CBS Sports

LIVE: Transfer deadline day news, updates as Chelsea set to land Enzo Fernandez; Sabitzer close to Man United

The latest updates from the final day of the winter transfer window. We're here providing the latest transfer updates from around the soccer world and what they mean for your favorite teams as the winter window closes in most leagues on Tuesday. All eyes are on whether Chelsea can get the Enzo Fernandez deal with Benfica over the line with not long to go. An agreement has been reached by the two clubs, who are aiming to get documents signed before the end of the window, per CBS Sports soccer insider Fabrizio Romano. The deal is expected to be worth around $130 million.
BBC

Barcelona: Englishman Miles Barron revealed as club's first manager

Until now, the identity of Barcelona's first manager has been shrouded in mystery. The club's official records refer to him only as 'B. Barren', noting that he was an Englishman who was in charge for a brief period in 1912. New research has revealed the truth about this footballing pioneer,...
ng-sportingnews.com

Has Newcastle United ever won the League Cup? History of the Magpies in Carabao Cup

Newcastle find themselves heading to a first Wembley final since 1999 as they have booked their spot in the Carabao Cup showpiece. Joelinton's late goal at the St. Mary's Stadium in the first leg sealed a crucial advantage for Eddie Howe's side before they welcomes Saints to Tyneside and edged a 2-1 victory.
Yardbarker

Four Juventus players named as flops in Serie Round 20 worst formation

In back-to-back shockers, Milan and Juventus were both embarrassed at their own turfs on Sunday. The reigning champions suffered another humbling defeat, as Sassuolo emerged victorious in a 5-2 result at the San Siro. A few hours later, Monza completed the double over the sorry Bianconeri at the Allianz Stadium.
Yardbarker

(Video) Erik ten Hag discusses new position for Manchester United star

Erik ten Hag has discussed a potential new role for Manchester United star Jadon Sancho. Sancho made his return to action for Manchester United in the Carabao Cup on Wednesday night. The England international came off the bench to a standing ovation, operating in an unfamiliar role. Sancho played in...
Yardbarker

Matteo Darmian Ahead Of Denzel Dumfries To Start In Inter Milan Vs AC Milan Serie A Clash, Italian Media Report

Inter wingback Matteo Darmian is the favourite to start on the right flank for the Nerazzurri in this weekend’s derby clash with AC Milan in Serie A. This according to today’s print edition of Rome-based newspaper Corriere dello Sport, via FCInterNews, who report that the 33-year-old is ahead of Denzel Dumfries to start on the right for the match against the Rossoneri.
FOX Sports

MATCHDAY: Real Madrid hosts Valencia; Juventus in action

A look at what’s happening in European soccer on Thursday:. Real Madrid hosts Valencia in a league match postponed from January because of the teams' participation in the Spanish Super Cup. Madrid and Valencia played in the semifinals of the tournament in Saudi Arabia, with Madrid advancing in a penalty shootout before eventually losing the final to Barcelona. Madrid needs a win at the Santiago Bernabéu Stadium to stay close to league leader Barcelona. It will be Valencia's first game without coach Gennaro Gattuso, whose contract was terminated by mutual agreement amid the team's poor run. Valencia has won only one of its last 10 league games and is one point above the relegation zone. Its only two wins this year came in the Copa del Rey.

