at the White House on Wednesday in the first of what will likely be several conversations as the country approaches two fiscal cliffs this year amid divided government.  The top issue at the moment is when and how to address […] The post Biden, McCarthy hold ‘productive’ and ‘frank’ debt limit talks as fiscal cliffs loom appeared first on Louisiana Illuminator.
NBC News

Debt ceiling to dominate agenda of Biden-McCarthy meeting

WASHINGTON — If it’s Wednesday ... President Biden meets at the White House with Speaker Kevin McCarthy. ... Vice President Harris attends Tyre Nichols’ funeral in Memphis. ... Republican Nikki Haley is expected to announce presidential bid on Feb. 15, NBC’s Ali Vitali reports. ... Former Maryland Gov. Larry Hogan also looks likely to jump into race, saying he’s “giving serious consideration to running.” ... And the latest NBC News poll finds voters are uncomfortable with Biden and Trump in 2024.
Sherif Saad

McCarthy and Biden discuss the debt ceiling while exchanging jabs.

WASHINGTON — the disparities between the White House and the Republicans in charge of the House in the days before the meeting have come to light. Speaker Kevin McCarthy and President Biden will have a high-stakes talk about the need to increase the country's borrowing ceiling to prevent a financial disaster on Wednesday at the White House.
The Associated Press

Biden, McCarthy meet face-to-face on debt crisis worries

WASHINGTON (AP) — President Joe Biden and House Speaker Kevin McCarthy met face-to-face Wednesday for more than an hour of highly anticipated budget talks — “a good first meeting,” the new Republican leader said — but expectations were low for quick progress as GOP lawmakers push for steep cuts in a deal to prevent a national debt limit crisis.
Washington Examiner

Top Soros operative Tom Perriello repeatedly visited Joe Biden White House

A senior director for a George Soros-chaired nonprofit organization who oversees a secretive dark money group influencing the Biden administration has made frequent trips to the White House, records show. Tom Perriello is executive director for Soros's Open Society-U.S. and on the board of Governing for Impact, a Soros-backed group...

