Missouri Republican pushes to legalize ‘magic mushrooms’ to treat depression, PTSD

State medical cannabis programs failing to make enough progress, advocacy group finds
WASHINGTON — A report from a patient advocacy group found the future of medical cannabis in the states is hazy unless costs are decreased, product safety standards are improved, and civil rights are strengthened for patients and prescribers. Americans for Safe Access issued its annual State of the States report on Thursday. The organization, a nonprofit, has […] The post State medical cannabis programs failing to make enough progress, advocacy group finds appeared first on Missouri Independent.
Tracking the possible Chinese balloon over Missouri
ST. LOUIS, Mo. — On Wednesday, a huge balloon thought to be from China was seen over Billings, Montana. US officials are tracking it as it flies over the continental United States. Chances are good that you could see it over the Midwest soon if it stays in the air. The balloon was visible in […]
missouribusinessalert.com
Cannabis businesses staff up as Missouri's marijuana market expands
Missouri marijuana employers are hiring a flood of new workers as businesses prepare to sell adult-use cannabis. After voters approved a ballot initiative in November that fully legalized marijuana, existing cannabis businesses that applied to convert their licenses will begin selling recreational marijuana as soon as Friday. Some employers expect revenue to spike as much as 250%.
KMBC.com
Employers in Missouri begin changing rules as recreational marijuana becomes available in Missouri soon
With recreational marijuana sales in Missouri beginning as soon as Friday, an employment attorney said some companies are changing their rules about the drug to reflect its legality. However, Jake Miller said you can still get fired for using marijuana at work or being under the influence of it on...
showmeprogress.com
On the other hand, a Kakistocracy is perfectly fine
Socialism is Evil. It’s sad that we even have to have a resolution to make sure the Democrats know this. Our nation has been led astray. Hear my complete speech on the house floor supporting the resolution to condemn socialism [….]. 10:05 AM · Feb 2, 2023.
KC mom of Missouri inmate locked in prison visitation room for 12 hours
Nearly 12 hours after arriving for her visit, an employee at Crossroads Correctional Facility in Cameron finally noticed Denice Rainey.
missouribusinessalert.com
Missouri Minute: Educators oppose open enrollment; lawmakers consider mental health budget increase
Educators gathered in Jefferson City on Tuesday to voice their views on legislation of interest, including bills that would allow public and charter schools to open enrollment to nonresidents. The state teachers association warned those bills would hurt smaller school districts, causing enrollment to dwindle and funding to decrease as a result. In Cape Girardeau, SoutheastHEALTH has signed a letter of intent to join Mercy, potentially giving the St. Louis-area hospital system a presence in a new market. And, with the Chiefs headed back to the Super Bowl, airline service from Kansas City to Phoenix has spiked to meet a surge in demand. Commercial carriers have added nearly 20 nonstop flights over a three-day span to accommodate fans following the team. Those stories and all your Wednesday headlines are below.
KCTV 5
Bipartisan bill looks to restrict access to guns for minors in Missouri
ST. LOUIS (KMOV) - A recent wave of crime by young teenagers in St. Louis is garnering attention from lawmakers in Jefferson City as a proposed public safety bill could add restrictions to Missouri gun laws on who can legally possess a firearm in public. House Bill 301, introduced by...
Drag performers fight bans from legislature: 'People often forget that we’re human beings'
Jordan Braxton of Outreach Pride STL refutes claims from Republicans. She points out that drag performances are not a new phenomenon by any means — even dating back to the Elizabethan time and Shakespeare plays.
Missourinet
Missouri considers expanding probation and parole arrest program
In 2020, the Missouri Department of Corrections rolled out a pilot program that allows probation and parole officers to arrest criminals who violate probation and parole rules. The program is being used in St. Louis, Kansas City, Independence, Hannibal, and Springfield. Under Gov. Mike Parson’s state budget proposal, the program...
ksmu.org
Syphilis infections are spiking in the Ozarks. Health experts urge testing for all ages.
While COVID-19 took our attention over the last three years, other diseases were quietly spreading in the Ozarks. One of them is syphilis, a sexually transmitted infection that’s seen a spike in cases in southwest Missouri. In Missouri, cases of syphilis more than doubled from 2015 to 2021. But...
missouribusinessalert.com
Missouri Minute: State AGs sign letter against abortion pills; St. Louis-area racetrack expands
With high inflation beginning to ease, the Federal Reserve Bank made a smaller increase to its benchmark interest rate Wednesday, raising it by 0.25 percentage points. That brings the range to 4.5% to 4.75%, the highest it's been since 2007. Wednesday's move follows five consecutive increases of at least half a percentage point. Meanwhile, attorneys general from Missouri and 19 other states signed a letter warning big pharmacies about the consequences of selling abortion pills. Doing so, they said, would violate federal law and several state-level abortion laws. And, in the St. Louis area, World Wide Technology Raceway has purchased about 21 acres next to its facility with the aim of constructing an entertainment district. Keep scrolling for these stories and the rest of your Thursday morning news.
Missouri children facing high levels of anxiety, depression
MISSOURI (KSNF/KODE) — Children in Missouri are facing unprecedented levels of anxiety and depression — that’s according to the 2022 Kids Count Data Book, released by the Annie E. Casey Foundation. The report finds mental health is a concern across the country, as kids felt the pressures from COVID-19. Nationally, nearly 12% of children had anxiety […]
Law officers say legal use of recreational marijuana won't change their tactics
Recreational marijuana will be available at some shops beginning Friday in Missouri and law enforcement says they won't change their tactics.
Some Missouri dispensaries may start selling recreational marijuana Friday
Missouri dispensaries with approved comprehensive licenses can start selling to recreational marijuana users as early as Feb. 3, 2023.
Can you smoke marijuana in public in Missouri? Where weed isn’t allowed
While Missouri Amendment 3 permits marijuana use in private residences, it’s still against the law in parks, while walking along sidewalks, and in schools, both private and public.
kttn.com
Missouri Attorney General demands schools adopt resolution prohibiting drag shows for schoolchildren
In an effort to enforce the laws as written and protect children throughout the state, Missouri Attorney General Andrew Bailey directed a letter to Missouri School Board Association Executive Director Melissa Randol, urging MSBA to call on their members to adopt a model resolution pledging to uphold Missouri law on human sexuality instruction in public schools.
Missouri dog euthanized after groom; family calls for accountability
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. – When Julie Lawson’s family rescued their dog Ladybird from a Missouri truck stop years ago, they had no idea one of the things that saved her – a fresh hair cut – would also be what they’d associate with her death last fall. “We had found her at a truck stop in […]
Missouri teachers may get $3,000 bonus for ‘patriotic training’
A Missouri bill making the rounds for its stance on critical race theory also includes a provision for teachers to earn a one-time $3,000 bonus.
Missouri's Cruel New Homelessness Law Makes the Problem Worse
Lawmakers don’t understand the root causes of homelessness if they believe this bill will help
