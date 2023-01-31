ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Coral Gables, FL

LSUSports.net

Eleven Swimmers Head to Auburn for First Chance Meet

BATON ROUGE, La. – Eleven LSU swimmers are headed to Auburn to compete in a first-chance meet Friday and Saturday inside the James E. Martin Aquatic Center. These select swimmers are hoping to improve on their season-best times and earn potential spots in postseason competitions. This meet will consist of two morning sessions and one evening session.
BATON ROUGE, LA
LSUSports.net

Track and Field Is Prepped for a Big Weekend in New Mexico

BATON ROUGE, La. – The LSU track and field program will be traveling to the New Mexico Collegiate Classic hosted in Albuerquerque, N.M., at the Albuquerque Convention Center. The two-day meet will be streamed on FloTrack; fans must have a subscription in order to watch. Live Results | Live...
BATON ROUGE, LA
LSUSports.net

Gymnastics Hosts No. 17 Georgia On Friday Night

BATON ROUGE – The ninth-ranked gymnastics team is set to host No. 17 Georgia inside the Pete Maravich Assembly Center on Friday, February 3, at 8 p.m. CT. The meet between the Tigers and the Razorbacks will be aired on SEC Network with Steve Schlanger on the play-by-play and Bridget Sloan as the analyst.
BATON ROUGE, LA
LSUSports.net

No. 3 LSU To Host Georgia On Thursday

BATON ROUGE – No. 3 LSU (21-0, 9-0 SEC) will look to continue its best start in program history Thursday at 7 p.m. CT when the Tigers welcome Georgia (15-8, 4-5 SEC) to the PMAC. “It’s been an unbelievable year, but what have we done,” Coach Kim Mulkey said....
BATON ROUGE, LA
LSUSports.net

Tigers' Comeback Falls Short Against Missouri, 87-77

COLUMBIA, Missouri – The LSU basketball team had its best and longest stretch of sustained offense Wednesday night, but couldn’t stop a first-half barrage of three-pointers in an 87-77 loss to Missouri at Mizzou Arena. The Tigers had six players in double figures with two double doubles as...
BATON ROUGE, LA
LSUSports.net

This Week's LSU Baseball Preseason Scrimmage Schedule

BATON ROUGE, La. – LSU Baseball preseason intra-squad scrimmages are scheduled this week at 4 p.m. CT Thursday, 3:30 p.m. CT Friday, 12 p.m. CT Saturday and 12 p.m. CT Sunday in Alex Box Stadium, Skip Bertman Field. Admission and parking are free for the scrimmages, and fans will...
BATON ROUGE, LA

