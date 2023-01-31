Read full article on original website
Related
KEYT
Taiwan activates defenses in response to China incursions
TAIPEI, Taiwan (AP) — Taiwan has scrambled fighter jets and put navy ships and missile systems on alert in response to nearby operations by 34 Chinese military aircraft and nine warships. Taiwan’s Defense Ministry says 20 Chinese aircraft crossed the central line in the Taiwan Strait that has long been an unofficial buffer zone between the sides. China claims the self-governing island republic as its own territory, to be taken by force if necessary, while most Taiwanese are opposed to coming under the control of China’s authoritarian Communist Party. The ministry says Taiwan’s armed forces “monitored the situation … to respond to these activities.” China’s operations aimed at Taiwan have raised concern in the U.S. military about a possible blockade or invasion of the island.
KEYT
Blinken postpones trip to Beijing after Chinese spy balloon spotted over US, officials say
US Secretary of State Antony Blinken has postponed his upcoming trip to China in response to the flying of a suspected Chinese spy balloon over the United States, two US officials told CNN Friday, in what marks a significant new phase in the tensions between Washington and Beijing. The Chinese...
KEYT
China, Hong Kong scrap cross-border travel quota, COVID test
HONG KONG (AP) — Travel between Hong Kong and China will no longer require COVID-19 PCR tests nor be held to a daily limit as both places seek to drive economic growth. Hong Kong’s tourism industry has suffered since 2019 after months of sometimes violent political strife, as well as harsh entry restrictions implemented during the pandemic. Hong Kong leader John Lee said in a news briefing Friday that quotas for travelers will be scrapped, and all boundary checkpoints will reopen next week. The announcement came a day after Lee unveiled a tourism campaign aimed at attracting travelers to Hong Kong that includes 500,000 free air tickets for tourists to visit the city.
KEYT
Blinken under pressure to push China on role in lethal fentanyl trade when he visits Beijing
Members of Congress are urging Secretary of State Antony Blinken to pressure China to do more to curb the flow of fentanyl and synthetic opioids into the United States on his visit to the country which is expected to take place in the next few days. On Wednesday, a group...
KEYT
Pentagon tracking suspected Chinese spy balloon over the US
The US is tracking a suspected Chinese high-altitude surveillance balloon over the continental United States, defense officials said on Thursday, a discovery that risks adding further strain to tense US-China relations. Pentagon spokesman Brig. Gen. Patrick Ryder said the US government has been tracking the balloon for several days as...
Egg Shortage in United States, but listen what farmers say
The egg shortage crisis has been a major concern for farmers and consumers alike. In recent times, hundreds of egg farmers have reported that corporate feed is causing chickens to stop laying eggs. This has resulted in a significant decline in egg production and a corresponding increase in egg prices.
Putin’s Plot Against America: Washington Fears Russia Will Launch 'Hybrid Tactics' Against Western Powers In Lieu Of 'Conventional Warfare'
President Joe Biden and other Western leaders are worried Vladimir Putin will turn to “hybrid tactics” to sow chaos across the world rather than focus on “conventional warfare” in Ukraine, RadarOnline.com has learned.In a concerning development to come as Ukraine continues to fight back against Putin’s forces with the help of its Western allies and their weaponry and intelligence, Western powers suspect the Russian leader will soon change his tactics and start targeting those powers at home.Even more concerning are the newfound fears Putin will launch “a wave of asymmetric chaos” across the West in the form of “political interference,...
KEYT
Families of US detainees in China urge Blinken to make them ‘number one’ priority on his trip
Harrison Li and Katherine Swidan both worry they may never see their loved ones again. Kai Li — Harrison Li’s father — and Mark Swidan — Katherine Swidan’s son — are both Americans who have been imprisoned for years in China, and both have been designated by the US State Department as wrongfully detained.
KEYT
Indian tycoon Adani hit by more losses, calls for probe
NEW DELHI (AP) — Losses for the troubled Adani Group, India’s second-largest conglomerate, have deepened as shares in its flagship company tumbled another 25%. Adani’s listed companies have lost tens of billions of dollars in market value over the past 10 days after a U.S. short-selling firm issued a report claiming the group engages in market manipulation and other fraudulent practices. Adani denies the allegations. Shares in Adani Enterprises fell as much as 30% early Friday but recovered much of that lost ground to trade about 15% lower. The company’s share price has plunged by about 66% since Hindenburg Research issued its report, saying it was betting against Adani shares.
KEYT
Major textile factory in Haiti to close plant, lay off 3,500
SAN JUAN, Puerto Rico (AP) — One of Haiti’s biggest textile factories says it is closing an assembly plant and laying off 3,500 workers in yet another blow to the country’s crumbling economy. S&H Global said in a statement Thursday that strikes and social unrest have led to numerous delays in shipments, order cancelations and other problems. Its parent company is South Korean garment manufacturer Sae-A Trading Co. Ltd. S&H Global said its clients have opted to use other more reliable suppliers and factories elsewhere in the Caribbean and Central America. The announcement comes as poverty and hunger deepens across Haiti amid a spike in gang violence.
KEYT
Ex-UK leader Truss to urge tougher China stance in Tokyo
LONDON (AP) — Former British Prime Minister Liz Truss will join the former leaders of Australia and Belgium at a conference in Tokyo later this month to call for a tougher international approach to China. The Inter-Parliamentary Alliance on China, an international group of lawmakers, said Friday that Truss will speak alongside former Australian Prime Minister Scott Morrison at the Feb. 17 event in the Japanese Diet. Former Belgian Prime Minister Guy Verhofstadt will also attend. Conference organizers hope the event would help spur more coordinated diplomacy on threats raised by China ahead of the next Group of Seven richest democratic countries’ summit, scheduled in May in Hiroshima. Truss is expected to address growing concerns over Beijing’s threats to Taiwan.
KEYT
Microsoft: Iran unit behind Charlie Hebdo hack-and-leak op
After the French satirical magazine Charlie Hebdo’s launched a cartoon contest to mock Iran’s ruling cleric, a state-backed Iranian cyber unit struck back in early January with a hack-and-leak campaign intent on striking fear with the claimed pilfering of a big subscriber database. That’s according to Microsoft security researchers. The FBI blames the same Iranian cyber operators, Emennet Pasargad, for an influence operation that sought to interfere in the 2020 U.S. presidential election. In a blog published Friday, Microsoft said the unit, posing as hacktivists, claimed to obtain personal information on 200,000 subscribers and Charlie Hebdo merchandise buyers. It leaked a 200-record sample just as the magazine’s cartoon issue was published.
KEYT
Taiwan’s Tsai welcomes retired US admiral for China talks
TAIPEI, Taiwan (AP) — Taiwan President Tsai Ing-wen has welcomed the former head of the U.S. Indo-Pacific Command who warned in 2021 that the island could face an invasion from China this decade. Retired Adm. Phil Davidson, along with colleagues from the U.S. think tank the National Bureau of Asian Research, arrived Monday in the capital Taipei. China-Taiwan tensions spiked in August with the visit of then-U.S. Speaker Nancy Pelosi. China and Taiwan separated during a civil war in 1949 and the mainland claims the self-governing island as part of its territory. Tsai thanked Davidson on Thursday for his contributions to the safety of the Taiwan Straits. While still serving as the head of U.S. Indo-Pacific Command, Davidson had warned that China’s claims over Taiwan were a rising and tangible threat.
KEYT
‘There is only so much patience one can have’: Biden appears to back off vow to punish Saudi Arabia
Several months after President Joe Biden promised Saudi Arabia would suffer “consequences” after the Saudi-led OPEC+ oil cartel unexpectedly announced it would cut production, the Biden administration has no plans to take proactive steps to punish — let alone significantly reorient its posture toward — the oil-rich Middle East kingdom, multiple sources on Capitol Hill and in the administration tell CNN.
KEYT
British Gas sorry its agents broke into customers’ homes
LONDON (AP) — The U.K. energy regulator is investigating revelations that debt collectors working for British Gas broke into customers’ homes to install prepay gas meters that left vulnerable people at risk of having their heat cut off. British Gas parent company Centrica PLC said it had halted the “unacceptable” practice. The Times of London reported that debt collectors obtained court warrants to enter the homes of people who had fallen behind with their energy bills. They installed meters that make customers pay upfront for their gas supply. Simon Francis of the End Fuel Poverty Coalition said there needs to be a formal inquiry into the practice. Energy regulator Ofgem said Thursday that it was investigating.
KEYT
ASEAN foreign ministers meet under shadow of Myanmar crisis
JAKARTA, Indonesia (AP) — Southeast Asian foreign ministers are meeting in Indonesia for talks overshadowed by the deteriorating situation in military-ruled Myanmar despite an agenda focused on food and energy security and cooperation in finance and health. Myanmar belongs to the 10-member Association of Southeast Asian Nations, but its foreign minister was not invited to attend the meetings. His absence is a result of Myanmar’s lack of cooperation in implementing a five-step agreement with ASEAN to try to resolve the crisis, set off by the military’s seizure of power two years ago. Indonesia is the chair of ASEAN this year. Its foreign minister says the situation in Myanmar tests the regional bloc’s credibility.
KEYT
Amazon beats Q4 revenue estimates, but profits slump
NEW YORK (AP) — Amazon has reported worse-than-expected profits but its revenue beat expectations boosted by sales in its cloud-computing unit AWS. Amazon said it earned $300 million, or 3 cents per share, in the October-December quarter. Industry analysts were expecting the Seattle-based company to earn 17 cents a share. It said its profits were dented by a $2.3 billion write-down of the value of its stock investment in electric vehicle start-up Rivian Automotive. Shares in Amazon.com Inc. fell 4% in after-hours trading. The earnings report closes a rough 2022 for Amazon. The company’s stock lost nearly half of its value last year amid a broader sell-off of tech shares tied to rising inflation, interest rates and concerns about the wider economy.
KEYT
NATO urges Russia to respect nuclear pact with the US
BRUSSELS (AP) — NATO is calling on Russia to respect the only treaty it has with the United States to keep a lid on nuclear weapons expansion. The 30-nation security organization is urging Moscow to allow on-the-ground inspections of military sites to resume. The New START Treaty was signed by Russia and the U.S. in 2010. It caps at 1,550 the number of long-range nuclear warheads they can deploy and allows short-notice inspections of each other’s nuclear facilities. Russia suspended cooperation under the pact last August over US support for Ukraine. In a statement Friday, NATO envoys urged “Russia to fulfil its obligations under the Treaty by facilitating New START inspections on Russian territory” and by holding consultations under the pact.
KEYT
1st phase of Mexican solar project to be operating in April
PUERTO PEÑASCO, Mexico (AP) — Mexico plans to power up the first phase of a huge solar energy project in April near a beach town popular with tourists making the short drive from the United States. Once completed, the full $1.6 billion project will have a generating capacity of 1,000 megawatts — enough to power some 500,000 homes. It will be the largest solar project built by Mexico’s state-owned electricity company. Near the top of the Gulf of California, rows of solar panels that tilt with the passing sun run off to the horizon hovering above the sand. The project will eventually cover 5,000 acres in the transition where the desert flattens between the rugged brown mountains and blue sea.
KEYT
US transfers Guantanamo Bay detainee to Belize
The US has transferred a Guantanamo Bay detainee who was convicted of terrorism offenses in 2012 to Belize, the Pentagon announced on Thursday. Majid Khan, a Pakistani citizen and US resident, who went to high school in Baltimore, was captured in 2003 and was held for more than three years at secret CIA prisons known as “black sites.” He was transferred to the US military prison in Cuba in 2006.
Comments / 0