Read full article on original website
Related
Fact Check: Under Donald Trump, Did U.S. Accrue 25% of National Debt?
The federal debt rose trillions during the Republican's time four years in office, albeit amid major borrowings as a result of the pandemic.
wtaj.com
Trump: ‘Under no circumstances’ should Republicans cut Social Security or Medicare
Former President Trump on Friday urged Republicans in Congress not to cut “a single penny” from Medicare or Social Security, a notable warning as some GOP lawmakers prepare to use the debt ceiling debate as leverage to try to secure spending cuts. “Under no circumstances should Republicans vote...
Elizabeth Warren says Republicans are 'running a con game' with the debt ceiling, and repealing Trump's tax breaks for the wealthy should come first
Warren said in a Boston Globe op-ed Republicans don't really care about the national debt; they just want to keep giving the rich tax breaks.
Washington Examiner
Sen. Elizabeth Warren's debt limit whopper
The latest episode in the Democrats’ popular series “Let’s turn things on their heads” features Sen. Elizabeth Warren. This week, the Massachusetts Democrat tweeted , “If Republicans hadn’t spent nearly $2 trillion on the Trump tax cuts, and if they hadn’t made it easier for rich people to cheat on their taxes, the US wouldn’t need a debt ceiling increase this year. Or next year.”
Democratic House Rep. Maxine Waters Under Fire For Paying Daughter Over $192k In Campaign Funds To Run 'Slate Mailer' Operation
Democratic House Rep. Maxine Waters came under fire this week after it was revealed her daughter was paid more than $192k in campaign funds to run the congresswoman’s “slate mailer” operation, RadarOnline.com has learned.Waters’ daughter Karen reportedly earned $192,300 between January 2021 and December 2022 for running her mother’s operation that sees the 84-year-old California congresswoman endorse candidates and ballot measures via political advertisements that are then mailed en masse to residents throughout the state.According to Daily Mail, Waters also received payments for appearing on the slate mailers and her daughter has reportedly collected more than $1.2 million since the...
Nikki Haley's Chances of Beating Donald Trump to 2024 GOP Nomination
On Saturday Haley tweeted: "It's time for a new generation to lead."
Biden Will Veto Republican Bill On Oil Reserves If It Passes Congress, Energy Secretary Says: Won't 'Allow American People To Suffer'
U.S. Energy Secretary Jennifer Granholm reportedly said on Monday that President Joe Biden will veto the HR21 Bill by U.S. House of Representatives Republicans on the Strategic Petroleum Reserve if it passes Congress. “So I’ll be very clear: If Congress were to pass HR21, the President would veto it. He...
Former Trump aide on 2024: 'The last thing any American wants to see is Trump versus Biden again'
On CNN's State of the Union, former Democratic Congressman Mondaire Jones, CNN Political Commentator David Urban, Democratic strategist Karen Finney and former Trump White House Communications Director Alyssa Farah Griffin join Dana Bash to discuss the latest set of classified documents found at President Biden's home and who may run in the Republican presidential primary in 2024.
Biden will not be the Democrat nominee in 2024. Count on it.
President Joe Biden is not honest. And now revelations about classified documents being found give the appearance that he is compromised. It is hard to imagine him running in 2024.
Voices: Why Republicans really want to impeach Biden
The Republican House has finally, after 15 votes, managed to elect Kevin McCarthy as speaker. That means they can get on to their main business: impeaching Joe Biden for something. Or for anything.Of course, Democrats control the other chamber of Congress. The chance of a frivolous House impeachment getting the 60 votes in the Senate for removal is somewhere between zero and zilch. So why are Republicans so obsessed with taking a nonsense vote on a nonsense issue that will result in nothing?I think the answer is that the nonsense is the point. Republicans want to impeach Biden in a...
How Joe Biden's First Two Years Compare to Donald Trump's
The Democrat has now been in the White House for 24 months, following on from the turbulent Trump era. Political experts have given Newsweek their verdict.
Kevin McCarthy Fact Checked With Trump's Massive Addition to National Debt
The former president added nearly 25 percent to the national debt during his four years in office.
Washington Examiner
State of Our Union: The Federal Reserve cannot save the economy from Biden's White House
On its face, the economy seems to be OK again. After an unprecedented glut of spending and a resulting inflation crisis, employment has kept up while investors downgrade their risk of recession. And yet President Joe Biden's victory laps seem to be celebrating a mere facade — an economy that...
Biden, McCarthy hold ‘productive’ and ‘frank’ debt limit talks as fiscal cliffs loom
WASHINGTON — President Joe Biden and U.S. House Speaker Kevin McCarthy huddled behind closed doors at the White House on Wednesday in the first of what will likely be several conversations as the country approaches two fiscal cliffs this year amid divided government. The top issue at the moment is when and how to address […] The post Biden, McCarthy hold ‘productive’ and ‘frank’ debt limit talks as fiscal cliffs loom appeared first on Louisiana Illuminator.
Debt ceiling to dominate agenda of Biden-McCarthy meeting
WASHINGTON — If it’s Wednesday ... President Biden meets at the White House with Speaker Kevin McCarthy. ... Vice President Harris attends Tyre Nichols’ funeral in Memphis. ... Republican Nikki Haley is expected to announce presidential bid on Feb. 15, NBC’s Ali Vitali reports. ... Former Maryland Gov. Larry Hogan also looks likely to jump into race, saying he’s “giving serious consideration to running.” ... And the latest NBC News poll finds voters are uncomfortable with Biden and Trump in 2024.
McCarthy and Biden discuss the debt ceiling while exchanging jabs.
WASHINGTON — the disparities between the White House and the Republicans in charge of the House in the days before the meeting have come to light. Speaker Kevin McCarthy and President Biden will have a high-stakes talk about the need to increase the country's borrowing ceiling to prevent a financial disaster on Wednesday at the White House.
Biden, McCarthy meet face-to-face on debt crisis worries
WASHINGTON (AP) — President Joe Biden and House Speaker Kevin McCarthy met face-to-face Wednesday for more than an hour of highly anticipated budget talks — “a good first meeting,” the new Republican leader said — but expectations were low for quick progress as GOP lawmakers push for steep cuts in a deal to prevent a national debt limit crisis.
Biden launches defense of student debt relief at Supreme Court
Efforts to cancel debt "fall comfortably" within the law, the DOJ says.
Washington Examiner
Top Soros operative Tom Perriello repeatedly visited Joe Biden White House
A senior director for a George Soros-chaired nonprofit organization who oversees a secretive dark money group influencing the Biden administration has made frequent trips to the White House, records show. Tom Perriello is executive director for Soros's Open Society-U.S. and on the board of Governing for Impact, a Soros-backed group...
Biden economic adviser Brian Deese to step down this month
Director of the National Economic Council Brian Deese will resign from his position in mid-February, a senior White House official told FOX Business.
Comments / 0