Ozarks First.com
Jamie's Thursday Evening Forecast
Warming trend resumes this weekend after a pause Friday. Warming trend resumes this weekend after a pause Friday. School doesn't have to stop just because there's a snow day. Some schools in the area are using AMI days to continue learning from home. Waynesville Mayor Impeachment Trial. Waynesville Mayor Impeachment...
Ozarks First.com
Jamie's Wednesday Evening Forecast
Sunnier days and snowmelt ahead. Sunnier days and snowmelt ahead. El Dorado Springs Police says “thank you” to community …. El Dorado Springs Police says "thank you" to community for helping city pound. Local group works to support Alzheimer’s patients. Efforts to update Alzheimer's plan are underway.
KYTV
Tuesday Midday: Road crews prepare for another round of wintry weather in the Ozarks
NIXA, Mo. (KY3) - MoDOT is prepared for another round of light wintry weather in the Ozarks. Many of the main roads remain clear. Side roads remain slick. KY3′s Kaitlyn Schumacher shows us road conditions in Nixa. To report a correction or typo, please email digitalnews@ky3.com.
ksmu.org
Wintry mix of precipitation continues to cause hazards for drivers, pedestrians
A winter storm warning is in effect until midnight Monday night, January 30, for these counties in the KSMU listening area: Barry, Christian, Douglas, Howell, McDonald, Stone and Taney and until 6 p.m. in northern Arkansas. A winter weather advisory is in effect until midnight in Greene, Lawrence, Newton and...
933kwto.com
Winter Storm Warning Issued For Heavy Sleet South of Springfield
Sleet showers are rolling into southwest Missouri Monday morning and will continue into the afternoon. The National Weather Service says a Winter Storm Warning is in effect for Christian, Barry, Douglas, Howell, McDonald, Ozark, Stone and Taney Counties until midnight Tuesday morning. Areas along I-44 are under a Winter Weather...
KTTS
Latest On Winter Storms In The Ozarks
(KTTS News) — Two rounds of snow and ice moved through the Ozarks Monday, causing plenty of traffic problems. Several schools have called off classes on Tuesday. There’s a Winter Storm Warning until midnight for Taney, Douglas and Ozark counties. The Winter Weather Advisory has been canceled. Wind...
933kwto.com
School Closings Tuesday, January 31
With frigid temperatures and ice accumulations throughout southwest Missouri, many schools in the Ozarks are closing their doors on Tuesday. For the second straight day, there is no school in Springfield Tuesday. Springfield Catholic Schools are also closed. Here are the public schools and colleges/universities in the Ozarks closed Tuesday:
KYTV
Firefighters determine case of odor in west Springfield, Mo. on Wednesday
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - Investigators say a strong odor smelled in west Springfield was a small ammonia leak from a business. A hazmat team with the Springfield Fire Department and the Brookline Fire Protection District responded to the area near West Junction Street near Chestnut and I-44 on Wednesday morning.
KYTV
On Your Side: Hundreds of CU customers get dead meter bill notices
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - Check your mail. Hundreds of Springfield City Utilities customers are getting what’s probably an unexpected bill. Dead meters are to blame. Two months ago, On Your Side warned you these bills were on the way. Customers still got the energy, but their gas or water...
KYTV
Springfield’s City Utilities promises lower utility bills starting next month
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - In January, natural gas prices dropped about a third. Many international factors are involved, but on a local level, this will bring welcomed changes to monthly utility bills. “In next month’s bill, customers will start seeing the purchase gas adjustment lower, and that’ll be lower than...
Ozarks First.com
Kicking Off the 2023 Season of First Friday Artwalk
Don’t miss the 1st First Friday Artwalk of 2023 Friday, February 3rd in Downtown Springfield!
kjluradio.com
Dallas County teen seriously injured in two-vehicle crash south of Macks Creek
A Dallas County teen is seriously injured in a two-vehicle crash in Camden County. The Missouri State Highway Patrol says a 16-year-old girl from Buffalo was driving on Dry Ridge School Road, near Chapel Bluff Road, just south of Macks Creek, last night, when she crossed the center of the road and hit another driver.
houstonherald.com
Mountain Grove man hurt in U.S. 60 accident on Monday
A Mountain Grove man was injured Monday morning in an accident on U.S. 60 about three miles west of Willow Springs. Troopers said John W. Harness, 66, was traveling eastbound in a 2009 Ford F-150 that ran off the right side of the roadway and overturned. Harness, who was not...
933kwto.com
Strong Odor Under Investigation in Springfield
A hazmat team from the Springfield Fire Department and the Brookline Fire Protection District are investigating a strong odor near Chestnut Expressway and I-44. Workers in the 45-hundred block of West Junction Street noticed the odor early this morning. The odor is in an industrial park, but the source has...
KYTV
City of Springfield announces plans to buy Hammons Field
Fellow city council members voted to remove the mayor of Waynesville during an impeachment trial Thursday night. After a chilly day today, temperatures will warm into the 50s this weekend and 60s on Monday. Updated: 13 hours ago. The theft happened in a Springfield neighborhood south of Rutledge Wilson Farm...
KYTV
Springfield Public Schools explains reasoning behind closing schools on Thursday
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - The words “snow day” can excite children and frustrate parents. Four snow days in a row left some parents struggling to find childcare on such short notice. Stephen Hall with Springfield Public Schools says the district tries to make that call as soon as...
Ozark woman dies in Kansas crash
A pickup crashed off of Kansas Highway 14 in Reno County just before 10 p.m. Wednesday, killing the driver.
Springfield dog euthanized after groom; family calls for accountability
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. – When Julie Lawson’s family rescued their dog Ladybird from a Missouri truck stop years ago, they had no idea one of the things that saved her – a fresh haircut – would also be what they’d associate with her death last fall. “We had found her at a truck stop in Norwood, […]
