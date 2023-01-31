Read full article on original website
WVNews
Boulden scores 41 to lead SH to win over Doddridge
WEST UNION, W.Va. (WV News) — Corey Boulden poured in a game-high 41 points to lead Class AA No. 4 South Harrison to a 87-52 victory over Class A No. 7 Doddridge County in Little Kanawha Conference boys basketball action Thursday night at Craig M. Kellar Gymnasium. Boulden was...
WVNews
East Fairmont boys brush past Liberty for seventh straight win
CLARKSBURG, W.Va. (WV News) — Coach Tyrone Asterino doesn’t believe his East Fairmont boys basketball team was at its best Thursday. But it was still enough for the Bees to defeat Liberty on the road, 66-47. “Didn’t play very well execution-wise, effort-wise,” Asterino said. “But to come on the road and get a win in the league, it’s a good positive thing there.”
WVNews
Fairmont Senior blitzes North Marion in 2nd half
FAIRMONT, W.Va. (WV News) — For a half, it looked like North Marion and Fairmont Senior were on their way to a classic finish at the Field House. But the Class AAA No. 2 Polar Bears turned it on in a major, major way, closing on a 49-10 run to beat the Huskies, 81-40, on Thursday night and rebound from Saturday’s first loss of the season to now-No. 1 Shady Spring.
WVNews
Slow third quarter dooms Lady Marauders against Nelsonville
ROCKSPRINGS, Ohio (WV News) — In some games, one misstep could mean the difference between losing and pulling out a win. The Meigs girls basketball team learned this the hard way after a 70-59 loss at home to the Nelsonville-York Lady Buckeyes on Thursday evening in a big Tri-Valley Conference Ohio Division matchup.
WVNews
Garland scores 32 points, Cavaliers beat Grizzlies 128-113
CLEVELAND (AP) — Darius Garland scored 32 points shortly after being left off the All-Star team and carried Cleveland following Donovan Mitchell's ejection, leading the Cavaliers to a 128-113 victory over the slumping Memphis Grizzlies on Thursday night. Garland was one of several players having All-Star-caliber seasons not named...
WVNews
L.A. Lakers 112, Indiana 111
L.A. LAKERS (112) Hachimura 3-9 1-3 7, James 11-19 2-2 26, Davis 13-27 5-5 31, Beverley 3-4 0-2 7, Schroder 4-8 2-4 12, Bryant 4-4 2-2 11, Brown Jr. 1-3 0-0 2, Walker IV 1-2 4-5 6, Westbrook 2-16 6-8 10. Totals 42-92 22-31 112.
WVNews
Chicago 114, Charlotte 98
CHARLOTTE (98) Hayward 2-9 4-4 9, Washington 3-16 0-0 6, Plumlee 7-7 2-2 16, La.Ball 8-18 2-3 19, Rozier 8-21 4-4 23, Thor 2-4 0-0 5, McDaniels 0-5 0-0 0, M.Williams 6-7 1-2 13, Smith Jr. 3-6 0-0 7. Totals 39-93 13-15 98.
WVNews
No. 9 UCLA 70, Washington 61
WASHINGTON (13-11) Brooks 9-17 3-6 23, Meah 4-4 2-3 10, Bajema 4-7 0-0 11, Fuller 3-10 2-2 11, Menifield 0-2 0-0 0, Bey 2-9 2-2 6, Johnson 0-0 0-0 0, Wilson 0-0 0-0 0, Grant 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 22-49 9-13 61.
WVNews
Youngstown St. 91, Wright St. 89, 3OT
WRIGHT ST. (13-11) Noel 4-9 0-0 9, Sisley 2-5 0-0 4, Calvin 18-38 4-6 44, Finke 2-11 0-0 5, Huibregtse 3-10 0-0 8, Braun 4-4 4-6 12, Norris 2-3 0-0 5, Welage 0-3 0-0 0, Davis 1-4 0-0 2, Wilbourn 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 36-87 8-12 89.
