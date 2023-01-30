Read full article on original website
Related
CBS Sports
LIVE: Transfer deadline day news, updates as Chelsea set to land Enzo Fernandez; Sabitzer close to Man United
The latest updates from the final day of the winter transfer window. We're here providing the latest transfer updates from around the soccer world and what they mean for your favorite teams as the winter window closes in most leagues on Tuesday. All eyes are on whether Chelsea can get the Enzo Fernandez deal with Benfica over the line with not long to go. An agreement has been reached by the two clubs, who are aiming to get documents signed before the end of the window, per CBS Sports soccer insider Fabrizio Romano. The deal is expected to be worth around $130 million.
Man Utd boss Erik ten Hag hints at shock position change for Bruno Fernandes and Victor Lindelof in top-four race
MANCHESTER UNITED boss Erik ten Hag has hinted at potential position changes for Bruno Fernandes and Victor Lindelof. The Red Devils cruised into the Carabao Cup final with a 5-0 win on aggregate against Nottingham Forest. But the game saw two first-team stars play in new positions. Ten Hag replaced...
ng-sportingnews.com
Why Joao Cancelo is leaving Man City for Bayern Munich: Transfer fee, replacements and Pep Guardiola's reasoning for transfer bombshell
An expected quiet end to the transfer window for Premier League champions Manchester City exploded into life on Monday when it emerged Joao Cancelo was to join Bayern Munich in a shock loan move. As first reported by The Athletic, the Portugal international has moved to the Bundesliga giants on...
Nottingham Forest closing in on a deal for Paris Saint-Germain keeper Keylor Navas
Nottingham Forest are close to finally getting the goalkeeper they wanted after resurrecting talks with Paris St Germain for Keylor Navas.
ng-sportingnews.com
Is Newcastle United's Kieran Trippier the best right-back in Europe right now? England star's strengths analysed
What a season it's proving to be for Newcastle United and their fans. Currently sat in third spot in the Premier League standings and with a potential Carabao Cup final on the horizon if they can get past Southampton, their success so far has been largely built upon a rock solid defence.
ng-sportingnews.com
Newcastle United last cup final: When was Newcastle's last trophy and what is their semifinals record?
Newcastle United's transformation into one of the wealthiest clubs in the world since they were taken over by a consortium backed by Saudi Arabia's sovereign wealth fund has also seen them become contenders for trophies again on the pitch. Mapgies head coach Eddie Howe has played down his impressive team's...
BBC
Barcelona: Englishman Miles Barron revealed as club's first manager
Until now, the identity of Barcelona's first manager has been shrouded in mystery. The club's official records refer to him only as 'B. Barren', noting that he was an Englishman who was in charge for a brief period in 1912. New research has revealed the truth about this footballing pioneer,...
ng-sportingnews.com
Has Newcastle United ever won the League Cup? History of the Magpies in Carabao Cup
Newcastle find themselves heading to a first Wembley final since 1999 as they have booked their spot in the Carabao Cup showpiece. Joelinton's late goal at the St. Mary's Stadium in the first leg sealed a crucial advantage for Eddie Howe's side before they welcomes Saints to Tyneside and edged a 2-1 victory.
Max Allegri comments on Weston McKennie's move to Leeds United
Max Allegri comments on Weston McKennie's move to Leeds United.
ng-sportingnews.com
When is Man United vs Newcastle Carabao Cup final? Premier League rivals to contest first major trophy of 2022/23 season
The first major domestic final of the 2022/23 English season pits Manchester United up against Newcastle in the Carabao Cup final at Wembley. Eddie Howe and Erik ten Hag are looking to secure a first trophy at their respective clubs after playing a huge part of impressive runs to the final.
Yardbarker
Four Juventus players named as flops in Serie Round 20 worst formation
In back-to-back shockers, Milan and Juventus were both embarrassed at their own turfs on Sunday. The reigning champions suffered another humbling defeat, as Sassuolo emerged victorious in a 5-2 result at the San Siro. A few hours later, Monza completed the double over the sorry Bianconeri at the Allianz Stadium.
ng-sportingnews.com
Who owns Newcastle United? Net worth, partner breakdown, club cost for richest club in the world
Newcastle United are today considered the richest club in world football, a label that's an extension of the deep pockets of the club's ownership group which on paper has the capacity to outspend other teams. It flexed that financial muscle in the January 2022 transfer window, spending more than any...
BBC
Thursday's transfer gossip: Bellingham, Hudson-Odoi, Ayew, Isco, Zapata, Chilwell, Ziyech, Firmino
Real Madrid will make signing Borussia Dortmund and England midfielder Jude Bellingham, 19, their priority for the summer. (AS - in Spanish) Arsenal are tracking 22-year-old Chelsea and England winger Callum Hudson-Odoi, who is currently on loan at Bayer Leverkusen. (Guardian) Everton are looking to sign Ghana forward Andre Ayew,...
Yardbarker
(Video) Erik ten Hag discusses new position for Manchester United star
Erik ten Hag has discussed a potential new role for Manchester United star Jadon Sancho. Sancho made his return to action for Manchester United in the Carabao Cup on Wednesday night. The England international came off the bench to a standing ovation, operating in an unfamiliar role. Sancho played in...
Yardbarker
Race for the Scudetto: Roma pushed Napoli; AC Milan (& Maldini) in crisis; watch for Ricci
MATCH OF THE WEEK - NAPOLI-ROMA. It was perhaps the "championship point" (using a metaphor linked to the world of tennis) for Luciano Spalletti's team, which arrived against Jose Mourinho's Roma with 50 points scored in 19 games: simply incredible. The Azzurri managed to win, despite the better performance provided...
ng-sportingnews.com
January transfer window 2023: Updated list of most expensive deals and notable winter player signings
If there's a good deal to be had, why wait until the summer? There's been plenty of wheeling and dealing during Europe's 2023 winter transfer window with top clubs splurging on some of the most promising talents in the world. We saw World Cup players move like Netherlands forward Cody...
ng-sportingnews.com
When does the January winter transfer window close in 2023? Deadline Day date and time
There are big clubs and high-profile names in the conversation on Transfer Deadline Day as clubs across Europe make the final push to bolster their squads ahead of the final five months of the season. Arsenal are chasing Jorginho as a midfield back, PSG are desperate to sign Hakim Ziyech,...
Yardbarker
Matteo Darmian Ahead Of Denzel Dumfries To Start In Inter Milan Vs AC Milan Serie A Clash, Italian Media Report
Inter wingback Matteo Darmian is the favourite to start on the right flank for the Nerazzurri in this weekend’s derby clash with AC Milan in Serie A. This according to today’s print edition of Rome-based newspaper Corriere dello Sport, via FCInterNews, who report that the 33-year-old is ahead of Denzel Dumfries to start on the right for the match against the Rossoneri.
Yardbarker
Inter Milan Wingback Robin Gosens: “Dimarco In Extraordinary Form But Today I Repayed Inzaghi’s Confidence In Me”
Inter wingback Robin Gosens feels that he showed how valuable he can be to the Nerazzurri with his performance in the team’s 1-0 win over Atalanta in the Coppa Italia quarterfinals. Speaking to Italian broadcaster SportMediaset after the match, via FCInterNews, the 28-year-old noted that he’s happy to have...
FOX Sports
MATCHDAY: Real Madrid hosts Valencia; Juventus in action
A look at what’s happening in European soccer on Thursday:. Real Madrid hosts Valencia in a league match postponed from January because of the teams' participation in the Spanish Super Cup. Madrid and Valencia played in the semifinals of the tournament in Saudi Arabia, with Madrid advancing in a penalty shootout before eventually losing the final to Barcelona. Madrid needs a win at the Santiago Bernabéu Stadium to stay close to league leader Barcelona. It will be Valencia's first game without coach Gennaro Gattuso, whose contract was terminated by mutual agreement amid the team's poor run. Valencia has won only one of its last 10 league games and is one point above the relegation zone. Its only two wins this year came in the Copa del Rey.
Comments / 0