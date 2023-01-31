ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fairmont, WV

Lootpress

French Creek Freddie predicts early spring for West Virginia

FRENCH CREEK, WV (LOOTPRESS) — Get ready for an early spring. French Creek Freddie, West Virginia’s most popular weather-predicting mammal, called for warmer temperatures during his annual Groundhog Day celebration at the state’s Wildlife Center in Upshur County on Thursday. “When it comes to predicting the weather,...
UPSHUR COUNTY, WV
bestattractions.org

Things to Do in Fairmont, West Virginia

Places to visit in Fairmont, WV. There are many things to do in Fairmont, West Virginia. The city is a great place to visit, with a rich history and outdoor parks. If you’re traveling in the area, you can spend the day or several days exploring the various attractions.
FAIRMONT, WV
morgantownmag.com

Five Reasons to Love Bruceton Mills

Shop, de-stress, eat, and drink in this little town on the Big Sandy. The village of Bruceton Mills lies on wide Big Sandy Creek just a half-hour’s drive east of Morgantown in Preston County. Originally settled as Milford in the 1700s, the town still has a picturesque dam across the creek and plenty more to make the drive worthwhile.
BRUCETON MILLS, WV
voiceofmotown.com

BREAKING: West Virginia’s Football Schedule RELEASED

Morgantown, West Virginia – The Big 12 Conference was scheduled to release the 2023-2024 football schedule on December 1st. However, there was a major delay and the schedule finally released moments ago. With Houston, Cincinnati, BYU and UCF joining the conference, there will be a nine game schedule in...
MORGANTOWN, WV

