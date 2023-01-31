Books, Baubles & Bourbon Regional Mini Bookfair with six local authors coming to Second Sight Spirits

Read full article on original website
Arrest Warrant Issued For NFL SuperstarOnlyHomersCincinnati, OH
Police fatally shot an Ohio man as he was clearing out his grandmother's house, according to familySherif SaadWyoming, OH
Ohio Mother Desperate After Both Of Her Sons Vanished Without A TraceThe Vivid Faces of the VanishedCincinnati, OH
Discovering the Best Pizzeria in Ohio - A Journey Through Pizza HeavenLiviu RomanOhio State
The Devastating Impacts of the Cincinnati Police Department’s Gun Range on the Communities NearbyChristopher ShanksCincinnati, OH
Feb. 8 NKY History Hour to offer a cruise through star-studded past of KY’s most famous Rolls-Royce
Northern Kentucky is no stranger to Hollywood. Big-name entertainers such as Dean Martin and Frank Sinatra performed at the “showplace of the midwest,” the Beverly Hills Supper Club in the 1950s and recently, two-time Oscar-winning actor, Robert DeNiro was in town portraying a mob boss on the streets of Covington for an upcoming Warner Bros. film.
Girl Scouts of Kentucky’s Wilderness Road to begin in-person cookie booth sales in NKY Friday
The Girl Scouts of Kentucky’s Wilderness Road (GSKWR) will begin in-person cookie booth sales this Friday, February 3 at a variety of locations throughout Northern Kentucky including Florence Mall, The Party Source, Lowes in Florence, Sam’s and WalMart locations on Saturdays and Sundays through March 26. Kentucky Girl...
Our Rich History: Historical perspective and focus — the fine arts at Villa Madonna College
Part 80 of our series, “Retrospect and Vista II”: Thomas More College/University, 1971–2021. Founded in 1921, Villa Madonna College (VMC) evolved from a Benedictine teachers’ college to a diocesan women’s college staffed by three Catholic women’s religious orders, and then to a coeducational institution after World War II. In the interim, the Great Depression of the 1930s plummeted the world into economic calamity. Then, World War II erupted, the most disastrous conflict in human history, ending in the detonation of the world’s first nuclear weapons. Beset by the trials and tribulations of the world, colleges and universities throughout the United States hunkered down, and did their best to keep their doors open. Not all institutions would survive the economic and political roller coaster rides of the early twentieth century.
CVG wraps 2022 with 21 percent increase in traffic; Breeze Airlines, British Airways to launch in 2023
The Cincinnati/Northern Kentucky International Airport (CVG) reached new heights in 2022 with 21% more travelers than 2021, historic new cargo records, and new cargo records. Below are a few highlights from 2022 as well as what’s in store this year. Some air service highlights from 2022:. • Passenger traffic...
CVG’s newest domestic low-fare airline, Breeze, offering get-off-the-couch prices for two destinations
Since the pandemic, studies have shown Americans are spending more time than ever on the couch, Breeze Airways, the newest domestic low-fare airline, with more than 120 nonstop routes, has just announced Cincinnati sale fares from $29* which should help to reverse that trend. According to SWNS Digital, during the...
Service station-inspired Ford’s Garage opens newest location at Saratoga Square in Florence
Ford’s Garage, a neighborhood burger and beer chain known for nostalgia and classic comfort food, has opened its newest location at 4911 Houston Road in Florence’s Saratoga Square shopping center. The service station-inspired eatery is led by franchise owner Mike McGuigan, founder of the Ford’s Garage concept and...
Governor cuts ribbon on Ancra Cargo’s renovated Hebron headquarters: $8m project, 50 new jobs
Gov. Andy Beshear joined leaders at Ancra Cargo, a leading designer and manufacturer of cargo securement systems for transportation, to cut the ribbon on the company’s newly renovated headquarters in Hebron Tuesday. The $8 million project has created over 50 new full-time jobs, a nearly 50% increase in the...
Ronald B. Jones, 95, dies peacefully at home, founder of Ronald B. Jones Funeral Home in Ludlow
Ronald B. Jones, 95, who lovingly presided over the funerals of hundreds of Northern Kentuckians as founder of the Ronald B. Jones Funeral Home in Ludlow, died January 26 at his home in Crestview Hills, surrounded by his family. Jones, who friends warmly remembered as “the ultimate Ludlow success guy,”...
Life Learning Center, Dress for Success Cincinnati team up to bring StyleHer program to Covington
Life Learning Center and Dress for Success Cincinnati announce their partnership which brings the Dress for Success Cincinnati StyleHER Program to the Life Learning Center facility. This program will provide services to under-employed and unemployed women in Northern Kentucky. The mission of Dress for Success (DFSC) is to empower women...
Whitehorse Freight cuts ribbon on $5.4 Million NKY expansion project creating more than 400 jobs
Whitehorse Freight LLC cut the ribbon this week on a new $5.4 million facility in Crestview Hills, creating over 400 quality jobs in the surrounding region. Located in a new facility in Kenton County in response to rapid growth and increased customer demand, the investment includes the purchase of an existing 51,000-square-foot building to increase the company’s operations and overall office space.
High school bowlers from two regions in Northern Kentucky qualify for next week’s state tournament
The bowlers who finished second in last year’s Region 6 boys and girls singles competition won championships on Monday when Dylan Inyart of Ryle and Annette Nichols of Cooper took home first-place trophies. Both of them only had to win one match after posting the top pin totals in...
Kristen Bender dedicated her life to the care of others, now she finds herself in need
For 22 years Kristen Bender dedicated her life to the care of others. Now, it’s Bender who is looking for help. “I’m in need of a kidney,” said the 59-year-old Bender, who serves as a Quality Assurance Director for the Point/Arc in Covington. “My name is currently on two waiting lists,” she said, “Christ Hospital and the University of Kentucky Medical Center.”
Dan Weber: TMU women, NKU men plus Kunkel’s Xavier, UK’s Fredrick all on comeback trail this week
Call it basketball bounce-back week – they hope – for the college teams around here. And that starts at the top as Thomas More’s top-ranked women, after 22 straight wins as the NAIA’s No. 1 team in the nation, will be working their way back to the winning side of the ledger after getting waylaid Saturday at No. 3 Campbellsville.
City of Newport 2022 annual report shows continued growth with $247 million in new permitted projects
The City of Newport issued nearly $225 million in commercial construction permits and $22 million in residential permits during 2022, reflecting the continued vibrancy of the city. Newport also boosted code enforcement, replaced playground equipment, planted hundreds of trees, filled more than 400 potholes and regularly engaged residents through a...
North American Stainless announces plans for $244 million expansion of Carroll Co. headquarters
North American Stainless (NAS), the largest fully integrated stainless steel producer in the United States, on Thursday announced plans for a $244 million expansion in Carroll County. The company will expand its presence in the commonwealth with an addition to its 4.4 million-square-foot facility in the City of Ghent in...
Northern Kentucky Water District announces members, officers of its Board of Commissioners
The Northern Kentucky Water District has completed its annual election of Board officers. During its regular Board meeting, a total of four positions on the Northern Kentucky Water District Board of Commissioners were up for re-election. Joseph J. Koester was re-elected to serve as Chair of the Board. Koester was...
Supporting our heroes following their service to be topic of Florence Rotary presentation January 30
An overview of the Sheep Dog Impact Assistance program and a description of the Sheriff’s Department Emergency Medical Trauma Kit Initiative will be the topic of discussion at the Rotary Club of Florence on Monday, January 30. David Jardon, of the Sheep Dog Impact Assistance Greater Cincinnati Chapter, will...
City of Covington to begin issuing fines to property owners illegally operating short-term rentals
Covington property owners who illegally operate short-term rentals – also known as vacation rentals or Airbnbs – are about to face stiff penalties for failing to acquire the mandatory rental dwelling license and zoning approval and for not paying the required occupational license fee. Those penalties include:. •...
Park Hills moves forward on more space for new city hall; citizen questions potential ‘conflict of interest’
Park Hills City Council convened for a caucus meeting last week. The main topic was to resurrect the discussion about the space needs the city has, but this time with a possible new factor to consider in the mix. The discussion was revisited because at the beginning of the meeting...
Kenton County Animal Services seeking public’s help with critical increase in dog population
Kenton County Animal Services (KCAS) has reached a critical overpopulation of dogs in their care and is looking to the public for help in the form of adoptions, fosters, and rescues. In January, KCAS took in 194 animals, 117 of which were dogs and 77 of which were cats. Compared...
