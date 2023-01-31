Read full article on original website
Eye on Europe: There's No Need to Freak Out About the UK’s New Entry Requirements
With the recent announcement that the United Kingdom (UK) will be rolling out an Electronic Travel Authorisation UK (ETA UK)—essentially a digital permission slip to enter the country that Americans and other international visitors will have to acquire online before arriving—I’m here with a simple message:. Keep...
US Travel Outlines Policies to Grow, Boost Industry
The U.S. Travel Association announced the launch of new quarterly press conferences that will focus on topics of importance to the growth of the industry. The first edition of the press conferences featured two industry giants, U.S. Travel President and CEO Geoff Freeman and incoming U.S. Travel National Chair and Hilton President and CEO Chris Nassetta.
ALG Vacations Announces Yearlong Plan with a Pro Initiative
ALG Vacations (ALGV) is continuing its push to drive consumers to travel advisors and it is taking efforts to the next level. The company has announced a yearlong Plan with a Pro initiative that highlights the value of booking with ALGV-backed advisors. The new campaign builds on its previous initiatives...
Popular Mexican Cruise Destination Strengthens Alliance with Cruise Industry
The Mexican state of Quintana Roo has reached a cruise industry agreement with officials in Florida and the Caribbean Cruise Association (FCCA). According to the Riviera Maya News, Quintana Roo Governor Mara Lezama Espinosa said the deal would “strengthen the cruise industry, improve the experience of the destination and continue to be the main recipient of cruises in Latin America.”
Delta and Amex Now Offer 15 Percent Savings on Flights for Card Members
Travelers now have a new opportunity to save on their flights with Delta Air Lines and American Express for card members, called TakeOff 15. Card members who have the Delta SkyMiles Gold, Platinum, Reserve Consumer and Business American Express credit cards can now enjoy a permanent fifteen percent off Award Travel when booked through Delta’s website or its app. The savings are eligible for flights purchased when using miles.
PONANT Launches Travel Advisor Booking Bonus for February
PONANT is offering a new travel advisor booking bonus for those who make new bookings throughout the month of February, with up to $500 in a gift card bonus. Travel advisors who book sailings up to seven nights long can enjoy a booking bonus of $300 when booked in February. Advisors who book longer sailings of eight nights or more can enjoy a $500 booking bonus.
Qatar Updates Its Travel Policies
Qatar extended its Hayya Card, which serves as an entry permit into the country, for one year and is requiring that all visitors be in possession of health insurance policies valid for 30 days at a cost of approximately $14. “Those who obtained a Hayya Card for the FIFA World...
Hawaii Considering Tourism Fee Bill
Hawaii Governor Josh Green introduced a series of bills that would implement a “paradise passport” and charge tourists for visiting the island state’s top destinations. According to KHON2.com, Governor Green said during a campaign stop that he supported a bill that would propose a $50 fee on every incoming traveler who visited “a state-owned park, beach, forest, trail, or other recreational natural areas.”
Use TBO Holidays for Pre- and Post-Cruise Bookings
TBO Holidays, the one-stop shop booking platform, makes it easy for travel advisors looking to book clients on pre- and post-cruise vacations. Pre- and post-cruise experiences are an ideal way to enhance any cruise vacation, and TBO is the perfect partner since the platform connects travel advisors with more than 1 million travel suppliers in over 100 countries.
Avoya Integrates Game-Changing Air Travel Booking Capability
Host agency Avoya Travel has just launched beta testing for Avoya Flights, the highly-anticipated new air travel booking capability teased during its 2022 Avoya Conference this past November. Up to this point, Avoya has focused on helping Independent Agencies’ (IAs) clientele to book the cruise, hotel and tour portions of...
Carnival Cruise Line Issues Advisories About Guest Behavior
Cruises are definitely a place to have fun. But you still need to behave yourself. That’s the edict from Carnival Cruise Line, which has begun issuing pre-cruise advisories outlining the do’s and don’ts of appropriate cruise behavior. Disney Cruise Line Announces Return of Pixar Day at Sea...
