cryptoslate.com
SBF wins Texas case alleging violations of securities laws via FTX offerings
Former FTX CEO Sam Bankman-Fried gained an early victory in a case concerning Texas securities laws, according to Bloomberg News reported Feb. 2. The Texas State Securities Board (TSSB) filed allegations against Bankman-Fried last October. At that time, the regulator said that Bankman-Fried had violated state securities law when FTX US provided yield-bearing products to customers in the United States.
Shooting Down Chinese Spy Balloon a Lot Harder Than it Seems
High-altitude balloons are "inherently survivable" according to U.S. military research, and controlling a crash may be proving a key sticking point.
Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez & Other House Lawmakers Paid Thousands In Campaign Funds To Chinese Foreign Agent, Financial Records Show
Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez is among four House lawmakers accused of paying a Chinese foreign agent to help with their 2022 reelection campaigns, RadarOnline.com has learned. In a surprising development to come as tensions between the United States and China are already at an all-time high, newly released campaign finance records show AOC is one of at least four House members who paid a Chinese newspaper thousands of dollars in campaign funds last year.According to the filings from the Federal Election Commission, AOC paid Sing Tao Newspapers almost $1,500 to run advertisements for her campaign during the 2022 midterms.House Reps. Grace Meng...
REVEALED: Hunter Biden's Business Partner Once Handled 1,850 Boxes Of Sensitive 'Obama-Biden Transition Papers' Including Potential Classified Docs
Hunter Biden’s business partner once handled upwards of 1,850 boxes of sensitive “Obama-Biden transition papers” that allegedly included classified documents from Joe Biden’s time as vice president, RadarOnline.com has learned.In the latest development to come as Hunter is already tied to his father’s mishandling of classified documents, new evidence suggests the first son is connected to the ongoing scandal more than previously believed.According to Daily Mail, Hunter's Rosemont Seneca business partner Eric Schwerin was tasked with moving 1,850 boxes of archives from then-Vice President Biden’s Washington, D.C. office to the University of Delaware in 2010.Although the majority of the documents...
cryptoslate.com
FTX Group interim financial update contradicts court filing, shows exchange had $1.43B in cash
FTX Group released an interim financial update showing the company held $1.43 billion in cash at the end of 2022 — higher than the $1.24 billion reported on Nov. 20, 2022, according to a court filing. Sister company Alameda Research reported $876.6 million in the filing, as opposed to...
cryptoslate.com
Coinbase denies shutting NFT marketplace amid dwindling use
Coinbase NFT has denied rumors that it is shutting down its marketplace, saying it was only pausing creator drops on the platform, according to a Feb. 1 statement. The crypto exchange’s NFT platform said it made this decision to “focus on other features and tools that creators have asked for.”
cryptoslate.com
Kraken closes Abu Dhabi’s office, sacks 8 staff
Crypto exchange Kraken has closed its Abu Dhabi office and is ending support for United Arab Emirates’ national currency Dirham, Bloomberg News reported Feb. 2. The crypto firm discharged eight members of its MENA team, keeping the managing director Benjamin Ampen to oversee the transition in the region. The...
cryptoslate.com
Balance CEO alleges betrayal at hands of Uniswap founder
Balance CEO Ric Burton claimed he was double-crossed by Uniswap founder Hayden Adams, who, at one point, he considered one of his “closest friends.”. Burton had invested time, friendship, and an unspecified sum of money in supporting Adams to take Uniswap to market. But Burton said he feels heartbroken and sad that his efforts were never repaid.
cryptoslate.com
HSBC seeking new product director to steer tokenization efforts
HSBC announced Jan. 30 that it is looking to hire a product director to spearhead its new “tokenization efforts.”. According to the job posting, the new role will be responsible for envisioning and executing HSBC’s tokenization strategy, as well as navigating the regulatory environment. The move is a...
cryptoslate.com
Bitcoin reaches $23,700 as Fed raises interest rates by 25 basis points
The Federal Reserve raised interest rates by 25 basis points (bps) following the Feb. 1 meeting of The Federal Open Market Committee (FOMC). This brings the Federal Funds Rate to 4.5-4.75%. Bitcoin reacted with an immediate 1.2% swing to the upside, topping at $23,700 on the 21:45 (UTC) 5-minute candle.
cryptoslate.com
Charlie Munger calls on US to join China in banning crypto
Warren Buffett’s business partner Charlie Munger has proposed that the United States should follow in the steps of China to ban cryptocurrencies- which he considers a gambling contract. In a WSJ opinion piece published on Feb. 2, Munger said that thousands of new cryptocurrencies had flooded the market, exposing...
cryptoslate.com
CoinShares CEO says lack of political will hindering US regulatory landscape
CoinShares co-founder and CEO Jean-Marie Mognetti said lack of political will is holding back the development of a sound regulatory framework for digital assets in the U.S. Commenting on the contrasting regulatory styles in the U.S. and Europe, Mognetti said a top-down approach from European political leaders makes the difference.
cryptoslate.com
Russian citizens sending ‘significant amounts’ via crypto to help Ukrainians
Russian citizens against their country’s war against Ukraine are using crypto to voice their opposition. “Donations to Ukraine has varied from one dollar to millions of dollars,” said Ukraine’s deputy digital minister, Alex Bornyakov, to Yahoo Finance’s The Crypto Mile on Feb. 2. “Crypto, in certain...
cryptoslate.com
Stargate propose token reissue amid Alameda wallet hack, STG up 21%
Cross-chain protocol Stargate Finance has initiated a proposal to reissue 1 billion STG tokens, following concerns that Alameda’s wallet holding 10% of the token supply has been compromised. During Stargate’s public sale on March 17, 2022, Alameda Research purchased 10% (100 million) of the total STG supply, with a...
cryptoslate.com
CFTC commits to regulating crypto products that are not securities
The U.S. Commodity Futures Trading Commission (CFTC) committed to regulating crypto tokens not classified as securities during a conference on Feb. 3. CFTC chairman Rostin Behnam explained the regulator’s stance during the ABA Business Law Section Derivatives & Futures Law Committee Winter Meeting. There, Benham said that there is...
cryptoslate.com
Binance terminates WazirX wallet services, asks it to withdraw users’ funds
Crypto exchange Binance asked WazirX operator Zanmai Labs to withdraw the funds on its Binance wallets because it was terminating its services to the firm, according to a Feb. 3 statement. Binance said it decided after Zanmai failed to clarify its misleading statements about the relationship between both firms. The...
cryptoslate.com
MicroStrategy’s Bitcoin holdings were valued at $2.2B in Q4 2022
MicroStrategy, known for its repeat investments in Bitcoin, purchased more of the digital asset last quarter, according to a Feb. 2 investor report. Andrew Kang, CFO of Microstrategy, said that the company increased its total Bitcoin holdings to approximately 132,500 BTC during the fourth quarter of 2022. That amount had a market value of $2.194 billion at the end of the quarter on Dec. 31, 2022.
cryptoslate.com
Elon Musk cleared in trial over Tesla tweets
Members of a jury have cleared Tesla CEO Elon Musk in a case that accused him of securities fraud, according to a report from CNBC on Feb. 3. Shareholders initially sued Musk over several tweets dating back to August 2018. At that time, Musk said that he had secured funding to take Tesla private at $420 per share and said investor support was confirmed. Public trading for Tesla stock was temporarily suspended, seemingly confirming Musk’s plans.
cryptoslate.com
Tether denies borrowing from bankrupt Celsius
Tether’s (USDT) chief technology officer Paolo Ardoino has denied that the stablecoin issuer took a loan from Celsius in a Jan. 31 tweet. Ardoino responded to a Twitter thread on the Celsius examiner report that said that Tether, alongside Three Arrows Capital and Alameda Research, could exceed their credit limits with the bankrupt lender.
cryptoslate.com
Metacade presale investment rockets past $5 million as GameFi investors hurry to buy remaining MCADE tokens
Disclaimer: This is a sponsored press release. Readers should conduct their own research prior to taking any actions related to the content mentioned in this article. Learn more ›. London, United Kingdom, 2nd February, 2023, Chainwire — The Metacade presale is selling out fast with stage 3 coming to a...
