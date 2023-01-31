Read full article on original website
Jury finds Missouri man guilty of DUI manslaughter; judge orders 130-month prison term
A jury deliberated for nearly three hours Wednesday and returned a guilty verdict against a 36-year-old man charged with DUI manslaughter in the March 2019 death of a woman. Wearing a suit, and sitting between his lawyers, Joseph Lindsey Charles Bailey stared ahead when the announcement was made by the clerk.
kttn.com
Two from Missouri sentenced to prison for distributing methamphetamine
A Missouri man and a Callaway County, Mo., man were sentenced in federal court for their roles in a conspiracy to distribute methamphetamine in Boone and Callaway counties. Jeremiah Joseph Foley, 41, of Columbia, and Bradley Wayne Hensley, 40, of Callaway County, were sentenced in separate appearances before U.S. District Judge Stephen R. Bough. Foley was sentenced to 17 years in federal prison without parole. Hensley was sentenced to six years in federal prison without parole.
wlds.com
Quincy Couple Pleads Guilty To Role in Jan. 6 Capitol Riot Breach
A Quincy couple accused of being a part of the mob that entered the U.S. Capitol on January 6th two years ago pled guilty yesterday to federal charges. The Chicago Sun-Times reports that Christina & Jason Gerding pled guilty to parading, demonstrating and picketing inside the Capitol building. The two will be sentenced in May and could face up to six months in prison and fines of up to $5,000.
muddyrivernews.com
Hannibal attorney will go to trial on charges of tampering with a victim
HANNIBAL, Mo. — After a preliminary hearing on Wednesday, the case against Hannibal attorney Tyler White — accused of attempting to tamper with a victim in a felony prosecution — will move forward to trial on a date to be announced. White allegedly approached Kaylee O’Toole before...
northwestmoinfo.com
Missouri Considers Expanding Probation and Parole Arrest Program
(MISSOURINET) – In 2020, the Missouri Department of Corrections rolled out a pilot program that allows probation and parole officers to arrest criminals who violate probation and parole rules. The program is being used in St. Louis, Kansas City, Independence, Hannibal, and Springfield. Governor Mike Parson’s state budget proposal would expand the program statewide. Trevor Foley, with the Missouri Department of Corrections, says by having probation and parole officers make arrests, the effort frees up local law enforcement.
kjluradio.com
Jefferson City man sentenced to life in prison for murder of snake breeder wants new trial
A Jefferson City man sentenced to life in prison for the murder of a popular Montgomery County snake breeder is asking for a new trial. Michael Humphrey filed a motion with the Eastern District Court of Appeals last week. The motion says the judge should not have a allowed a key witness to testify about remarks made by a co-defendant.
missouribusinessalert.com
Columbia labor union protests transit cuts, drug tests, low wages
Gretchen Maune has relied on Columbia public transportation since 2006, when she suddenly went blind. “I have sat in the City Council chambers listening to them debate my own needs and the needs of my fellow captive riders,” Maune told a crowd outside the Daniel Boone City Building on Monday evening.
Mid-Missouri man snags possible world-record ‘blue sucker’ fish
JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. – A mid-Missouri fisherman recently reeled in a “blue sucker” fish that not only represents a new state record, but possibly a new world record too. Auxvasse resident Travis Uebinger went fishing on the Osage River on Jan. 15, catching an 11-pound, 5-ounce blue sucker.
wlds.com
Quincy Woman Opts For Bench Trial in 2020 Deadly Crash Case
A Quincy woman facing first-degree murder charges after a 2020 car crash killed four people has chosen a bench trial for her case. 39 year old Natasha McBride appeared in Adams County Court yesterday with her attorney, Public Defender Todd Nelson, before Judge Tad Brenner. According to Muddy River News, McBride waived her right to a jury trial and Judge Brenner set aside three days for the trial after deliberations on the length between the state and defense.
muddyrivernews.com
Quincy Police Department blotter for Feb. 1, 2023
Woodrow R Fuller (38) of Maywood MO, citation for Expired Registration at 6th and Broadway. PTC 155. Zakila S. Wiskirchen (23) of 426 So 12th for Operating Uninsured Motor Vehicle at 8th and Maine. NTA 161. Jessica J. Wells (48) of 649 Harrison Drive for Expired Registration, DWLR, and Operating...
khqa.com
Macon man ejected in crash, life-flighted to hospital
MACON, Mo. (KHQA) — A Macon, Mo., man was life-flighted to University Hospital in Columbia on Thursday around 5:15 p.m. after he was injured in an ATV crash. Christopher Maloney, 42, was operating a Honda TRX 400 EX eastbound on private property along South Allen Street in Macon when his vehicle hit a ditch, ejected Maloney, overturned and then came to rest on top of him, according to the Missouri State Highway Patrol's crash report.
kjluradio.com
Almost 30-year-old Columbia cold case murder investigation re-opened
The Columbia Police Department reopens a cold case murder investigation. 43-year-old Virginia Davis, of Columbia, was found deceased in her home on Patsy Lane on June 6 of 1994. Her death was determined to be a homicide, but a suspect has never been identified. If you have information about Davis’...
khqa.com
Quincy woman sentenced for distribution of methamphetamine
QUINCY, Ill. (KHQA) — A Quincy woman has been sentenced to federal prison for distributing methamphetamine in Quincy. Kristin Washington, 37, of the 4000 block of State Street in Quincy, was sentenced on Monday to 48 months in federal prison to be followed by a 4-year term of supervised release.
khqa.com
Quincy restaurant owner to pay $42,000 in unpaid wages, damages, penalties
QUINCY, Ill. (KHQA) — A Quincy restaurant was ordered to pay $42,000 in unpaid wages, damages, and penalties after a U.S. Labor Department investigation. Maya Restaurant and Cobain workers did not receive overtime compensation at the time and one-half their hourly rate of pay for hours over 40 in a workweek and in some cases did not earn the federal minimum wage of $7.25 per hour.
abc17news.com
Boone County Fire responds to mobile home fire in southeast Columbia
COLUMBIA, Mo. (KMIZ) The Boone County Fire Protection District responded to a fire at a mobile home park Thursday evening in the 4000 block of Ponderosa Street. Two mobile homes burned down. Boone County Fire received a call at 6:49 p.m. at Blue Acres Mobile Home Park. An ABC 17...
muddyrivernews.com
Missouri attorney general calls for Columbia Public Schools staff to resign after drag show incident
COLUMBIA, Mo. — On the radio program 93.9 The Eagle’s “Wake up Mid-Missouri” with Branden Rathert and 104.5 NewsRadio KWOS, Missouri Attorney General Andrew Bailey called for the resignation of some Columbia Public Schools officials after sending school children the 2023 Columbia Values Diversity Celebration that included a drag show presentation that took place on the morning of Thursday, January 19.
kjluradio.com
Elderly Moberly man seriously injured in crash south of his hometown
An elderly Moberly man is seriously injured in a Randolph County crash. The Missouri State Highway Patrol says BJ Hoffman, 70, was driving on Highway 63, at Business 63, just south of Moberly, last night, when he failed to yield and pulled into the path of another vehicle. Hoffman was...
khqa.com
4 men arrested during ongoing death investigation
QUINCY, Ill. (KHQA) — Four men were arrested during an ongoing investigation into the death of a Hannibal man on January 25. On Saturday, warrants were issued in the 10th Judicial Circuit Court of Marion County charging the following subjects:. Braden Chestnutt,19, Assault 1st Degree, Murder 2nd Degree. Chad...
ktvo.com
Deadly Macon County crash involves farm tractor, 18-wheeler
CALLAO, Mo. — UPDATE: The Missouri State Highway Patrol has now released the names of the two drivers involved in Wednesday afternoon's deadly wreck on Highway 36, two miles west of Callao. State troopers say a farm tractor operated by Nels Magnuson, 62, of Callao, was struck by an...
