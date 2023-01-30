Read full article on original website
kafe.com
Whatcom County sees massive spike in illegal fentanyl pills
BELLINGHAM, Wash. – Increasing amounts of illegally produced fentanyl is showing up in Whatcom County and the sheriff’s department has the numbers to prove it. They say in a social media post that the Whatcom County Drug Task Force recovered just over 20,000 fentanyl pills in 2020. The...
kafe.com
Committee holding open house to improve local food system
BELLINGHAM, Wash. – A diverse group of local community members have been working on a plan to strengthen our local food system, and you have a chance to comment. The Whatcom County Food System Committee will hold an open house February 13th to discuss and receive citizen feedback on the plan.
kafe.com
Whatcom County getting grant money to make roads safer
BELLINGHAM, Wash. – Whatcom County is among 510 communities across the country that are sharing in $800 million in federal grants aimed at making our roads safer. The Whatcom County Council of Governments will receive $200,000 to help it develop a Regional Safety Action Plan. It is aimed at...
kafe.com
Catalytic converter thefts fall in first month of 2023
BELLINGHAM, Wash. – A new law aimed at cutting down on catalytic converter thefts appears to be having the desired effect. Bellingham Police Lt. Claudia Murphy says thefts are down sharply so far in 2023. They received just 12 reports of thefts from January 1st to January 29th, while...
kafe.com
KAFE Kritter: Noah, the AWESOME dog!
Meet Noah, who’s… a dog! We can’t tell you what kind of dog, except that he’s an awesome one!. Noah is a super sweet little guy who came to the shelter after his owner passed away. He’s now looking for his new best forever friend! He loves his people and does very well meeting strangers. The only thing he doesn’t seem to do well with is cats since they are so much fun to chase!
kafe.com
High school basketball results Tuesday
Prep basketball final scores Tuesday night…our radio game on KPUG saw the Lynden boys beat Ferndale 69-32. Anthony Canales led the Lions with 17 points. Brant Heppner had 14. Also in boys play Sehome got by Blaine 60-49 and Bellingham lost to Burlington 72-56. On the girls side it...
kafe.com
Scholarship fund set up in memory of Doug Ericksen
FERNDALE, Wash. – A scholarship fund has been set up in memory of late state Senator Doug Ericksen, who died in December 2021 after contracting COVID-19. His widow, Tasha Ericksen, says The Doug Ericksen Legacy Fund will offer at least two $1,000 scholarships beginning this year. “There will be...
kafe.com
Lynden man arrested for pointing gun during road rage incident
LYNDEN, Wash. – A Lynden resident was arrested after learning the hard way that pointing a gun at someone during a road rage incident is not the wisest move. Court documents say a driver on I-5 called police on January 25th after they witnessed another driver point a gun at them.
