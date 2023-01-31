Missouri Republican pushes to legalize ‘magic mushrooms’ to treat depression, PTSD

With high inflation beginning to ease, the Federal Reserve Bank made a smaller increase to its benchmark interest rate Wednesday, raising it by 0.25 percentage points. That brings the range to 4.5% to 4.75%, the highest it's been since 2007. Wednesday's move follows five consecutive increases of at least half a percentage point. Meanwhile, attorneys general from Missouri and 19 other states signed a letter warning big pharmacies about the consequences of selling abortion pills. Doing so, they said, would violate federal law and several state-level abortion laws. And, in the St. Louis area, World Wide Technology Raceway has purchased about 21 acres next to its facility with the aim of constructing an entertainment district. Keep scrolling for these stories and the rest of your Thursday morning news.

