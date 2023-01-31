Read full article on original website
linknky.com
‘We won’t let this rest’: Petition to remove NKY student readmitted after making kill list gains traction
Some parents have pulled their kids out of a Boone County high school after a student accused of making a kill list was allowed back in the classroom. Hundreds have signed an online petition calling for the student’s immediate removal after the current Conner High School freshman started classes in January following a one-year expulsion.
New KDE report shows technology use, access continues to rise in Kentucky’s schools
A new report highlights Kentucky’s growing access to technology in schools. The Kentucky Department of Education’s (KDE’s) “Kentucky’s K-12 Digital Readiness” survey goes out to every school district annually in the Commonwealth. The survey results for 2023 illustrate not only an increase in access to digital learning devices for students, but also growth in the number of staff required to help use those tools.
fox56news.com
Kentucky to begin transition from pandemic assistance programs
Kentucky is preparing to transition from pandemic assistance programs. Kentucky to begin transition from pandemic assistance …. Kentucky is preparing to transition from pandemic assistance programs. Kentuckians encouraged to wear red to support heart …. Friday is national 'Wear Red Day' an effort to raise awareness about the dangers and...
linknky.com
Covington leaders to board of elections: Cease consolidation of voting locations
On election day 2022, reports across Kenton County showed that the lines in voting locations were hundreds of people long and wait times were more than an hour. “3:30 p.m.,” wrote Greg Corwin on Twitter. “I’m at St. Barbara’s, where there are 10-12 precincts. The line is bonkers. Maybe 500 ppl (people) in line. It’s moving but slowly.”
Teacher shortage could force school consolidations; coalition releases recommendations to ease problem
The severe shortage of public school teachers in Kentucky could force schools to consolidate, Lawrence County Superintendent Robbie Fletcher warned Monday. Fletcher offered the worst-case scenario of teacher shortage at a news conference in the Capitol Rotunda with Gov. Andy Beshear and Lt. Gov. Jacqueline Coleman. The news conference was...
Kentucky Legislative Ethics Commission reports lobbyists spent record $24 million in 2022
Spending by lobbyists on members of the Kentucky General Assembly and their staff members hit an all-time high in 2022, according to information released by the Legislative Ethics Commission. Lobbyists spent more than $24 million in their efforts to influence legislation last year, eclipsing the previous high of $23.1 million,...
wevv.com
Western Kentucky organizations, law enforcement agencies invited to apply for anti-crime funding
Organizations and law enforcement agencies working against violent crime and gun violence in western Kentucky can apply to receive a boost in funding. Michael A. Bennett, United States Attorney for the Western District of Kentucky, announced Tuesday that applications are now being accepted for Project Safe Neighborhoods (PSN) grant funding for Western District of Kentucky.
Kentucky performers have until March 15 to apply for inclusion in KAC’s Performing Artists Directory
Kentucky performers in music, dance, theater and storytelling who are interested in applying for the Kentucky Arts Council’s Performing Artists Directory can do so until March 15. The directory is an adjudicated online roster of performing artists used by in-state and out-of-state presenters and others as a resource for...
'This can be hard and difficult work': Kentucky officials discuss future of juvenile justice as violence continues
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Kentucky's Department of Juvenile Justice has separated teenagers based on gender, age and offense level. Officials have ordered defense equipment, and even raised salaries to fill substantial staffing gaps. Still, the violent outbreaks keep happening. Kentucky State Police (KSP) are investigating an attack inside the Warren...
kentuckytoday.com
Pandemic Medicaid will be ending soon, Beshear says
FRANKFORT, Ky. (KT) – With the federal government getting ready to end the COVID-19 pandemic state of emergency, Gov. Andy Beshear warned Thursday that will mean programs such as pandemic Medicaid will also come to an end for the 260,000 recipients in Kentucky. “Given we were facing the pandemic,...
wymt.com
Kentucky seeks to relocate historic bridge
PIKEVILLE, Ky. (AP) - Kentucky transportation officials are seeking a new home for a historic bridge that’s being replaced next year. The Georges Creek Bridge is located on Kentucky 581 in Lawrence County, though it was closed to traffic in 2019. The Transportation Cabinet said in a statement that...
KDE accepting applications from school students for 2023-2024 Commissioners Student Advisory Council
Applications are now available for positions on the 2023-2024 Commissioner’s Student Advisory Council (CSAC), a group that provides input to Kentucky Education Commissioner Jason E. Glass. The group meets monthly with Glass and Kentucky Department of Education (KDE) staff to discuss how decisions made at the state level are...
Billions in federal farm payments flow to a select group of producers, report shows
WASHINGTON — The top 10% of recipients of federal farm payments raked in more than 79% of total subsidies over the last 25 years — producing billions of dollars for a relatively small group of U.S. producers, according to a new analysis of federal data from an environmental group. In total, the federal government paid […] The post Billions in federal farm payments flow to a select group of producers, report shows appeared first on Kentucky Lantern.
WKYT 27
Good Question: Why does there appear to be a ‘v’ in ‘Kentucky’ at the Capitol?
FRANKFORT, Ky. (WKYT) - If you’ve ever been to the state’s Capitol, you might have wondered the same thing as today’s Good Question. Dave asks, why is “Kentucky” spelled with what appears to be a “v” as opposed to a “u” over the state Capitol?
NKY Chamber to host annual “Day in Frankfort” to discuss legislative priorities with lawmakers Feb. 23
The Northern Kentucky Chamber of Commerce (NKY Chamber) has announced it will host its annual “Day in Frankfort” on Thursday, February 23. “Day in Frankfort” offers attendees the opportunity to hear directly from members of the Commonwealth’s legislative leadership and the Northern Kentucky Caucus alike. Planned for discussion are key topics critical to economic development and business growth in Northern Kentucky.
kentuckytoday.com
‘Desperate need’ for more Kentucky Baptist pastors, says pastoral trainer
GRAYSON, Ky. (KT) – Josh Schmidt does not consider himself to be the best person to lead a pastoral training group since he only has six years of ministry experience. But he said the need for Kentucky Baptist pastors is massive, especially in the eastern part of the state. So he's doing what he can to equip the called.
linknky.com
Beshear to ‘carefully consider’ income tax reduction bill
Gov. Andy Beshear wouldn’t say if he would veto House Bill 1, the income tax bill set to be taken up by the Senate next week when the Kentucky legislature reconvenes in Frankfort for the second part of the 30-day legislative session. After speaking at the Government Forum for...
Kentucky State Police find missing child
HARLAN COUNTY, Ky. (WEHT) — Kentucky State Police say the search for a missing girl has come to an end. According to police, 8-year-old Ares Asher was found about a mile away from her home in Harlan County. She was reported missing late Thursday afternoon after she walked away from the home. “Thank you to […]
kentuckytoday.com
KC Crosbie elected 2-year treasurer for RNC
FRANKFORT, Ky. (KT) – A former Lexington-Fayette Urban County Council member, KC Crosbie, has been elected to serve as Treasurer of the Republican National Committee for the next two years, the Republican Party of Kentucky has announced. “I am incredibly proud of my colleague and friend KC for taking...
'Pressure just wasn't there': Kentucky lawmakers question energy companies about rolling blackouts
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Kentucky lawmakers had serious questions and concerns about the talk of possible rolling blackouts during the severe weather in December. So in Frankfort on Thursday, they asked several energy companies -- including LG&E -- about why it happened. LG&E warned customers about the potential blackouts when...
