Read full article on original website
Related
investing.com
Billionaire Musk likely to 'double down' on tweets after court victory
(Reuters) - Elon Musk may become even more emboldened in his Twitter use after a jury cleared the billionaire Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) Inc chief executive over his missive that he had "funding secured" to take his electric car company private. A San Francisco jury took just two hours to unanimously find...
investing.com
U.S. jury finds Tesla and Musk not liable in case over take-private tweet
(Reuters) - A U.S. jury on Friday found Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) Inc and CEO Elon Musk not liable in a securities fraud case over a tweet that he had lined up funding to take the electric car company private. Plaintiffs have claimed billions in damages and the decision also had been...
investing.com
Meta Platforms shares surge as Zuckerberg promises sharper focus on returns
© Reuters Meta Platforms shares surge 17% on Q4 revenue beat while profits fall 55%. Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:META) stock was on course for its highest opening in eight months, after reporting a rebound in profits and promising a big step up in shareholder returns. The company said it will...
investing.com
Hackers who breached ION say ransom paid; company declines comment
WASHINGTON (Reuters) -The hackers who claimed responsibility for a disruptive breach at financial data firm ION say a ransom has been paid, although they declined to say how much it was or offer any evidence that the money had been handed over. ION Group declined to comment on the statement....
investing.com
U.S. judge denies FTC request to stop Meta from acquiring VR firm Within
WASHINGTON (Reuters) -A judge on Friday released a ruling denying the Federal Trade Commission's request to stop Meta Platforms Inc (NASDAQ:META) from buying virtual reality content maker Within Unlimited, rejecting the regulator's concerns the deal would reduce competition in a new market. A December trial to decide if Meta could...
investing.com
Samsung LED settlement worth $150 million, nanotech firm says
(Reuters) - Samsung Electronics (OTC:SSNLF) Co has agreed to pay $150 million to British nanotechnology company Nanoco Technologies to settle patent lawsuits over technology used in Samsung (KS:005930)'s LED televisions, Nanoco and an investor in its cases said Friday. Nanoco and Chicago-based litigation funding firm GLS Capital said in a...
investing.com
S&P 500 slides as blowout jobs report dents Fed pause hopes
Investing.com -- The S&P 500 fell Friday in choppy trading as a rout in Amazon (NASDAQ:AMZN) weighed on consumer stocks just as a blowout jobs report dented hopes for a sooner Federal Reserve pause on rate hikes. The S&P 500 fell 1.01%, the Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 0.46%, or...
investing.com
FTX Expands Bid Deadline for Japan and Europe Subsidiaries
FTX Expands Bid Deadline for Japan and Europe Subsidiaries. FTX proposed to extend the bid date for its Japan and Europe subsidiaries. The preliminary bid date is extended to March 8, while the bid deadline is set on March 19. The auction is rescheduled for April 26, and the sale...
investing.com
Dogecoin Price Spikes Near $0.095 Following Major Whale Transactions and Address Activity
© Reuters Dogecoin Price Spikes Near $0.095 Following Major Whale Transactions and Address Activity. Dogecoin has experienced a surge in price in the past few days. The cryptocurrency has seen its highest daily transaction volumes in 2023. Dogecoin’s price has surged by over 40% in the previous month.
investing.com
Binance Gives WazirX Deadline To Withdraw Users’ Funds from Its Service
Binance Gives WazirX Deadline To Withdraw Users’ Funds from Its Service. Binance has terminated its business relationship with WazirX. WazirX refused to retract its past false public statements against Binance. Preciously, Indian law enforcement agencies raided WazirX’s Mumbai office. The largest crypto marketplace Binance has asked the Indian...
investing.com
Spanish court rules Amazon 'Flex' couriers were falsely self-employed
MADRID (Reuters) - A Spanish court has ruled that Amazon (NASDAQ:AMZN) must compensate self-employed couriers who used their own vehicles for deliveries, a move welcomed by a labour union that has criticised worker conditions in the "gig economy". The Madrid labour court said in Thursday's ruling the tech giant would...
investing.com
Options Market Suggests Turmoil May Be Lurking Around the Corner
On October 12, 1987, a week before Black Monday, the Wall Street Journal warned of the potential for significant market turmoil. Per the article: The use of portfolio insurance “could snowball into a stunning rout for stocks.” Today, we are increasingly alarmed that another trading tool similar to portfolio insurance could set markets up for a bout of turmoil.
investing.com
The morning after the night before
© Reuters. The German share price index DAX graph is pictured at the stock exchange in Frankfurt, Germany, February 2, 2023. REUTERS/Staff. A look at the day ahead in European and global markets from Ankur Banerjee. After the central bank triple-header (that's the Fed, ECB and BoE) buoyed risk...
investing.com
US-based Mining Firm Produces Bitcoin Worth $16 Million in January
© Reuters. US-based Mining Firm Produces Bitcoin Worth $16 Million in January. Marathon Digital Holdings unearthed 687 BTC in January. The coin represents a 45% increase from the 475 it mined in December 2022. The company aims to become North America’s most prominent mining firm. The US-based Bitcoin...
investing.com
Amazon drops after earnings, analysts worried about AWS uncertainty
Amazon (NASDAQ:AMZN) has continued to move lower in pre-market Friday after the e-commerce giant reported mixed results and soft guidance. Amazon reported Q4 EPS of $0.03, missing the analyst estimate of $0.17. Revenue for the quarter came in at $149.2 billion, above the consensus estimate of $145.64B. Net sales rose by 8.6% year-over-year, driven by a 20% jump in AWS. Still, the company's cloud business missed the consensus. Amazon's e-commerce business also missed estimates as sales fell 2.3% YoY.
investing.com
Stock market today: Dow cuts losses to end flat as tech reigns supreme
Investing.com -- The Dow closed flat Thursday, as investors piled in on tech stocks following a rally in Meta, though weakness in health care and energy weighed on upside momentum. The Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 0.1%, or 39 points, the Nasdaq was up 3%, and the S&P 500 rose...
investing.com
Shiba Inu (SHIB) Falls Despite 1.12 Billion $SHIB Token Burn
Shiba Inu (SHIB) Falls Despite 1.12 Billion $SHIB Token Burn. 1,124,579,958 $SHIB tokens were burned in January. All the burning was allegedly done with 223 transactions. SHIB has been exchanging hands at $0.000012 in the past 24 hours. During this month, more than 1.12 billion Shiba Inu (SHIB) were burnt....
Comments / 0