8 of Our Favorite Pizza Shops in West VirginaEast Coast TravelerWheeling, WV
A Pennsylvania man accused of handcuffing and stabbing his estranged wife has been extradited from West Virginia.Northville HeraldMorgantown, WV
Update: List of JOANN Locations Permanently ClosingJoel EisenbergBridgeport, WV
Is Your Local Joann Fabric Store Closing? Check Out The List HereMinha D.Marion, OH
French Creek Freddie predicts early spring for West Virginia
FRENCH CREEK, WV (LOOTPRESS) — Get ready for an early spring. French Creek Freddie, West Virginia’s most popular weather-predicting mammal, called for warmer temperatures during his annual Groundhog Day celebration at the state’s Wildlife Center in Upshur County on Thursday. “When it comes to predicting the weather,...
These places in West Virginia were stocked with trout last week
Last week, the West Virginia Division of Natural Resources stocked seven lakes, reservoirs and streams with trout.
bestattractions.org
Things to Do in Fairmont, West Virginia
Places to visit in Fairmont, WV. There are many things to do in Fairmont, West Virginia. The city is a great place to visit, with a rich history and outdoor parks. If you’re traveling in the area, you can spend the day or several days exploring the various attractions.
These are the best spooky places to visit, according to WV Tourism
January 31 is National Plan for Vacation Day, and what better trip than visiting all the spookiest spots in West Virginia?
Grandparents raising grandkids: High numbers reported in West Virginia
WHEELING, W.Va. (WTRF) – We are a month into the new year and still the opioid crisis continues to rage on. It has fallout far beyond the people who are addicted, meaning families can take on additional struggles where kids are involved. 7% may not seem like a large number, but that’s the percentage of […]
Wheeling salon celebrates 40 years of business in the Ohio Valley
WHEELING, W.Va. (WTRF) – Wheeling’s history shines through the businesses that have stood the test of time, and for some – they never would have dreamed that they would see their success flourish into what it is today. One local business took a blast from the past to celebrate their 40 years of business here […]
morgantownmag.com
Five Reasons to Love Bruceton Mills
Shop, de-stress, eat, and drink in this little town on the Big Sandy. The village of Bruceton Mills lies on wide Big Sandy Creek just a half-hour’s drive east of Morgantown in Preston County. Originally settled as Milford in the 1700s, the town still has a picturesque dam across the creek and plenty more to make the drive worthwhile.
Mannington, West Virginia trust featured on Good Morning America 3
An incredible story about a Marion County education trust is making national headlines.
connect-bridgeport.com
Ribbon Cut on Highland Dog Resort in Nutter Fort; Business Owned by Father and Son BHS Graduates
On Wednesday, Feb. 1, a ribbon-cutting was held for the Highland Dog Resort in Nutter Fort by the Harrison County Chamber of Commerce with numerous local officials and family members on hand. The photo above shows the event that took place at 11 a.m. in front of the newly built facility.
Magic Shine Auto Spa celebrates grand opening in Morgantown
Magic Shine Auto Spa opened in Morgantown on Wednesday, offering many services crucial to maintaining a clean vehicle.
8 of Our Favorite Pizza Shops in West Virgina
WEST VIRGINIA - Whether you're looking for a traditional Italian pie or something a little more adventurous, there are plenty of options for finding the best Pizza in West Virginia. Whether in Fayetteville, Martinsburg, or Nebo, there's a great pizza place near you.
How a West Virginia woman got on Maybelline makeup ads
A Bridgeport native secured a makeup modeling gig with Maybelline after someone randomly noticed her eyelashes.
connect-bridgeport.com
After Surviving Previous Closures, Bed Bath & Beyond at University Town Centre Site One of 87 Closing
Although an exact date has not been announced, according to a post on the official Web site for Bed Bath & Beyond, its Morgantown (Granville) location is one of 87 stores set to close. It is located at the University Town Centre Site. Bed Bath & Beyond has been struggling...
West Virginia’s only Bed Bath & Beyond is closing its doors
Bed Bath & Beyond announced Monday that it is planning to close an additional 87 stores, and according to a newly released list, West Virginia's only location will be among them.
Restaurant Road Trip: Munchies Eats & Sweets
For this week's Restaurant Road Trip, we’re taking you to White Hall where a mother-daughter duo created a one-stop shop for your main course and dessert.
wchstv.com
voiceofmotown.com
BREAKING: West Virginia’s Football Schedule RELEASED
Morgantown, West Virginia – The Big 12 Conference was scheduled to release the 2023-2024 football schedule on December 1st. However, there was a major delay and the schedule finally released moments ago. With Houston, Cincinnati, BYU and UCF joining the conference, there will be a nine game schedule in...
Fairmont, February 02 High School 🏀 Game Notice
There are 2 high school 🏀 games in Fairmont. The Liberty High School basketball team will have a game with Fairmont Senior High School on February 01, 2023, 16:30:00. The Philip Barbour High School basketball team will have a game with East Fairmont High School on February 01, 2023, 16:30:00.
Crumbl Cookies opening second West Virginia location
Crumbl Cookies, the bakery chain known for its unique cookie flavors, is opening a second West Virginia location.
Jenkins Subaru Hyundai plans to move to new location
Jenkins Subaru Hyundai in Bridgeport is planning to move to a new location.
