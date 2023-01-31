ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Missouri State

Missouri Republican pushes to legalize ‘magic mushrooms’ to treat depression, PTSD

By Rudi Keller - Missouri Independant
missouribusinessalert.com
 3 days ago
Cover picture for the article
Read full article on original website

Comments / 1

Related
Missouri Independent

State medical cannabis programs failing to make enough progress, advocacy group finds

WASHINGTON — A report from a patient advocacy group found the future of medical cannabis in the states is hazy unless costs are decreased, product safety standards are improved, and civil rights are strengthened for patients and prescribers. Americans for Safe Access issued its annual State of the States report on Thursday. The organization, a nonprofit, has […] The post State medical cannabis programs failing to make enough progress, advocacy group finds appeared first on Missouri Independent.
MISSOURI STATE
FOX 2

Tracking the possible Chinese balloon over Missouri

ST. LOUIS, Mo. — On Wednesday, a huge balloon thought to be from China was seen over Billings, Montana. US officials are tracking it as it flies over the continental United States. Chances are good that you could see it over the Midwest soon if it stays in the air. The balloon was visible in […]
MISSOURI STATE
missouribusinessalert.com

Cannabis businesses staff up as Missouri's marijuana market expands

Missouri marijuana employers are hiring a flood of new workers as businesses prepare to sell adult-use cannabis. After voters approved a ballot initiative in November that fully legalized marijuana, existing cannabis businesses that applied to convert their licenses will begin selling recreational marijuana as soon as Friday. Some employers expect revenue to spike as much as 250%.
MISSOURI STATE
showmeprogress.com

On the other hand, a Kakistocracy is perfectly fine

Socialism is Evil. It’s sad that we even have to have a resolution to make sure the Democrats know this. Our nation has been led astray. Hear my complete speech on the house floor supporting the resolution to condemn socialism [….]. 10:05 AM · Feb 2, 2023.
MISSOURI STATE
missouribusinessalert.com

Missouri Minute: Educators oppose open enrollment; lawmakers consider mental health budget increase

Educators gathered in Jefferson City on Tuesday to voice their views on legislation of interest, including bills that would allow public and charter schools to open enrollment to nonresidents. The state teachers association warned those bills would hurt smaller school districts, causing enrollment to dwindle and funding to decrease as a result. In Cape Girardeau, SoutheastHEALTH has signed a letter of intent to join Mercy, potentially giving the St. Louis-area hospital system a presence in a new market. And, with the Chiefs headed back to the Super Bowl, airline service from Kansas City to Phoenix has spiked to meet a surge in demand. Commercial carriers have added nearly 20 nonstop flights over a three-day span to accommodate fans following the team. Those stories and all your Wednesday headlines are below.
MISSOURI STATE
Missourinet

Missouri considers expanding probation and parole arrest program

In 2020, the Missouri Department of Corrections rolled out a pilot program that allows probation and parole officers to arrest criminals who violate probation and parole rules. The program is being used in St. Louis, Kansas City, Independence, Hannibal, and Springfield. Under Gov. Mike Parson’s state budget proposal, the program...
MISSOURI STATE
missouribusinessalert.com

Missouri Minute: State AGs sign letter against abortion pills; St. Louis-area racetrack expands

With high inflation beginning to ease, the Federal Reserve Bank made a smaller increase to its benchmark interest rate Wednesday, raising it by 0.25 percentage points. That brings the range to 4.5% to 4.75%, the highest it's been since 2007. Wednesday's move follows five consecutive increases of at least half a percentage point. Meanwhile, attorneys general from Missouri and 19 other states signed a letter warning big pharmacies about the consequences of selling abortion pills. Doing so, they said, would violate federal law and several state-level abortion laws. And, in the St. Louis area, World Wide Technology Raceway has purchased about 21 acres next to its facility with the aim of constructing an entertainment district. Keep scrolling for these stories and the rest of your Thursday morning news.
MISSOURI STATE
FOX4 News Kansas City

Missouri children facing high levels of anxiety, depression

MISSOURI (KSNF/KODE) — Children in Missouri are facing unprecedented levels of anxiety and depression — that’s according to the 2022 Kids Count Data Book, released by the Annie E. Casey Foundation. The report finds mental health is a concern across the country, as kids felt the pressures from COVID-19. Nationally, nearly 12% of children had anxiety […]
MISSOURI STATE
kttn.com

Missouri Attorney General demands schools adopt resolution prohibiting drag shows for schoolchildren

In an effort to enforce the laws as written and protect children throughout the state, Missouri Attorney General Andrew Bailey directed a letter to Missouri School Board Association Executive Director Melissa Randol, urging MSBA to call on their members to adopt a model resolution pledging to uphold Missouri law on human sexuality instruction in public schools.
MISSOURI STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy