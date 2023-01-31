ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ozark, MO

Ozarks First.com

Jamie's Thursday Evening Forecast

Warming trend resumes this weekend after a pause Friday. Warming trend resumes this weekend after a pause Friday. School doesn't have to stop just because there's a snow day. Some schools in the area are using AMI days to continue learning from home. Waynesville Mayor Impeachment Trial. Waynesville Mayor Impeachment...
SPRINGFIELD, MO
Ozarks First.com

Jamie's Wednesday Evening Forecast

Sunnier days and snowmelt ahead. Sunnier days and snowmelt ahead. El Dorado Springs Police says “thank you” to community …. El Dorado Springs Police says "thank you" to community for helping city pound. Local group works to support Alzheimer’s patients. Efforts to update Alzheimer's plan are underway.
SPRINGFIELD, MO
933kwto.com

Winter Storm Warning Issued For Heavy Sleet South of Springfield

Sleet showers are rolling into southwest Missouri Monday morning and will continue into the afternoon. The National Weather Service says a Winter Storm Warning is in effect for Christian, Barry, Douglas, Howell, McDonald, Ozark, Stone and Taney Counties until midnight Tuesday morning. Areas along I-44 are under a Winter Weather...
SPRINGFIELD, MO
KTTS

Latest On Winter Storms In The Ozarks

(KTTS News) — Two rounds of snow and ice moved through the Ozarks Monday, causing plenty of traffic problems. Several schools have called off classes on Tuesday. There’s a Winter Storm Warning until midnight for Taney, Douglas and Ozark counties. The Winter Weather Advisory has been canceled. Wind...
DOUGLAS COUNTY, MO
933kwto.com

School Closings Tuesday, January 31

With frigid temperatures and ice accumulations throughout southwest Missouri, many schools in the Ozarks are closing their doors on Tuesday. For the second straight day, there is no school in Springfield Tuesday. Springfield Catholic Schools are also closed. Here are the public schools and colleges/universities in the Ozarks closed Tuesday:
SPRINGFIELD, MO
houstonherald.com

Mountain Grove man hurt in U.S. 60 accident on Monday

A Mountain Grove man was injured Monday morning in an accident on U.S. 60 about three miles west of Willow Springs. Troopers said John W. Harness, 66, was traveling eastbound in a 2009 Ford F-150 that ran off the right side of the roadway and overturned. Harness, who was not...
MOUNTAIN GROVE, MO
933kwto.com

Strong Odor Under Investigation in Springfield

A hazmat team from the Springfield Fire Department and the Brookline Fire Protection District are investigating a strong odor near Chestnut Expressway and I-44. Workers in the 45-hundred block of West Junction Street noticed the odor early this morning. The odor is in an industrial park, but the source has...
SPRINGFIELD, MO
KYTV

City of Springfield announces plans to buy Hammons Field

Fellow city council members voted to remove the mayor of Waynesville during an impeachment trial Thursday night. After a chilly day today, temperatures will warm into the 50s this weekend and 60s on Monday. Updated: 13 hours ago. The theft happened in a Springfield neighborhood south of Rutledge Wilson Farm...
SPRINGFIELD, MO

